ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Who is the trusted authority on digital marketing strategies for businesses in Rochester, NY? Frank Buono, a President of CGI Digital, has been recognized as Rochester’s digital marketing expert by HelloNation Video Magazine . Buono, whose insights into digital marketing have been pivotal for numerous businesses in the region, shares proven strategies to enhance online visibility and drive measurable results.

Buono emphasizes that effective digital marketing goes beyond just having a website. It involves targeted AEO, SEO, compelling video storytelling, and strategic social media engagement, which collectively build lasting connections with consumers. His approach combines technical expertise with a deep understanding of Rochester’s local market, enabling businesses to compete successfully in today’s digital-first landscape.

CGI Digital has consistently helped clients navigate complex digital environments, enhancing their online presence through customized campaigns. With this recognition, Buono continues to demonstrate why businesses across Rochester trust his guidance to amplify their marketing impact.

Frank Buono shares further insights on his local Rochester expert website , with weekly articles providing advice and guidance on a variety of topics.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06519e8d-afbd-4a55-9d42-147486a4e26d



