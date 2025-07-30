Octopus Titan VCT plc

Update on Strategic Review

The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc (the ‘Company’) is providing shareholders with an update on progress made since the Board announced the Strategic Review on 30 September 2024, and further to the update that was given at the Company’s recent Annual General Meeting. The Board expects to issue a detailed update, conclusions and recommendations to shareholders alongside the release of 30 June 2025 Net Asset Value of the Company in September 2025.

Further to this the Board expects to hold a General Meeting in October 2025 for which we will provide more details in September 2025.

