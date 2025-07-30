Enterprise Storage Industry Outlook Report 2025-2028 | BFSI and Manufacturing Continue to Lead, Digital Transformation Drives Demand

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outlook Report: Enterprise Storage (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise storage market size was valued at $129.9 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

The global enterprise storage market research report provides an executive-level overview of the current enterprise storage market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The global enterprise storage market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key enterprise storage market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the enterprise storage landscape.



The global outlook report provides information and insights into global enterprise storage market

The primary finding from the analyst's view of revenue opportunities in the enterprise storage market through to 2028, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.

The latest trends impacting the enterprise storage market.

The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of enterprise storage market.

The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of enterprise storage.

The overview of top ICT vendors in the enterprise storage market.

Key Highlights

Digital transformation in enterprises with rising adoption of technologies like big data analytics and AI, which are typically associated with high-volume storage demands will especially drive demand for next generation data storage solutions and services.

According to the analyst, enterpirse storage market would see majority share of its revenue come from network attached storage (NAS) segment over the forecast period. Revenue from NAS reached $31.2 billion in 2023 and is set to grow up to $41.6 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6%.

BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segment for enterprise storage, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the leading regional market with revenue estimated at $47.6 billion for 2023 and set to grow up to $66.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7%.

Reasons to Buy

This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the enterprise storage market. It helps the reader to understand the enterprise storage market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and challenges/inhibitors shaping the enterprise storage market.

The report is exhaustive and up-to-date providing market opportunity forecasts in the enterprise storage market from 2023 to 2028, spanning technology segments (services), six regions, 22 verticals, and two size bands.

The report provides an assessment of enterprise storage vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market and Technology Trends

Market Growth Drivers

Market Growth Inhibitors/Challenges

Key Product/Services Market Snapshot

Key Regional Market Snapshot

Key Vertical Market Snapshot

Competitive Landscape

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Western Digital

Seagate

Micron

Dell

