Netherlands Cards and Payments Market Opportunities and Risks Report 2025-2029 Featuring ING Bank, Rabobank, ABN AMRO Bank, De Volksbank, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express

The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Dutch cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2021-25e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2025e-29f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

Key Highlights

The Netherlands has a well-established banking system and a high-banked adult population. The country is observing a gradual shift from traditional cash payments to electronic modes of payment. To aid the development of digital payments, in September 2023, the European Payments Initiative (EPI) announced the launch of its mobile wallet, Wero. The platform is provided through EPI-associated member bank apps and a dedicated mobile app. The mobile wallet was launched in Germany, France, and Belgium in 2024. Wero is expected to be fully implemented in the Netherlands by 2028.

Contactless payment facilities now extend across the Dutch public transport system. In June 2023, Translink, the Dutch public transport developer, partnered with Mastercard to introduce the OVpay service, enabling contactless payments on all forms of public transportation, such as buses, metros, trains, and trams. This collaboration allows passengers in the Netherlands to conveniently tap in and out using their mobile wallets or debit/credit cards. In order to increase card usage in public transport for contactless payments, OVpay implemented an age discount program in July 2024 for individuals aged 65 and above, as well as children under 12. This discount can be availed by registering a payment card through the OVpay mobile app. Once the payment card is successfully linked, the traveler can avail benefits of the age discount.

The government is implementing various initiatives to reduce the dependence on cash and promote electronic payments. The share of cash within the overall transaction volume has been declining, with the pandemic further accelerating this trend. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB), in collaboration with the central banks in the region, is working towards introducing a new currency, the 'digital euro.' The project has now entered the preparation phase, which began in November 2023, and this phase will continue until October 2025. During this phase, the Eurosystem will focus on finalizing the technical rulebook for the payment scheme of the digital euro, defining rules, procedures, and processes for exchanging and processing digital euro payments among stakeholders.

The report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Dutch cards and payments industry, including:

Current and forecast values for each market in the Dutch cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, card, credit transfer, and direct debits. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Dutch cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the Dutch cards and payments industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Payment Instruments



4. Card-Based Payments



5. Merchant Acquiring



6. Ecommerce Payments



7. In-Store Payments



8. Buy Now Pay Later



9. Mobile Payments



10. P2P Payments



11. Bill Payments



12. Alternative Payments



13. Payment Innovation



14. Job Analysis



15. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation



16. Appendix

Companies Featured

ING Bank

Rabobank

ABN AMRO Bank

De Volksbank

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

