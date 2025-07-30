Belgium Cards and Payments Opportunity and Risks Analysis Report 2025-2029 | Universal Banking Service Extended Indefinitely to Support Non-Digital Users

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Belgian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2020-24e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2025f-29f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

In Belgium, cash plays a vital role in consumer payments, particularly for everyday, low-value purchases. However, its usage is on the decline. The European Central Bank (ECB), in collaboration with region's central banks including Belgium's, is working towards introducing the 'digital euro' currency. This new currency has the potential to become a significant complement to existing payment methods once it is launched. The preparation phase of the digital euro started in November 2023. Later, by October 2025, the ECB will launch the second phase of the preparation for the digital euro.

To further support the advancement of digital payments in the country, the EPI launched its mobile wallet and instant payment solution, Wero, in Belgium in November 2024. This platform, accessible through EPI-associated member-bank and mobile apps, allows users to send and receive money using Wero QR codes. Initially focused on P2P payments, Wero will gradually expand to include online, mobile, and eventually in-store transactions.

Even though digitalization has numerous advantages, there are still individuals who prefer conventional banking practices. In 2021, the Belgian government collaborated with the banking industry to introduce the Universal Banking Service. This service provides traditional banking services to clients who may not be digitally literate or as technologically proficient.

The Universal Banking Service is now accessible to a wider audience, as it does not have any specific eligibility requirements. Initially, the service was set to end in June 2024, but in March 2024, Febelfin decided to extend it indefinitely. As of January 2024, 12 Belgian banks, including major players such as ING, BNP Paribas Fortis, and KBC Brussels, offer this service, driving increased banking and card usage among underserved populations.

The report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Belgian cards and payments industry, including:

Current and forecast values for each market in the Belgian cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including card, credit transfer, cash, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Belgian cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the Belgian cards and payments industry.

Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Belgian cards and payments industry and each market within it.

Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Belgian cards and payments industry.

Assess the competitive dynamics in the Belgian cards and payments industry.

Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Belgium.

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Belgian cards and payments industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Payment Instruments



4. Card-Based Payments



5. Merchant Acquiring



6. Ecommerce Payments



7. In-Store Payments



8. Buy Now Pay Later



9. Mobile Payments



10. P2P Payments



11. Bill Payments



12. Alternative Payments



13. Payment Innovation



14. Job Analysis



15. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation



16. Appendix

Companies Featured

BNP Paribas

Belfius Bank

KBC Bank

Credit Mutuel

Crelan

ING Bank

Argenta

bpost

AXA bank

Bancontact

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

