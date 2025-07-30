Industrial Coatings Markets: Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyester, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Fluoropolymer, Solventborne Coatings, Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Coatings Market by type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyester, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Fluoropolymer), Technology (Solventborne Coatings, Waterborne Coatings, Powder Coatings), End-use Industry (General Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial coatings market is projected to expand from USD 112.04 billion in 2024 to USD 142.35 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.12% between 2025 and 2030.

The automotive industry's increasing demand significantly drives this market's development. Factors such as rust protection, durable surfaces, and aesthetic enhancements emphasize the importance of coatings in automobiles. With rising global vehicle production, especially in emerging economies, advanced coatings fulfilling essential requirements are becoming imperative. Additionally, the trend towards lightweight materials and electric vehicles necessitates the adoption of cutting-edge coatings, further propelling market growth.

The report profiles key players such as The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), PPG Industries Inc. (US), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Axalta Coating Systems LLC (US), Jotun A/S (Norway), Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan), RPM International Inc. (US), Hempel A/S (Denmark), and BASF Coatings GmbH (Germany).

Powder Coating Technology on the Rise

The industrial coatings market is rapidly gravitating towards powder coatings, projected to experience the highest growth due to their superior performance and eco-friendliness. With low volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emissions, powder coatings are increasingly preferred as regulatory norms tighten.

Their durability, rust resistance, and superior finishes make them popular across various sectors, including automotive, appliances, furniture, and industrial applications. Innovative techniques and the potential to recycle leftover paint bolster their cost-effectiveness, driving significant growth over the forecast period.

Acrylic Resin Leads in Volume

Acrylic resin dominates the market share due to its versatility, affordability, and application flexibility. Widely utilized for industrial and automotive purposes, acrylic coatings are celebrated for their weather resistance, vibrant colors, and rapid drying times.

Available in water and solvent forms, they comply with stringent environmental standards. Their ease of handling and application across diverse industries ensure high usage, cementing their market leadership.

General Industrial Segment Emerging as a Leader

The demand surge for industrial coatings is most prominent in the general industrial sector, driven by increased manufacturing, construction, and the need for robust protective coatings.

This segment includes machinery, metal fabrication, consumer goods, and equipment manufacturing, all of which rely on protective and aesthetic-enhancing coatings. As global industrial production grows, particularly in economically advancing regions, coatings demand in this segment is anticipated to rise.

Europe: A Key Player in the Market

Europe holds the second-largest share in the industrial coatings market. Its mature industry, strict environmental regulations, and robust demand across automotive, general industrial, marine, and construction sectors underpin this position.

The region's focus on sustainability, driving the shift to environmentally friendly coatings such as waterborne and powder coatings, fuels investments in R&D. Notable demand centers like Germany, France, Italy, and the UK continue to innovate, ensuring Europe remains pivotal in the global market.

The European automotive industry, one of the world's largest, continues to demand high-performance, corrosion-resistant, and aesthetically pleasing coatings. Additionally, the need for protective coatings is rising due to infrastructure reconstruction and increased investment in construction projects. Despite challenges from strict VOC emission regulations, the region leads in sustainable practices and innovation, ensuring its continued significance in the industrial coatings market.

Key Insights Provided in the Report:

Market Penetration: Insights on industrial coatings offered by global top players.

Drivers such as increased automotive demand, regulations favoring VOC-free coatings, powder coating tech advancements, and Asia's demand boost market growth. Restraints include the higher drying time for waterborne coatings and challenges obtaining thin films in powder coatings. Opportunities rise from nano-coatings use and powder coating prospects in shipbuilding and pipelines.

Product Development/Innovation: Details on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new launches.

Market Development: Analysis of lucrative emerging markets across regions.

Market Diversification: Information on new products, untapped regions, and recent market developments.

Competitive Assessment: Market shares, strategies, products, and capacity evaluation of leading market players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 346 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 112.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 142.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Stringent Environmental Regulations Boosting Demand for Voc-Free Coatings

Increasing Demand from Automotive Industry

Advancements in Performance of Industrial Coatings

Rapid Industrialization in Asia-Pacific

High Demand for Extended Product Lifetime and Reduced Maintenance

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Policies

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Powder Coatings in Shipbuilding and Pipeline Sectors

Increasing Use of Nano-Coatings

Case Studies

High-Quality Powder Coating for Energy Sector

Powder Coating Parts Economically in Automotive Quality

