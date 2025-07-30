Medical Display Market Analysis and Global Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Emerging Markets Drive Growth with Government and Private Investments, Infrastructure Development, and Technological Advancements

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Display Market by Technology (LED-Backlit LCD Display), Panel Size (Under 22.9 Inch Panels), Resolution (4.1-8 MP Resolution Display), Display Color (Color & Monochrome Display), Application (Diagnostics Applications, Dentistry) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical displays market is projected to reach USD 3.45 billion by 2030 from USD 2.64 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The report is designed to help both market leaders and new entrants by providing data on revenue estimates for the overall medical displays market and its subsegments. It will also assist stakeholders in understanding the competitive landscape, allowing them to gain valuable insights for positioning their businesses and developing effective go-to-market strategies. Additionally, the report offers stakeholders a clear understanding of market trends and provides information on key drivers, challenges, obstacles, and opportunities within the market.





The medical displays market is influenced by several key factors, including advancements in imaging technologies, an increasing demand for accurate diagnostics, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Additionally, growing healthcare investments, particularly in emerging economies, and the shift toward digital healthcare systems are driving market growth. Regulatory standards for image quality, the need for high-resolution displays in radiology and surgery, and the expansion of telemedicine also affect demand. However, high costs and limited access in underdeveloped regions may hinder market expansion.



Medical displays with a resolution of 4.1 to 8 megapixels hold the largest market share due to their ability to provide high image clarity, which is crucial for accurate diagnosis, particularly in radiology and surgical applications. These displays allow for detailed visualization of complex anatomical structures, thereby enhancing diagnostic confidence. Their combination of performance and cost-effectiveness makes them widely preferred in hospitals and diagnostic centers.



By display color, color displays dominate the medical displays market because they offer detailed, multidimensional imaging that is crucial for accurate diagnosis and surgical guidance. They are compatible with advanced imaging techniques such as MRI and CT, where color differentiation improves interpretation. Their versatility and common use across various specialties make them the preferred choice in modern healthcare settings.



The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to experience the highest growth rate in the medical displays market. This growth is driven by several factors, including increased investments in healthcare, the rapid adoption of advanced imaging technologies, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, rising awareness of early disease diagnosis, a growing geriatric population, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are fueling demand. Furthermore, improving government initiatives and favorable policies, along with the presence of emerging economies such as China and India, are contributing to the region's accelerated market expansion during the forecast period.

Prominent players in the medical displays market are Barco NV (Belgium), EIZO (Japan), Sony Electronics Inc. (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Novanta (US), FSN Medical Technologies (South Korea), Advantech (Taiwan), Quest International (US), STERIS (UK), Jusha Medical (China), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Double Black Imaging (US), HP Development Co. Ltd. (US), Stryker (US), and COJE Displays (South Korea).



Key Drivers: Adoption of hybrid operating rooms, short medical display replacement cycles, preference for minimally invasive treatments, and increased diagnostic imaging centers.

Adoption of hybrid operating rooms, short medical display replacement cycles, preference for minimally invasive treatments, and increased diagnostic imaging centers. Restraints: Market saturation in developed nations, refurbished medical display adoption, and US medical device excise tax.

Market saturation in developed nations, refurbished medical display adoption, and US medical device excise tax. Opportunities: Investments in emerging economies' healthcare sectors and enhanced healthcare infrastructure.

Investments in emerging economies' healthcare sectors and enhanced healthcare infrastructure. Challenges: Consumer-grade display adoption, costs of new display technologies, and hospital budget cuts.

Consumer-grade display adoption, costs of new display technologies, and hospital budget cuts. Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed information on product launches and upcoming trends in the global market.

Detailed information on product launches and upcoming trends in the global market. Market Development: Insights into profitable rising markets by technology, panel size, resolution, display color, and application.

Insights into profitable rising markets by technology, panel size, resolution, display color, and application. Market Diversification: Information on new products, service expansions, and investments.

Information on new products, service expansions, and investments. Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market shares, growth plans, offerings, and capacities of major competitors.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 310 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 2.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 3.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Growing Adoption of Hybrid Operating Rooms

Short Replacement Cycles of Medical Displays

Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Treatments

Rising Number of Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Market Saturation in Developed Countries

Increasing Adoption of Refurbished Medical Displays

Excise Tax on Medical Devices in US

Increasing Investments from Government Bodies and Private Players in Emerging Economies

Development of Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Markets

Technological Advancements

Growing Consolidation in Medical Displays Market

Shift Toward High-Resolution & Multimodality Imaging (4K, 8K, and HDR)

Case Study 1: Revolutionizing Digital Pathology Imaging

Case Study 2: 3D Visualization for Complex Medical Cases

Case Study 3: Enhancing Diagnostic Accuracy in Radiology

