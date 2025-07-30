Graphene Market Report 2025: Graphene Innovations Propel Lithium-Ion Battery Efficiency and Electric Vehicle Performance

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphene Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for graphene is estimated to grow from $694.4 million in 2025 to reach $2.3 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.5% from 2025 through 2030.
Graphene has emerged as one of the most transformative nanomaterials due to its exceptional mechanical, electrical, thermal and optical properties. With superior electron mobility of over 200,000 cm/Vs, a tensile strength more than 100 times that of steel, and optical transparency of almost 97% (Graphenea, NanoEmi, ACS Material), graphene has enormous potential in the fields of energy, transportation, electronics, healthcare, construction, chemistry and materials. In the electronics sector, graphene is gaining momentum due to its high conductivity and flexibility, enabling the development of flexible displays, high-speed transistors and energy-efficient sensors. In addition, graphene's biocompatibility and surface functionalization potential create lucrative opportunities in biomedicine, including areas such as drug delivery systems, biosensors and antimicrobial coatings.
Energy storage is another critical field, where graphene enhances lithium-ion battery and supercapacitors' performance through increased charge capacities and faster charge/discharge cycles. For instance, Sweden-based Granode Materials develops "silicon-graphene anode material" to fabricate lighter and compact lithium-ion batteries, exhibiting faster charging durability. In addition, it can hold more charge per unit of weight than other kinds of battery anodes, thus enhancing the performance of electric vehicles. In October 2024, Be Dimensional SpA, an Italian materials firm, was offered financial backing of around €20 million in venture debt finance from the European Investment Bank to increase its production of advanced graphene, strengthen Europe's industrial base and boost its international competitiveness.
Other sectors also leverage graphene's high surface area and adsorption capacity for water purification and gas separation technologies. For instance, Directa Plus, an Italian supplier of graphene nanoplatelets, supplies graphene-enhanced solutions for textiles and water treatment solutions. The industrialization of graphene is being accelerated by ongoing developments in scalable synthesis techniques, including liquid-phase exfoliation and chemical vapor deposition, as well as growing funding and regulatory frameworks. Graphene is, therefore, strategically important for businesses or nations aiming to lead in advanced manufacturing, clean energy and next-generation electronics.
Report Scope
The graphene market report is segmented into product type, grade, form, production method, application, and end-use. The report covers market analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain and Argentina, where the opportunity for graphene is gaining momentum in the global market. The regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
The report includes:
- Industry insights and a brief overview of the global market data for graphene
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, including projections of CAGRs through 2030
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to graphene, accompanied by a market share analysis by country, product type, grade, form, production method, application, end use, and region
- Country specific sales data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|126
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$694.4 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2300 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|27.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Scope
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Development
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
Chapter 2 Global Graphene Market
- Geographic Breakdown
- Key Takeaways
- Global Market for Graphene, by Region
- Global Market for Graphene, by Product Type
- Global Market for Graphene, by Grade
- Global Market for Graphene, by Form
- Global Market for Graphene, by Production Method
- Global Market for Graphene, by Application
- Global Market for Graphene, by End Use
Chapter 3 North American Graphene Market
Chapter 4 European Graphene Market
Chapter 5 Asia-Pacific Graphene Market
Chapter 6 South American Graphene Market
Chapter 7 The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Graphene Market
Chapter 8 Global Graphene Market, by Product Type
- Key Takeaways
- Graphene Oxide
- Graphene Nanoplatelets
- Reduced Graphene Oxide
- Few-Layer Graphene
- Single-Layer Graphene
- Graphene Films
- Other Graphene
Chapter 9 Global Graphene Market, by Grade
- Key Takeaways
- Industrial-Grade Graphene
- Research Grade
Chapter 10 Global Graphene Market, by Form
- Key Takeaways
- Powder Form
- Film Form
- Dispersion Form
- Other Forms
Chapter 11 Global Graphene Market, by Production Method
- Key Takeaways
- Mechanical Exfoliation
- Liquid Phase Exfoliation
- Chemical Vapor Deposition
- Electrochemical Exfoliation
- Other Production Methods
Chapter 12 Global Graphene Market, by Application
- Key Takeaways
- Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Supercapacitors
- Composites
- Flexible Displays and Touchscreens
- Anti-Corrosion Coatings
- Biosensors
- High-Frequency Transistors
- Other Applications
Chapter 13 Global Graphene Market, by End Use
- Key Takeaways
- Energy
- Transportation
- Electronics
- Healthcare
- Chemical and Materials
- Construction
- Other End Uses
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/exf1v8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment