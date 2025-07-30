AI Legal Tech Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2029, with ContractPod Technologies, Darrow AI, LexisNexis, Thomson Reuters, Legalogic, LinkSquares, Juro, and More

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Legal Tech Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI legal tech market is projected to expand by USD 4.07 billion from 2024 to 2029, at an impressive CAGR of 31.1%. This thriving market is thoroughly analyzed, offering comprehensive insights into market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a detailed vendor analysis.

The driving forces behind this market's growth include enhanced operational efficiency, cost reduction, rapid advancements in AI, and the surge of digital data combined with increasing legal complexities. These factors have created a fertile environment for AI solutions in the legal sector.

Key trends accelerating market growth include the proliferation of integrated generative AI platforms, the rise of proprietary in-house and bespoke AI solutions, and a growing emphasis on responsible AI and governance frameworks.

The report provides historical and forecast data, segmented by component, deployment, technology, end-user, and geographical landscape.

By Component: Solution Services

By Deployment: On-premises Cloud-based

By Technology: Machine learning Deep learning Natural language processing

By End-user: Law firms Corporate departments Government bodies Others

By Geographical Landscape: North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa



The report dives deep into:

AI Legal Tech Market sizing

AI Legal Tech Market forecast

AI Legal Tech Market industry analysis

The vendor analysis section assists in improving market positioning with detailed insights into leading companies including ContractPod Technologies Ltd., Counsel AI Corp., CS Disco Inc., among others. The analysis reveals emerging trends and potential challenges, helping organizations strategize to exploit future opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges



3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis



4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029



5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global AI Legal Tech Market 2019 - 2023

5.2 Component segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 Deployment segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 Technology segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.5 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.6 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.7 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023



6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Five forces summary

6.2 Bargaining power of buyers

6.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

6.4 Threat of new entrants

6.5 Threat of substitutes

6.6 Threat of rivalry

6.7 Market condition



7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Component

7.3 Solution - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

7.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

7.5 Market opportunity by Component



8 Market Segmentation by Deployment

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Deployment

8.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Market opportunity by Deployment



9 Market Segmentation by Technology

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Technology

9.3 Machine learning - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 Deep learning - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Natural language processing - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.6 Market opportunity by Technology



10 Market Segmentation by End-user

10.1 Market segments

10.2 Comparison by End-user

10.3 Law firms - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.4 Corporate departments - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.5 Government bodies - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.7 Market opportunity by End-user



11 Customer Landscape



12 Geographic Landscape



13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

13.1 Market drivers

13.2 Market challenges

13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

13.4 Market opportunities/restraints



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Competitive Landscape

14.3 Landscape disruption

14.4 Industry risks



15 Competitive Analysis

ContractPod Technologies Ltd.

Counsel AI Corp.

CS Disco Inc.

Darrow AI Inc.

DoNotPay Inc.

Everlaw Inc.

Hebbia Inc.

Ironclad Inc.

Juro Ltd.

Legalogic Ltd.

LexisNexis Legal and Professional

LinkSquares Inc.

Litera

Luminance Technologies Ltd.

Neota Logic Inc.

Reveal Data Corp.

Robin AI Ltd.

Themis Solutions Inc.

Thomson Reuters Corp.

