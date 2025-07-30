Chatbot-Based Mental Health Apps Market Forecast & Company Analysis 2025-2033, with Woebot Health, Wysa, Matellio, Headspace Health, Earkick, Marigold Health, Life Clips, Biobeat, Cognoa, Lyra Health

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chatbot-Based Mental Health Apps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Machine Learning And Deep learning), By Application, By Platform, By Device, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chatbot-based mental health apps market size was estimated at USD 1.88 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.57 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.53% from 2025 to 2033.

The increasing use of chatbot-based mental health applications is fueled by their ability to improve treatment outcomes, enhance quality of life, and grow awareness regarding mental health as a critical health issue.



Furthermore, these apps support overall well-being and improve productivity, especially among working professionals. For example, Wysa is a mental health app featuring an AI chatbot that offers AI-guided conversations and support, self-help tools, and human support. It uses AI to provide empathetic, anonymous, and personalized support for managing stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges. Wysa's AI bot is trained in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) principles and can help users explore self-help tools, improve sleep, and manage various mental health concerns.





The growing shift from conventional care approaches to more personalized, patient-focused approaches drives the rise of mental health applications, including chatbot-based apps. These apps, which cater to areas such as meditation, managing depression and anxiety, and promoting overall wellness, are essential in improving individual health, promoting healthier living, and reducing stress levels. Moreover, the rise in funding to develop various chatbot-based mental health apps highlights the substantial growth opportunities within this market. The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) is the federal agency for research on mental disorders in the U.S. Following is the funding history of NIMH.



The growing prevalence of anxiety and depression disorders and increasing awareness regarding mental health for the treatment of these conditions are some of the major factors contributing to market growth. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 3.8% of people experience depression globally, including 5% of adults (6% among women and 4% among men) and 5.7% of adults older than 60 years in 2023.



The chatbot-based mental health apps industry is experiencing a rise in clinical trials to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of AI-driven therapy chatbots. This growing adoption is driven by the need to establish the therapeutic capabilities of these chatbots for managing mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, stress, and other disorders. As the demand for accessible and affordable mental health resources increases, both researchers and developers are working to ensure that these AI tools adhere to clinical standards and provide evidence-based support.



For instance, in March 2025, researchers at Dartmouth conducted a clinical trial focusing on an AI-powered therapy chatbot. Findings from this trial revealed a significant positive effect on the symptoms reported by participants. The study involved 106 individuals from across the U.S., all diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder, an eating disorder, or major depressive disorder. Participants engaged with the chatbot, such as Therabot, via a smartphone app, responding to prompts related to their feelings or initiating conversations whenever they needed assistance.



Results showed that individuals with depression experienced an average symptom reduction of 51%, leading to marked improvements in their mood and overall well-being. Furthermore, those with generalized anxiety reported an average decrease in symptoms of 31%, with many participants moving from moderate anxiety to mild levels or even falling below the clinical threshold for diagnosis.



Global Chatbot-Based Mental Health Apps Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth and provides at global, regional, and country levels an analysis of the latest trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this report, the analyst has segmented the global chatbot-based mental health apps market report based on application, technology, platform, device, and region.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $7.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Global Chatbot-Based Mental Health Apps Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Global Chatbot-Based Mental Health Apps: Market Analysis Tools

3.4. Technology Landscape

3.5. Case Study Analysis



Chapter 4. Global Chatbot-Based Mental Health Apps Market Segment Analysis, By Application

4.1. Definition and Scope

4.2. Application Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Chatbot-Based Mental Health Apps Market, by Application, 2021 to 2033

4.5. Depression and Anxiety Management

4.6. Meditation Management

4.7. Wellness Management

4.8. Stress Management

4.9. Others



Chapter 5. Global Chatbot-Based Mental Health Apps Market Segment Analysis, By Technology

5.1. Definition and Scope

5.2. Technology Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Chatbot-Based Mental Health Apps Market, by Technology, 2021 to 2033

5.5. Machine learning and Deep learning

5.6. Natural Language Processing

5.7. Others



Chapter 6. Global Chatbot-Based Mental Health Apps Market Segment Analysis, By Device

6.1. Definition and Scope

6.2. Device Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Chatbot-Based Mental Health Apps Market, by Device, 2021 to 2033

6.5. Smartphones

6.6. Tablets



Chapter 7. Global Chatbot-Based Mental Health Apps Market Segment Analysis, By Platform

7.1. Definition and Scope

7.2. Platform Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2033

7.3. Segment Dashboard

7.4. Global Chatbot-Based Mental Health Apps Market, by Platform, 2021 to 2033

7.5. Android

7.6. iOS

7.7. Others



Chapter 8. Chatbot-Based Mental Health Apps Market Segment Analysis, By Region

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2034

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Regional Market Snapshot

8.4. Chatbot-Based Mental Health Apps Market Share by Region, 2024 & 2033



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Company Categorization

9.3. Company Profiles

Woebot Health

Wysa Ltd

Matellio

Headspace Health

Earkick

Marigold Health

Life Clips, Inc.

Biobeat

Cognoa, Inc.

Lyra Health, Inc.

