New Data (Use and Access) Act Training Course: Prepare Your Business for the Latest Data Protection Regulations in the UK (December 12, 2025)

The new Data (Use and Access) Act amends the UK GDPR, the 2018 Data Protection Act and the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations in many respects, not least of which are the bringing in of changes to individual rights, clearer allowable reasons to process data, purpose limitation, legitimate interests, cookies, web scraping, deepfakes, and automated decision-making - to name just a few!

It also introduces access to smart data, digitisation of the Births and Deaths Register and an electronic National Asset Register.

In the New Data (Use and Access) Act Training Course, the expert speaker will take you through the implications of the new Data (Use and Access) Act and how this applies to your business.

The course will comprehensively cover the following:

The clauses in the Act and their implications

How the clauses amend the UK GDPR, the Data Protection Act 2018 and the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations

A consideration of changes to the UK's 'adequacy' finding by the EU

The changes that were made and the latest position

Benefits of attending

By participating in this course, attendees will:

Get to grips with the clauses in the new Data (Use and Access) Act

Understand the implications of the new Act in relation to UK GDPR and the EU GDPR

Learn about the changes to lawful grounds for processing data

Understand how the Act introduces access to smart data

Receive insights on how this Act might affect your business and what steps you need to take to stay within the law

This course will be of special interest to:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Compliance officers

Board members

Marketing professionals

Plus anyone who uses or possesses personal data

Course Agenda:

The clauses in the Act

How the clauses amend the UK GDPR, the Data Protection Act 2018 and the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations

A consideration of changes to the UK's 'adequacy' finding by the EU, now under review until December 2025 following a six-month extension



