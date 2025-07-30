CAR/TCR/TIL Therapies in Oncology Research Service 2025 | An Essential Tool to Navigate the Fast-evolving Cancer Treatment Landscape

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unlocking Opportunity: Dominate the Market of CAR/TCR/TIL Therapies in Oncology with Confidence" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world of CAR/TCR/TIL therapies is transforming cancer treatment, unlocking new levels of precision, immune activation, and therapeutic potential. However, with rapid advancements, fierce competition, and an ever-expanding pipeline, staying ahead requires more than just insights - it demands up-to-date intelligence, strategic foresight, and data-driven decision-making.

In 2024/25 alone, the oncology pipeline saw a surge of innovation, with 236 new CAR/TCR/TIL therapies, over 715 drugs with events, and 5,021 total events spanning 2,374 total drug programs - a clear signal of the accelerating pace and complexity in this space.

Introducing the CAR/TCR/TIL Therapies in Oncology Analytical Tool - your comprehensive solution to navigate this dynamic field, track emerging trends, and capitalize on groundbreaking opportunities.

The Ultimate Tool for Exploring What Makes This Field So Exciting

Highly Specific Tumor Targeting - These therapies use engineered or naturally occurring T cells to precisely recognize and attack cancer cells, minimizing harm to normal tissue.

Durable and Sometimes Curative Responses - They have produced long-lasting remissions, even in patients with relapsed or treatment-resistant cancers.

Personalized Treatment Approach - Made from a patient's own T cells, these therapies are tailored to the individual's tumor biology for maximum effectiveness.

Expanding Potential in Solid Tumors - While CAR-T has proven success in blood cancers, TCR and TIL therapies are making promising strides in harder-to-treat solid tumors.

Platform for Innovation - They offer a flexible foundation for future enhancements, including gene editing, armoring, conditional activation/deactivation, combination therapies, and off-the-shelf options.

The impact? A rapidly growing clinical pipeline, breakthrough FDA approvals, and a surge in investment opportunities - making the CAR/TCR/TIL therapy field one of the most exciting frontiers in oncology today.

6 Game-Changing Benefits for You

With the CAR/TCR/TIL Therapies in Oncology Analytical Tool, you will:

Track the Competitive Landscape - monitor active organizations, new drugs, targets, and technologies

Accelerate Licensing & Partnerships - access top biotech developers, BD&L contacts, and academic projects

Power High-Impact Reports & Presentations - fuel data-driven decisions with near real-time market intelligence - all exportable in ready made graphs and tables.

Engage Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) - connect with clinical and scientific experts shaping the field

Find the Right Investors - tap into a network of oncology-focused funding partners

Stay Ahead of Industry Events - analyze data from top global oncology conferences (AACR, ASCO, ESMO, ASH, and more)

Your CAR/TCR/TIL Therapies in Oncology Analytical Tool is never out of date thanks to continuous updates and monthly email alerts highlighting the latest developments in the field.

You will have thousands of drugs, targets, companies, clinical trials, deals and much more at your fingertips. See below for a breakdown of this near real-time coverage.

Support & Inspiration at Your Fingertips

Leverage expertise as your virtual business development team - ready when you are. A 24/7 support ensures help is always available, while a rich library of How-to Training Videos empowers you with proven best practices.

From competitive pipeline analysis to real-world case studies submitted by fellow users, you'll find actionable insights designed to elevate your work.

A Tool That Grows With You

Unlike static reports that offer just a snapshot in time, these Analytical Tools provide a full year of online access - complete with near real time updates, new features, pipeline alerts, and dedicated support. When you're ready to go further, you can seamlessly renew your access or upgrade to the industry-leading full-service platform: 1st Oncology - your comprehensive partner in oncology drug development.

System Requirements

Web-based application compatible with all major browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Internet Explorer

Internet access

Secure Your Access to Unrivaled Intelligence for Strategic Decision-Making in Oncology Drug Development

This tool is powered by an award-winning, artificial intelligence (AI) enhanced intelligence platform with over 25 years of expertise in oncology, delivering uniquely comprehensive business, competitive and clinical intelligence across all stages of oncology drug development.

For business development and search & evaluation, it provides unmatched visibility into the global oncology landscape - spanning technologies, targets, start-ups to pharma, and academic-commercial opportunities - making it a powerful deal book with integrated licensing contacts and thousands of past deals.

In clinical development, the tool features an industry-leading biomarker intelligence panel of over 3,000 biomarkers and tracks their roles as stratifying, predictive, and pharmacodynamic markers, alongside companion diagnostic initiatives from early stage to approval. Proprietary early success/failure indicators spotlight clinical leaders and laggards, helping you monitor and and anticipate shifts in the evolving landscape.

Our clinical trial intelligence goes beyond endpoints, capturing dosage details, resistance mechanisms, adverse events, food effects, trial phase and status progression, first-in-human (FIH) studies, tumor stage/grade, and line of therapy (LoT) - offering a complete view of the trial landscape.

We simplify the complexity of combination therapy development, breaking down targets, drug modalities, indications, and trial stages to create a map of evolving strategies for fast, strategic decision-making.

Finally, we integrate Real-World Evidence (RWE) with multi-point analytics tailored to any development stage. Whether segmented by drug modality, co-medication profiles, or biomarker clusters, the tool enables deep, contextual insights - driving faster, smarter, and evidence-based decisions in oncology research and development.

Coverage Breakdown from your CAR/TCR/TIL Therapies in Oncology Analytical Tool



Competitor Overview

Organizations Monitored: 870+

Organization Types:

Corporate: 684

Private: 446

Public: 182

Academic: 123

Startup: 102

Cancer Ctr/Hospital: 68

Big Pharma/Biotech: 27

Top 5 Drug Developers:

Gilead Sciences

Cellectis

MediGene

GenScript

Carsgen Therapeutics

Top 5 Nations:

USA

China

South Korea

Germany

UK

Pipeline

Total No Drugs: 2,370+

Discovery: 440+

Preclinical: 1140+

Phase 1: 510+

Phase 2: 250+

Phase 3: 6

Pre-registration: 2

Marketed: 13

Target & Armor: 349

Tumor Types: 179

Clinical Trials: 1,373

Clinical Biomarkers: 430

Drugs in Combination Therapies: 248

Deals & Alliances

No. Deals (Last 5 Years): 350

BD&L Contacts: >1,700

World-Wide Academic Commercial Opportunity Projects: 77

Funding & Investors

Funding (Last 5 Years): >600

Top Investors: 208

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z2pn7a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.