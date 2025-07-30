Cancer Vaccine Market Research Service Featuring the Top 5 Developers and Pipeline Activities - OncoTherapy Science, Inovio, BioNTech, Theravectys, and GlaxoSmithKline

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unlocking Opportunity: Dominate the Cancer Vaccine Market with Confidence" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world of cancer vaccines is transforming cancer treatment, unlocking new levels of precision, immune activation, and therapeutic potential. However, with rapid advancements, fierce competition, and an ever-expanding pipeline, staying ahead requires more than just insights - it demands up-to-date intelligence, strategic foresight, and data-driven decision-making.

In 2024/25 alone, the oncology pipeline saw a surge of innovation, with 76 new Cancer Vaccines, over 300 drugs with events, and 1,946 total events spanning 1,412 total drug programs - a clear signal of the accelerating pace and complexity in this space.

Introducing the Cancer Vaccines Analytical Tool - your comprehensive solution to navigate this dynamic field, track emerging trends, and capitalize on groundbreaking opportunities.

The Ultimate Tool for Exploring What Makes This Field So Exciting

Precisely Target Tumor-Specific Neoantigens - Leveraging genomics and AI to create bespoke vaccines based on each tumor's unique mutations/neoantigens.

Armored Vaccines - Combine tumor-targeting antigens with built-in immune-modulating payloads to boost potency and persistence of anti-tumor responses..

Supercharges Immunotherapy - Turns "cold" tumors hot by priming the immune system, making checkpoint inhibitors more effective.

Long-Term Protection - Induces immune memory to prevent relapse, not just fight the current tumor.

Fast & Scalable Development - mRNA and neoantigen platforms enable rapid production, like we saw with COVID-19 vaccines.

Data-Driven Innovation - AI, multi-omics, and next-gen sequencing are accelerating discovery and improving success rates.

The impact? A rapidly growing clinical pipeline, breakthrough FDA approvals, and a surge in investment opportunities - making the cancer vaccine field one of the most exciting frontiers in oncology today.

6 Game-Changing Benefits for You

With the Cancer Vaccines Analytical Tool, you will:

Track the Competitive Landscape - monitor active organizations, new drugs, targets, and technologies

Accelerate Licensing & Partnerships - access top biotech developers, BD&L contacts, and academic projects

Power High-Impact Reports & Presentations - fuel data-driven decisions with near real-time market intelligence - all exportable in ready-made graphs and tables.

Engage Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) - connect with clinical and scientific experts shaping the field

Find the Right Investors - tap into a network of oncology-focused funding partners

Stay Ahead of Industry Events - analyze data from top global oncology conferences (AACR, ASCO, ESMO, ASH, and more)

Your Cancer Vaccines Analytical Tool is never out of date thanks to continuous updates and monthly email alerts highlighting the latest developments in the field.

You will have thousands of drugs, targets, companies, clinical trials, deals and much more at your fingertips. See below for a breakdown of the near real-time coverage.

Support & Inspiration at Your Fingertips

Leverage expertise as your virtual business development team - ready when you are. A 24/7 support ensures help is always available, while a rich library of How-to Training Videos empowers you with proven best practices.

From competitive pipeline analysis to real-world case studies submitted by fellow users, you'll find actionable insights designed to elevate your work.

A Tool That Grows With You

Unlike static reports that offer just a snapshot in time, the Analytical Tools provide a full year of online access - complete with near real time updates, new features, pipeline alerts, and dedicated support. When you're ready to go further, you can seamlessly renew your access or upgrade to industry-leading full-service platform: 1stOncology - your comprehensive partner in oncology drug development.

System Requirements

Web-based application compatible with all major browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Internet Explorer

Internet access

Secure Your Access to Unrivaled Intelligence for Strategic Decision-Making in Oncology Drug Development

This tool is powered by an award-winning, artificial intelligence (AI) enhanced intelligence platform with over 25 years of expertise in oncology, delivering uniquely comprehensive business, competitive and clinical intelligence across all stages of oncology drug development.

For business development and search & evaluation, it provides unmatched visibility into the global oncology landscape - spanning technologies, targets, start-ups to pharma, and academic-commercial opportunities - making it a powerful deal book with integrated licensing contacts, top 500 list of world-wide investors and thousands of past deals.

In clinical development, the tool features an industry-leading biomarker intelligence panel of over 3,000 biomarkers and tracks their roles as stratifying, predictive, and pharmacodynamic markers, alongside companion diagnostic initiatives from early stage to approval. Proprietary early success/failure indicators spotlight clinical leaders and laggards, helping you monitor and anticipate shifts in the evolving landscape.

The clinical trial intelligence goes beyond endpoints, capturing dosage details, resistance mechanisms, adverse events, food effects, trial phase and status progression, first-in-human (FIH) studies, tumor stage/grade, and line of therapy (LoT) - offering a complete view of the trial landscape.

We simplify the complexity of combination therapy development, breaking down targets, drug modalities, indications, and trial stages to create a map of evolving strategies for fast, strategic decision-making.

Finally, we integrate Real-World Evidence (RWE) with multi-point analytics tailored to any development stage. Whether segmented by drug modality, co-medication profiles, or biomarker clusters, the tool enables deep, contextual insights - driving faster, smarter, and evidence-based decisions in oncology research and development.

Coverage Breakdown from your Cancer Vaccines Analytical Tool



Competitor Overview

Organizations Monitored: 960+

Organization Types

Corporate: 798

Private: 461

Public: 282

Academic: 102

Startup: 49

Cancer Ctr/Hospital: 43

Big Pharma/Biotech: 34

Top 5 Drug Developers:

OncoTherapy Science

Inovio

BioNTech

Theravectys

GlaxoSmithKline

Top 5 Nations:

USA

China

UK

France

Germany

Pipeline

Total No Drugs: 2,100+

Discovery: 160+

Preclinical: 630+

Phase 1: 200+

Phase 2: 300+

Phase 3: 73

Pre-registration: 3

Marketed: 21

Target/Antigen/Armor: 319

Tumor Types: 144

Clinical Trials: 1,053

Clinical Biomarkers: 293

Drugs in Combination Therapies: 233

Deals & Alliances

No. Deals (Last 5 Years): 168

BD&L Contacts: >2,000

World-Wide Academic Commercial Opportunity Projects: 41

Funding & Investors

Funding (Last 5 Years): >1,200

Top Investors: 158

