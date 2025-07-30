Alkaline Battery Market Company Analysis 2025-2029, with Battery Specialties Inc, Camelion Battery, Energizer, Eveready, Panasonic, Duracell, Toshiba, Upenergy, Zhejiang Mustang Battery, and More

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alkaline Battery Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global alkaline battery market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase of USD 2.56 billion from 2024 to 2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.4%. This comprehensive market analysis encompasses various facets, including market size, growth drivers, challenges, and an extensive vendor evaluation that features key participants in the industry.
The market is experiencing momentum due to rising consumer spending on electronic devices, desirable attributes of alkaline batteries, and stricter recycling regulations.
An emerging trend is the transition from zinc carbon batteries to alkaline alternatives, anticipated to propel market growth. Advances in recyclable alkaline batteries and increasing mergers and acquisitions within the primary battery sector are expected to further elevate market demand.
