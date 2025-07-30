Alkaline Battery Market Company Analysis 2025-2029, with Battery Specialties Inc, Camelion Battery, Energizer, Eveready, Panasonic, Duracell, Toshiba, Upenergy, Zhejiang Mustang Battery, and More

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alkaline Battery Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global alkaline battery market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase of USD 2.56 billion from 2024 to 2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.4%. This comprehensive market analysis encompasses various facets, including market size, growth drivers, challenges, and an extensive vendor evaluation that features key participants in the industry.

The market is experiencing momentum due to rising consumer spending on electronic devices, desirable attributes of alkaline batteries, and stricter recycling regulations.

An emerging trend is the transition from zinc carbon batteries to alkaline alternatives, anticipated to propel market growth. Advances in recyclable alkaline batteries and increasing mergers and acquisitions within the primary battery sector are expected to further elevate market demand.

Market Segmentation Includes:

By Application

Consumer electronics

Toys and radios

Remote control

Others

By Product

Primary battery

Secondary battery

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

Comprehensive Market Coverage:

Alkaline Battery Market Sizing

Alkaline Battery Market Forecast

Industry Analysis

The report includes a detailed vendor analysis, equipping clients with tools to enhance their market positions. It reviews multiple leading vendors including Battery Specialties Inc., Camelion Battery Co., Energizer Holdings Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., The Duracell Co., and VARTA AG, amongst others. Insights into emerging trends and challenges are also covered, guiding companies in strategizing for future growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Analysis Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation Factors of disruption Impact of drivers and challenges

Market Landscape Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis

Market Sizing Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2024 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

Historic Market Size Global Alkaline Battery Market 2019 - 2023 Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Distribution Channel segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Qualitative Analysis Impact of AI on Global Alkaline Battery Market

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application Market segments Comparison by Application Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Toys and radios - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Remote control - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Product Market segments Comparison by Product Primary battery - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Secondary battery - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Market segments Comparison by Distribution Channel Offline - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Online - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints Market drivers Market challenges Impact of drivers and challenges Market opportunities/restraints

Competitive Landscape Overview Competitive Landscape Landscape disruption Industry risks

Competitive Analysis Companies profiled Company ranking index Market positioning of companies Battery Specialties Inc. Camelion Battery Co. Dongguan Large electronics Co. Ltd. Energizer Holdings Inc. Eveready Industries India Ltd. FDK Corp. Fujian Nanping Nanfu Battery Co. Ltd. Gold Peak Technology Group Ltd. Maxwell Ltd. Panasonic Holdings Corp. Spectrum Brands Inc. The Duracell Co. Toshiba Corp. Upenergy Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd.



