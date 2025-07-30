Radware Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Highlights

  • Revenue of $74.2 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year
  • Cloud ARR of $85 million, an increase of 21% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.28 vs. $0.20 in Q2 2024; GAAP diluted EPS of $0.09 vs. $0.04 in Q2 2024
  • Cash flow from operations of $14.5 million

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“Our strong Q2 performance was driven by the successful execution of our business strategy reflected by the acceleration of cloud ARR growth to 21%,” said Roy Zisapel, president and CEO of Radware. “We are focused on our cloud security business as our primary growth engine, expanding our partnerships, and advancing our AI innovation to further strengthen our competitive leadership in the global market.”

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter 2025
Revenue for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $74.2 million:

  • Revenue in the Americas region was $30.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, the same as in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $27.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 22% from $22.8 million in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $16.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 13% from $14.4 million in the second quarter of 2024.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $4.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $1.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $12.6 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $8.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $459.1 million. Cash flow from operations was $14.5 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company’s non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, net, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and diluted earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware’s ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions, including as a result of the state of war declared in Israel in October 2023 and instability in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, tensions between China and Taiwan, financial and credit market fluctuations (including elevated interest rates), impacts from tariffs or other trade restrictions, inflation, and the potential for regional or global recessions; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; our ability to manage our anticipated growth effectively; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls, and similar measures, targeting Russia and other countries and territories, as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for the manufacture of our products; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; intense competition in the market for cybersecurity and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; our ability to develop new solutions and enhance existing solutions; the impact to our reputation and business in the event of real or perceived shortcomings, defects, or vulnerabilities in our solutions, if our end-users experience security breaches, or if our information technology systems and data, or those of our service providers and other contractors, are compromised by cyber-attackers or other malicious actors or by a critical system failure; our use of AI technologies that present regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks; risks related to the fact that our products must interoperate with operating systems, software applications and hardware that are developed by others; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services; the risks associated with our global operations, such as difficulties and costs of staffing and managing foreign operations, compliance costs arising from host country laws or regulations, partial or total expropriation, export duties and quotas, local tax exposure, economic or political instability, including as a result of insurrection, war, natural disasters, and major environmental, climate, or public health concerns; our net losses in the past and the possibility that we may incur losses in the future; a slowdown in the growth of the cybersecurity and application delivery solutions market or in the development of the market for our cloud-based solutions; long sales cycles for our solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; risks associated with doing business in countries with a history of corruption or with foreign governments; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; risks associated with undetected defects or errors in our products; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; laws, regulations, and industry standards affecting our business; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; complications with the design or implementation of our new enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) system; our reliance on information technology systems; our ESG disclosures and initiatives; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware’s solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
    
 June 30, December 31,
 2025  2024 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Assets   
    
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents103,842  98,714 
Marketable securities35,425  72,994 
Short-term bank deposits134,239  104,073 
Trade receivables, net22,865  16,823 
Other receivables and prepaid expenses13,732  14,242 
Inventories13,312  14,030 
 323,415  320,876 
    
Long-term investments   
Marketable securities56,391  29,523 
Long-term bank deposits129,215  114,354 
Other assets2,429  2,171 
 188,035  146,048 
    
    
Property and equipment, net15,371  15,632 
Intangible assets, net9,766  11,750 
Other long-term assets37,062  37,906 
Operating lease right-of-use assets16,883  18,456 
Goodwill68,008  68,008 
Total assets658,540  618,676 
    
Liabilities and equity   
    
Current liabilities   
Trade payables4,096  5,581 
Deferred revenues119,732  106,303 
Operating lease liabilities4,970  4,750 
Other payables and accrued expenses55,692  51,836 
 184,490  168,470 
    
Long-term liabilities   
Deferred revenues67,757  64,708 
Operating lease liabilities12,750  13,519 
Other long-term liabilities13,801  14,904 
 94,308  93,131 
    
Equity   
Radware Ltd. equity   
Share capital758  754 
Additional paid-in capital566,286  555,154 
Accumulated other comprehensive income3,702  1,103 
Treasury stock, at cost(366,588) (366,588)
Retained earnings134,416  125,850 
Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity338,574  316,273 
    
Non–controlling interest41,168  40,802 
    
Total equity379,742  357,075 
    
Total liabilities and equity658,540  618,676 
      


    
Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
         
  For the three months ended For the six months ended
  June 30, June 30,
  2025 2024  2025 2024 
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
         
Revenues 74,215 67,276  146,294 132,361 
Cost of revenues 14,316 13,056  28,306 25,868 
Gross profit 59,899 54,220  117,988 106,493 
         
Operating expenses, net:        
Research and development, net 19,379 18,701  38,155 37,597 
Selling and marketing 31,337 29,744  62,618 59,445 
General and administrative 6,386 6,984  12,849 14,323 
Total operating expenses, net 57,102 55,429  113,622 111,365 
         
Operating income (loss) 2,797 (1,209) 4,366 (4,872)
Financial income, net 3,662 4,417  8,537 8,025 
Income before taxes on income 6,459 3,208  12,903 3,153 
Taxes on income 2,237 1,544  4,337 2,711 
Net income 4,222 1,664  8,566 442 
         
Basic net income per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders 0.10 0.04  0.20 0.01 
         
Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net income per share 42,734,026 41,857,259  42,711,279 41,803,638 
         
Diluted net income per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders 0.09 0.04  0.19 0.01 
         
Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income per share 44,510,896 43,148,129  44,364,057 43,011,501 
           


    
Radware Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
        
 For the three months ended For the six months ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
GAAP gross profit59,899  54,220  117,988  106,493 
Share-based compensation131  80  251  159 
Amortization of intangible assets992  992  1,984  1,984 
Non-GAAP gross profit61,022  55,292  120,223  108,636 
        
GAAP research and development, net19,379  18,701  38,155  37,597 
Share-based compensation1,327  1,536  2,550  3,258 
Non-GAAP Research and development, net18,052  17,165  35,605  34,339 
        
GAAP selling and marketing31,337  29,744  62,618  59,445 
Share-based compensation2,700  2,609  5,776  5,160 
Non-GAAP selling and marketing28,637  27,135  56,842  54,285 
        
GAAP general and administrative6,386  6,984  12,849  14,323 
Share-based compensation1,445  2,077  2,924  4,472 
Acquisition costs138  192  291  412 
Non-GAAP general and administrative4,803  4,715  9,634  9,439 
        
GAAP total operating expenses, net57,102  55,429  113,622  111,365 
Share-based compensation5,472  6,222  11,250  12,890 
Acquisition costs138  192  291  412 
Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net51,492  49,015  102,081  98,063 
        
GAAP operating income (loss)2,797  (1,209) 4,366  (4,872)
Share-based compensation5,603  6,302  11,501  13,049 
Amortization of intangible assets992  992  1,984  1,984 
Acquisition costs138  192  291  412 
Non-GAAP operating income9,530  6,277  18,142  10,573 
        
GAAP financial income, net3,662  4,417  8,537  8,025 
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net1,702  (298) 2,194  (145)
Non-GAAP financial income, net5,364  4,119  10,731  7,880 
        
GAAP income before taxes on income6,459  3,208  12,903  3,153 
Share-based compensation5,603  6,302  11,501  13,049 
Amortization of intangible assets992  992  1,984  1,984 
Acquisition costs138  192  291  412 
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net1,702  (298) 2,194  (145)
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income14,894  10,396  28,873  18,453 
        
GAAP taxes on income2,237  1,544  4,337  2,711 
Tax related adjustments61  61  123  123 
Non-GAAP taxes on income2,298  1,605  4,460  2,834 
        
GAAP net income4,222  1,664  8,566  442 
Share-based compensation5,603  6,302  11,501  13,049 
Amortization of intangible assets992  992  1,984  1,984 
Acquisition costs138  192  291  412 
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net1,702  (298) 2,194  (145)
Tax related adjustments(61) (61) (123) (123)
Non-GAAP net income12,596  8,791  24,413  15,619 
        
GAAP diluted net income per share0.09  0.04  0.19  0.01 
Share-based compensation0.13  0.15  0.26  0.30 
Amortization of intangible assets0.02  0.02  0.04  0.04 
Acquisition costs0.00  0.00  0.01  0.01 
Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net0.04  (0.01) 0.05  (0.00)
Tax related adjustments(0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00)
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share0.28  0.20  0.55  0.36 
        
        
Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share44,510,896  43,148,129  44,364,057  43,011,501 
            


    
Radware Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
        
 For the three months ended For the six months ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities:       
        
Net income4,222  1,664  8,566  442 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization2,865  3,028  6,017  5,971 
Share-based compensation5,603  6,302  11,501  13,049 
Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net(93) 80  (254) 7 
Increase (decrease) in accrued interest on bank deposits(2,324) 5,468  (4,114) 5,459 
Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net15  17  76  (41)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net2,171  (5,013) (6,042) (5,232)
Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets(951) (199) (1,137) 406 
Decrease in inventories199  744  718  1,748 
Increase (decrease) in trade payables450  (1,627) (1,485) (221)
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues(1,345) 7,494  16,478  16,388 
Increase in other payables and accrued expenses2,422  5,310  5,586  6,793 
Operating lease liabilities, net1,258  (238) 1,024  (617)
Net cash provided by operating activities14,492  23,030  36,934  44,152 
        
Cash flows from investing activities:       
        
Purchase of property and equipment(2,660) (1,034) (3,772) (2,808)
Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net(19) 19  90  (6)
Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net(13,801) 6,734  (40,913) (11,164)
Investment in, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities, net(5,239) (13,499) 10,955  (9,997)
Proceeds from other deposits-  -  5,000  - 
Net cash used in investing activities(21,719) (7,780) (28,640) (23,975)
        
Cash flows from financing activities:       
        
Proceeds from exercise of share options(3) 3  1  3 
Repurchase of shares-  -  -  (839)
Payment of contingent consideration related to acquisition(3,167) (3,077) (3,167) (3,077)
Net cash used in financing activities(3,170) (3,074) (3,166) (3,913)
        
Increase in cash and cash equivalents(10,397) 12,176  5,128  16,264 
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period114,239  74,626  98,714  70,538 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period103,842  86,802  103,842  86,802 
            


 
Radware Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(U.S Dollars in thousands)
        
 For the three months ended For the six months ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
GAAP net income4,222  1,664  8,566  442 
Exclude: Financial income, net(3,662) (4,417) (8,537) (8,025)
Exclude: Depreciation and amortization expense2,865  3,028  6,017  5,971 
Exclude: Taxes on income2,237  1,544  4,337  2,711 
EBITDA5,662  1,819  10,383  1,099 
        
Share-based compensation5,603  6,302  11,501  13,049 
Acquisition costs138  192  291  412 
Adjusted EBITDA11,403  8,313  22,175  14,560 
        
        
 For the three months ended For the six months ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
Amortization of intangible assets992  992  1,984  1,984 
Depreciation1,873  2,036  4,033  3,987 
 2,865  3,028  6,017  5,971 
        

