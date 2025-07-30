Tower Semiconductor Receives Best Supplier Award from Wisol for Excellence in RF SOI Technology and Supply Chain Support





MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, — July 30, 2025 - Tower Semiconductor, a leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, announced today that it has been awarded the Best Supplier Award by Wisol, a key vendor of RF filters and modules used by global top-tier mobile phone manufacturers. Wisol supplies RF front-end module (FEM) devices based on Tower’s advanced 300mm RF SOI technology, produced at Tower’s facilities in Uozu, Japan and Agrate, Italy.

The award recognizes Tower’s long-standing partnership with top-tier vendors and its unwavering commitment to stable and timely delivery, technological excellence, and responsive engineering support. It also reinforces Tower’s position as a trusted global foundry partner, helping customers succeed in competitive markets.

JiHo Kim, Wisol CEO stated, “Tower Semiconductor has continuously provided outstanding process technology, dependable on-time delivery, and agile engineering support, enabling us to meet our customer’s high standards for performance and reliability. Their RF SOI platform plays a crucial role in the competitiveness of our next-generation RF modules.”

Tower’s 300mm RF SOI platform has been a critical enabler for the development and high-volume production of high-performance RF front-end ICs required in mobile phones. With key features such as low insertion loss, high linearity, and superior integration, the platform is widely adopted across the mobile, IoT, and automotive markets, addressing the industry’s growing need for compact, power-efficient, and high-performance RF solutions.

Through close collaboration with Wisol from initial design enablement to mass production, Tower has supported the demanding delivery schedules of Wisol to its customers including global leaders such as Samsung Electronics and other OEMs, while providing flexible, reliable, and efficient technical support that has enabled Wisol to meet stringent performance requirements.

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from Wisol, a long-term and highly valued partner,” said Dr. Marco Racanelli, President, Tower Semiconductor. “This award reflects our commitment to delivering technological excellence and customer-centric manufacturing solutions that empower our partners to lead in dynamic and highly competitive sectors.”

