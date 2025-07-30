U.S. Residential Water Treatment Systems Market Trends and Growth Drivers Through 2031

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 United States Residential Water Treatment Systems Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Residential Water Treatment Market research report includes market size, growth rates, market shares by product type and technology, competitive market share data, and revenue forecasts from 2024-2031 for the United States. Furthermore, profiles of key companies, competitive factors, consumer behavior, market trends, new products, pricing trends, growth drivers, restraints, and challenges are also included.



The United States Residential Water Treatment Market report is a comprehensive analysis of the market, including:



Competitive market shares by type of system (point-of-use counter top & under-the-sink, point-of-use faucet mount, point-of-entry, and pitchers).

Market forecasts and growth rates by type of system and replacement filters (total market, point-of-use counter top & under-the-sink, point-of-use faucet mount, point-of-use, point-of-use replacement filters, point-of-entry, pitchers, and pitcher replacement filters).

Point-of-use market share by type of technology (carbon, RO, UV, and others).

Point-of-use market shares by revenue for pricing (under $300, $300-$600, $601-$900, over $900).

Companies Featured:

Culligan International Company

EcoWater Systems

Helen of Troy Limited

Pentair Plc

A.O. Smith

RainSoft Inc.

Amway

The 3M Company

Kinetico Incorporated

The Clorox Company

among others.



Key Topics Covered:

Country Profile, US

Major Data Points

Competitive Factors

Consumer Behaviour

Market Drivers/Impact

Rising health concerns post-COVID-19

Sustainability

Technological advancements

VIII Market Restraints/Impact

Increased price sensitivity due to inflation

Government initiatives to improve water quality

Highly competitive market

Decline in housing market

Market Trends

Pricing Trends

Market Data

Revenue forecast, total market, 2022-2029

Revenue forecast, point-of-use CT & UTS, 2022-2029

Market share by point-of-use CT & UTS, by revenues, water treatment systems, 2022

Revenue forecast, point-of-use FM water treatment systems, 2022-2029

Market share, by revenues, point-of-use FM water treatment systems, 2022

Revenue forecast, point-of-use water treatment systems, 2022-2029

Revenue forecast, point-of-use replacement filters market, 2022-2029

Revenue forecast, point-of-entry water treatment systems, 2022-2029

Market share, by revenues, point-of-entry water treatment systems, 2022

Revenue forecast, pitcher water treatment systems, 2022-2029

Market share, by revenues, pitcher water treatment systems, 2022

Revenue forecast, pitcher replacement filters, 2022-2029

Point-of-use water treatment systems, technology by revenues, 2022

Point-of-use water treatment systems, pricing trends, by revenues, 2022

