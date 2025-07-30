U.S. Residential Water Treatment Systems Market Trends and Growth Drivers Through 2031

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 United States Residential Water Treatment Systems Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Residential Water Treatment Market research report includes market size, growth rates, market shares by product type and technology, competitive market share data, and revenue forecasts from 2024-2031 for the United States. Furthermore, profiles of key companies, competitive factors, consumer behavior, market trends, new products, pricing trends, growth drivers, restraints, and challenges are also included.
The United States Residential Water Treatment Market report is a comprehensive analysis of the market, including:
Competitive market shares by type of system (point-of-use counter top & under-the-sink, point-of-use faucet mount, point-of-entry, and pitchers).
- Market forecasts and growth rates by type of system and replacement filters (total market, point-of-use counter top & under-the-sink, point-of-use faucet mount, point-of-use, point-of-use replacement filters, point-of-entry, pitchers, and pitcher replacement filters).
Point-of-use market share by type of technology (carbon, RO, UV, and others).
- Point-of-use market shares by revenue for pricing (under $300, $300-$600, $601-$900, over $900).
Companies Featured:
- Culligan International Company
- EcoWater Systems
- Helen of Troy Limited
- Pentair Plc
- A.O. Smith
- RainSoft Inc.
- Amway
- The 3M Company
- Kinetico Incorporated
- The Clorox Company
- among others.
Key Topics Covered:
Country Profile, US
Major Data Points
Competitive Factors
Consumer Behaviour
Market Drivers/Impact
- Rising health concerns post-COVID-19
- Sustainability
- Technological advancements
- VIII Market Restraints/Impact
- Increased price sensitivity due to inflation
- Government initiatives to improve water quality
- Highly competitive market
- Decline in housing market
Market Trends
Pricing Trends
Market Data
- Revenue forecast, total market, 2022-2029
- Revenue forecast, point-of-use CT & UTS, 2022-2029
- Market share by point-of-use CT & UTS, by revenues, water treatment systems, 2022
- Revenue forecast, point-of-use FM water treatment systems, 2022-2029
- Market share, by revenues, point-of-use FM water treatment systems, 2022
- Revenue forecast, point-of-use water treatment systems, 2022-2029
- Revenue forecast, point-of-use replacement filters market, 2022-2029
- Revenue forecast, point-of-entry water treatment systems, 2022-2029
- Market share, by revenues, point-of-entry water treatment systems, 2022
- Revenue forecast, pitcher water treatment systems, 2022-2029
- Market share, by revenues, pitcher water treatment systems, 2022
- Revenue forecast, pitcher replacement filters, 2022-2029
- Point-of-use water treatment systems, technology by revenues, 2022
- Point-of-use water treatment systems, pricing trends, by revenues, 2022
