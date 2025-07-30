New York, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to International Relations Study Association ( IRSA) , on July 19, 2025, in Motuo County, a remote border town in Nyingchi, Tibet Autonomous Region of China, a single blast announced a feat destined to reshape the global energy landscape—the groundbreaking of the Yarlung Tsangpo Lower Reaches Hydropower Project. Premier of China's State Council Li Qiang attended the ceremony in person, officially launching a mega project that embodies China’s far-sighted strategic vision as it enters its construction phase.









Massive Investment, Vision for the Long Term

The Lower Reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo Hydropower Project involves a staggering investment of 1.2 trillion CNY (approximately USD 165 billion)—equivalent to the combined cost of five Three Gorges Dams, four Sichuan–Tibet Railways, or ten Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macao Bridges. The plan calls for five large-scale hydropower stations to be built in cascade along the lower reaches of the river. With a total installed capacity of 60 to 81 gigawatts, the project is expected to generate 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, roughly three times the output of the Three Gorges Dam. Slated for full completion by 2035, it will undoubtedly become a transformative force in reshaping both China’s and the world’s energy landscape, showcasing the Chinese government’s long-term commitment to energy security and green development.

Unprecedented Challenges, Technology in the Lead

Transforming the surging waters of the “Roof of the World” into clean energy that lights up the future poses engineering challenges at the very pinnacle of human endeavor. Located in a seismically active zone where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide, the project site has a history of earthquakes exceeding magnitude 8.5. The construction of its tunnels requires traversing 17 geological fault zones deep within the rock strata, with a maximum depth of 3,000 meters. Confronted with such extreme conditions, Chinese engineers have delivered hardcore solutions: all core structures are designed to withstand magnitude 8.5 earthquakes; the “Tian Kun” mega shield tunneling machine, developed domestically, is set to break world records with a monthly excavation speed of 600 meters; leveraging advanced ultra-high-voltage (UHV) transmission technology, the project will deliver Tibet’s clean hydropower over 3,000 kilometers to China’s Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta with stability and minimal loss. This monumental undertaking demonstrates China’s unrivaled capacity in mega infrastructure and its excellence in cutting-edge technology.

Clean Energy, Outstanding Benefits

According to the construction blueprint, the five cascade hydropower stations along the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo will operate in synergy, delivering multiple benefits. At its core lies enormous power generation capacity—producing approximately 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, enough to meet the annual electricity needs of 300 million people. The project is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 300 million tons per year, equivalent to replacing 90 million tons of standard coal. It will provide strong support for China’s “carbon peaking and carbon neutrality” goals, highlighting the country’s commitment to global climate governance and its responsibility as a major nation. Meanwhile, the cascade reservoirs will function as a massive “power battery”, effectively smoothing out grid fluctuations and significantly enhancing the stability of the power network in Southwest China, laying a solid foundation for “transmitting Tibetan hydropower to the rest of the country.”

Boosting Domestic Demand, Advancing Shared Prosperity

The Yarlung Tsangpo Hydropower Mega Project serves as a powerful engine for stimulating domestic demand and promoting balanced regional development in China. Spanning a 15-year construction period, the project is expected to directly create over 800,000 jobs and indirectly generate employment for more than 3 million people across the upstream and downstream segments of the infrastructure supply chain. It will significantly upgrade Tibet’s infrastructure in electricity, water conservancy, and transportation, removing long-standing bottlenecks that have constrained economic growth in southeastern Tibet. The project is projected to contribute over 20 billion CNY in annual fiscal revenue to the region, improving local livelihoods and embodying China’s vision of achieving common prosperity for all its people. This strategic endeavor reflects the government’s commitment to balanced regional growth and the development of border areas, reinforcing social and economic stability while sharing the dividends of progress.

Ecology First, Balanced Development

What makes the project especially noteworthy is China’s commitment to embedding the principle of “ecology first” throughout the entire construction process. To minimize environmental impact on the Yarlung Tsangpo Grand Canyon, the project adopts an innovative “river shortcut and deep-tunnel” approach, with 97% of facilities embedded deep within the mountains, leaving only essential ecological monitoring stations visible on the surface. For the 12 religious sites affected by reservoir flooding, 150 million CNY was invested in high-precision 3D scanning to create permanent digital archives. A comprehensive monitoring network—combining satellites, aerial surveys, and ground stations—has been deployed, with 3,000 high-precision sensors tracking subtle environmental changes such as soil moisture in real time. To ensure riverine ecological health, the project preserves 30% of the natural river channel as a “life corridor” for fish, while building Asia’s longest continuous fishway and artificial breeding facilities, capable of releasing 100,000 rare fish annually. At the same time, 5,000 cubic meters of water per second will be continuously discharged to sustain downstream ecosystems. These meticulous and comprehensive measures highlight China’s cutting-edge approach to balancing large-scale development with ecological protection.

Multi-Purpose Functions, Benefiting Neighboring Regions

The intelligent dispatch system of the Yarlung Tsangpo Hydropower Project manages not only power generation but also regional flood control and disaster mitigation. It can precisely regulate downstream water discharge, reducing the peak flow of a once-in-a-century flood passing through India’s Assam State from a daunting 76,000 cubic meters per second to a more manageable 52,000 cubic meters per second, effectively lowering flood risks for downstream communities. By stabilizing river flow, the project also helps mitigate riverbed erosion and reduce the likelihood of geological disasters such as landslides—demonstrating China’s responsible approach to the transboundary impacts of water resources.

The roar of the Yarlung Tsangpo is also becoming a bond of regional cooperation. On the eve of the project’s groundbreaking, China, India, and Bangladesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Transboundary River Cooperation, creatively transforming potential water resource disputes into opportunities for collaboration. China has proposed establishing a “Yarlung Tsangpo Basin Sustainable Development Partnership”, exploring a multilateral framework that integrates hydropower development, flood control, and ecological protection. The goal is to make the hydropower project a model of regional co-governance and shared development. While the long-term success of this grand transnational endeavor will depend on reliable technology, rigorous ecological monitoring, and deeper international trust-building, China’s proactive initiatives and open stance have undoubtedly provided a valuable cooperative pathway for complex transboundary water governance, reflecting its commitment to regional peace and development.

The Yarlung Tsangpo Hydropower Project stands as a strategic cornerstone of China’s new era, integrating energy security, green development, regional coordination, and international cooperation. It is not only a mega project pushing the boundaries of engineering, but also a strategic pivot that aligns energy transition, frontier development, ecological protection, and neighborly cooperation. Its approach of “protecting nature while developing, and achieving development through protection”, together with its model of shared governance of transboundary water resources, offers an Eastern wisdom that is highly relevant to the global pursuit of sustainable infrastructure and regional co-governance. This project—illuminating the Tibetan Plateau and connecting the region’s future—goes far beyond power generation alone. It embodies the steadfast steps of a major nation seeking long-term progress and global responsibility amid complex challenges.









