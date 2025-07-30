Impact Investing Market Research Report 2025-2030 | Investors Align Capital with Values to Drive Measurable Social, Environmental, and Financial Returns

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact Investing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Asset Class, By Offerings, By Investment Style (Active, Passive), By Investor Type (Active, Passive), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global impact investing market size is expected to reach USD 253.95 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.0% from 2025 to 2030

Impact investing is crucial in driving positive social and environmental change while generating financial returns. Its importance lies in the ability to align investments with one's values and contribute to solving pressing global challenges. This investment approach considers both financial performance and the impact on society, aiming to generate measurable and sustainable outcomes.



The impact investing industry's growth can be attributed to the growing demand from investors seeking to make a difference. Individuals, institutional investors, and corporations increasingly incorporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors into their investment decisions. They recognize that investing in companies and projects that have a positive impact can contribute to a more sustainable future and create long-term value.



The increasing consciousness about social and environmental issues is driving the demand for impact investing, with investors wanting their capital to have a meaningful impact beyond financial returns. Moreover, impact investing is the growing evidence that integrating sustainability factors into investment strategies can deliver competitive financial performance. Numerous studies have shown that companies with strong ESG practices tend to outperform their peers in the long run. This has led to a shift in the perception that sustainable investing requires sacrificing financial returns.



The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the impact investing industry. The pandemic has underlined the importance of social and environmental considerations in investment decisions. The crisis has brought issues such as public health, social inequality, and climate change to the forefront, underscoring the need for sustainable and responsible investments. Investors increasingly recognize the value of impact investing in addressing these challenges and building more resilient and sustainable economies.



Impact Investing Market Report Highlights

The fixed income segment is expected to emerge at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Regulatory and policy developments, such as the emergence of green bond standards and frameworks, have provided a clear structure and guidelines for issuers and investors, boosting confidence in the fixed-income segment of the impact investing industry

The bond funds segment is expected to emerge at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing demand for sustainable and responsible investing has led to the development of dedicated impact bond funds, which focus solely on investing in bonds that meet strict social and environmental criteria

The passive segment is expected to emerge at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Passive strategies are favored by investors who believe in the long-term sustainability of impact investing. By investing in the overall market or specific sectors through passive funds, investors can participate in the broader societal and environmental shifts taking place

The retail investors segment is expected to emerge at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing transparency and disclosure of impact investment products have enhanced retail investors' confidence in this sector

The Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The region's economic growth, rising middle class, and increasing disposable incomes have also contributed to the expansion of the impact investing industry

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Companies Featured

BlackRock, Inc.

Goldman Sachs

Bain Capital LP

Morgan Stanley

Vital Capital

Prudential Financial, Inc.

BlueOrchard Finance Ltd.

Manulife Investment Management Holdings (Canada) Inc.

Leapfrog Investments

Community Investment Management LLC

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Impact Investing Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3. Industry Challenge

3.3. Impact Investing Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Impact Investing Market: Asset Class Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Impact Investing Market: Asset Class Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Equity

4.3.1. Equity Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Fixed income

4.5. Multi-asset

4.6. Alternatives



Chapter 5. Impact Investing Market: Offerings Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Impact Investing Market: Offerings Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Equity

5.3.1. Equity Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Bond Funds

5.5. ETFs/Index Fund

5.6. Alternatives/Hedge Funds



Chapter 6. Impact Investing Market: Investment Style Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Impact Investing Market: Investment Style Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Active

6.3.1. Active Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Passive



Chapter 7. Impact Investing Market: Investor Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Impact Investing Market: Investor Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Institutional Investors

7.4. Retail Investors



Chapter 8. Impact Investing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Impact Investing Market Share, By Region, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Company Market Positioning

9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.4. Company Profiles/Listing

9.4.1. Participant's Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cv34ns

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.