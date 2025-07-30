Unlocking the Future of Allergy Solutions: Market Trends and Opportunities

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Allergy Diagnostics and Treatments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for allergy diagnostics and treatment is projected to grow from $67.8 billion in 2025 to $96.4 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual rate growth (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2025 through 2030.
Advances in precision medicine, such as component-resolved diagnostics and biomarker identification, enable more accurate and personalized allergy management. The treatment landscape is evolving, with emphasis on immunotherapy and biologics for severe allergic conditions.
The market is driven by an increase in the global prevalence of allergies, R&D and strategic initiatives of major players, technological advances, and a robust pipeline of allergy medications. However, market growth is restricted by the lack of skilled physicians, the side effects of allergy medications, and stringent government regulations.
Segmental Analysis
The allergy treatment market is divided into two essential domains: diagnostics and therapeutics. Diagnostics focus on identifying specific reaction-triggering allergens, while therapeutics offer relief and long-term management. The market is driven by the need for precise allergen identification, with increasing technological advances in In-vitro and In-vivo testing. The therapeutic segment is driven by the need for effective treatment of allergy symptoms, including over-the-counter antihistamines and advanced immunotherapies.
Allergies manifest in response to a wide spectrum of triggers, including inhaled allergens like pollen, dust mites, and pet dander; food allergens like peanuts, dairy, and shellfish, and drug allergens like penicillin, and others. This segmentation highlights the diverse nature of allergic reactions and the need for tailored diagnostic and treatment approaches. Technological advances, particularly in diagnostics, are transforming allergy management, with molecular diagnostics, AI-powered analysis, and point-of-care testing boosting accuracy and speed.
This report will provide detailed information on allergy diagnostics and treatments. It analyzes the market trends, with the base year for the study being 2024. It provides estimates for 2025, and forecasts for 2025 through 2030, including the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period. It also analyzes regional markets. This report will highlight allergy diagnostics, current and future market potential of treatments, and a detailed competitive environment analysis. The report will cover regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Also included will be market shares for key players.
Report Scope
- 161 data tables and 54 additional tables
- Analyses of the trends in global markets for allergy diagnostics, immunotherapy and treatments, with revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the size and revenue prospects for the global market, along with a market share analysis by type, diagnostic type, treatment type, allergen type, drug type, route of administration, and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, new developments in diagnostic testing, advances in treatments, new regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analyses
- Evaluation of recent patent activity and key granted and published patents
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading biotech companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity, venture fundings and investment outlook
- Profiles of leading companies, including ALK-Abello, Stallergenes Greer, GSK, AbbVie Inc., and AstraZeneca
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$67.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$96.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure
- Environmental Pollution and Climate Change
- Economic Development and Urbanization
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis in the Allergy Diagnostics and Treatment Market
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Advances in Allergy Diagnostics and Treatment
- Increasing Cases of Allergies Worldwide
- Market Restraints
- Lack of Skilled Physicians
- Side-effects of Allergy Medications
- Market Opportunities
- Robust Pipeline of Allergy Medications
- Personalized Allergy Management via Advanced Biomarker Profiling
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Framework
- U.S.
- Europe
- Germany
- Japan
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
- AI-driven Allergy Testing
- Datasets Management in Molecular Allergy
- Pipeline Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Key Findings
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Global Allergy Diagnostics and Treatment Market, by Type
- Diagnostics
- Treatments
- Global Allergy Diagnostics and Treatment Market, by Allergen Type
- Food Allergens
- Inhaled Allergens
- Drug Allergens
- Other Allergens
- Global Allergy Diagnostics and Treatment Market, by Drug Type
- Prescription Drugs
- Over-the-Counter Drugs
- Market for Drugs, by Route of Administration
- Global Allergy Diagnostics and Treatment Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South America
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Company Analysis of the Allergy Diagnostics and Treatment Market
- Recent Developments
- Recent Product Launches
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Allergy Diagnostics and Treatment Market: ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Role of ESG in the Allergy Diagnostics and Treatment Market
- ESG Risk Ratings
- Conclusion
Company Profiles
- Abbvie Inc.
- ALK
- Amgen Inc.
- Astrazeneca
- Bayer Ag
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- GSK Plc.
- Lilly
- Novartis Ag
- Pfizer Inc.
- Revvity
- Sanofi
- Stallergenes Greer
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Viatris Inc.
