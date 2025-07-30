Unlocking the Future of Allergy Solutions: Market Trends and Opportunities

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Allergy Diagnostics and Treatments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for allergy diagnostics and treatment is projected to grow from $67.8 billion in 2025 to $96.4 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual rate growth (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2025 through 2030.



Advances in precision medicine, such as component-resolved diagnostics and biomarker identification, enable more accurate and personalized allergy management. The treatment landscape is evolving, with emphasis on immunotherapy and biologics for severe allergic conditions.



The market is driven by an increase in the global prevalence of allergies, R&D and strategic initiatives of major players, technological advances, and a robust pipeline of allergy medications. However, market growth is restricted by the lack of skilled physicians, the side effects of allergy medications, and stringent government regulations.



Segmental Analysis



The allergy treatment market is divided into two essential domains: diagnostics and therapeutics. Diagnostics focus on identifying specific reaction-triggering allergens, while therapeutics offer relief and long-term management. The market is driven by the need for precise allergen identification, with increasing technological advances in In-vitro and In-vivo testing. The therapeutic segment is driven by the need for effective treatment of allergy symptoms, including over-the-counter antihistamines and advanced immunotherapies.



Allergies manifest in response to a wide spectrum of triggers, including inhaled allergens like pollen, dust mites, and pet dander; food allergens like peanuts, dairy, and shellfish, and drug allergens like penicillin, and others. This segmentation highlights the diverse nature of allergic reactions and the need for tailored diagnostic and treatment approaches. Technological advances, particularly in diagnostics, are transforming allergy management, with molecular diagnostics, AI-powered analysis, and point-of-care testing boosting accuracy and speed.



This report will provide detailed information on allergy diagnostics and treatments. It analyzes the market trends, with the base year for the study being 2024. It provides estimates for 2025, and forecasts for 2025 through 2030, including the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period. It also analyzes regional markets. This report will highlight allergy diagnostics, current and future market potential of treatments, and a detailed competitive environment analysis. The report will cover regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Also included will be market shares for key players.







Report Scope

161 data tables and 54 additional tables

Analyses of the trends in global markets for allergy diagnostics, immunotherapy and treatments, with revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects for the global market, along with a market share analysis by type, diagnostic type, treatment type, allergen type, drug type, route of administration, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, new developments in diagnostic testing, advances in treatments, new regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analyses

Evaluation of recent patent activity and key granted and published patents

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading biotech companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity, venture fundings and investment outlook

Profiles of leading companies, including ALK-Abello, Stallergenes Greer, GSK, AbbVie Inc., and AstraZeneca

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $67.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $96.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

Environmental Pollution and Climate Change

Economic Development and Urbanization

Porter's Five Forces Analysis in the Allergy Diagnostics and Treatment Market

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Advances in Allergy Diagnostics and Treatment Increasing Cases of Allergies Worldwide

Market Restraints Lack of Skilled Physicians Side-effects of Allergy Medications

Market Opportunities Robust Pipeline of Allergy Medications Personalized Allergy Management via Advanced Biomarker Profiling



Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Framework U.S. Europe Germany Japan



Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

AI-driven Allergy Testing

Datasets Management in Molecular Allergy

Pipeline Analysis

Patent Analysis

Key Findings

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Global Allergy Diagnostics and Treatment Market, by Type

Diagnostics Treatments

Global Allergy Diagnostics and Treatment Market, by Allergen Type

Food Allergens Inhaled Allergens Drug Allergens Other Allergens

Global Allergy Diagnostics and Treatment Market, by Drug Type

Prescription Drugs Over-the-Counter Drugs

Market for Drugs, by Route of Administration

Global Allergy Diagnostics and Treatment Market, by Region

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA) South America



Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Company Analysis of the Allergy Diagnostics and Treatment Market

Recent Developments

Recent Product Launches

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Allergy Diagnostics and Treatment Market: ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Role of ESG in the Allergy Diagnostics and Treatment Market

ESG Risk Ratings

Conclusion

Company Profiles

Abbvie Inc.

ALK

Amgen Inc.

Astrazeneca

Bayer Ag

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GSK Plc.

Lilly

Novartis Ag

Pfizer Inc.

Revvity

Sanofi

Stallergenes Greer

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Viatris Inc.

