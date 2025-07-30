BranchOut Secures $2.8M in New Warehouse Club Orders as Pineapple, Banana, and Bell Pepper Surge; Strawberry Launches as Fourth Item and 2026 Expansion Plans Advance

Key Highlights:

Southeast Pineapple Chips Surge : After strong in-store performance, the Southeast region placed its third major reorder with four truckloads totaling $714,000 delivered in June and July.

: After strong in-store performance, the Southeast region placed its with four truckloads totaling delivered in June and July. Chewy Banana Expands Fast : Following a very successful LA region launch, Chewy Banana Bites secured an $860,000 Midwest order for Q3 along with a $215,000 order from the Bay Area. Additional regions are actively reviewing the sales data.

: Following a very successful LA region launch, Chewy Banana Bites secured an Midwest order for Q3 along with a order from the Bay Area. Additional regions are actively reviewing the sales data. Midwest Adds Pineapple and Reaches $1.8M for the Region : The Midwest placed a new $655,000 Pineapple Chips order, bringing its total to over $1.8 million across three SKUs including previously announced Bell Pepper Crisps launching in August.

: The Midwest placed a new Pineapple Chips order, bringing its total to over across three SKUs including previously announced Bell Pepper Crisps launching in August. Strawberry Launch Replaces Imported Product: BranchOut’s new Crunchy Strawberry Halves launch in August in LA, replacing a top-selling Freeze-dried Chinese import with a higher-quality, better-value option.

BranchOut’s new Crunchy Strawberry Halves launch in August in LA, replacing a top-selling Freeze-dried Chinese import with a higher-quality, better-value option. Two Items Breaking Out: Pineapple Chips and Chewy Banana Bites continue to exceed the retailer’s sales velocity thresholds and are showing strong momentum toward becoming long-term staples. BranchOut believes the new Strawberry item is on a similar path, with early performance indicating it could become the third top-selling fruit SKU, and reorders are anticipated.

Pineapple Chips and Chewy Banana Bites continue to exceed the retailer’s sales velocity thresholds and are showing strong momentum toward becoming long-term staples. BranchOut believes the new Strawberry item is on a similar path, with early performance indicating it could become the third top-selling fruit SKU, and reorders are anticipated. Innovation Pipeline Ready: New items—including Apple, Mango, Dragon Fruit, Snack Mixes, and Multi-packs—are ready for retailer presentations, showcasing BranchOut’s ability to expand with fresh, differentiated offerings.

BEND, Ore., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a pioneer in advanced dehydration technology and clean-label snacks, announced that it has received more than $2.8 million in new orders from the nation’s largest warehouse club, as multiple products gain traction across several regions. Building on strong in-store velocity and consumer response, the Company continues to secure large-scale follow-on orders that further validate its brand and technology in the high-growth better-for-you snack category in addition to the launch of new innovation.

The latest wave of purchase orders includes reorders for Pineapple Chips in the Southeast and Midwest, along with expanded distribution of Organic Chewy Banana Bites following a successful launch in Los Angeles. Both items continue to outperform retailer sales benchmarks, showing strong signs of repeatability and regional scalability—positioning them as potential long-term anchors in the portfolio.

In total, the Company has now received more than $1.8 million in orders from the Midwest region alone, spanning three different SKUs, and continues to see active expansion discussions underway in other major markets.

BranchOut’s new Crunchy Strawberry Halves will launch in the Los Angeles region this August, replacing a previously imported freeze-dried item from China. This represents a significant milestone, as strawberry is traditionally the top-selling item in the freeze-dried fruit category. The Company’s version delivers superior quality and value, and—based on the strong performance of Pineapple Chips and Organic Chewy Banana Bites—is expected to become a third staple item in the warehouse club. The Company anticipates strong initial sales, followed by regional expansion and consistent reorders.





To build on this momentum, BranchOut has a strong pipeline of innovative products prepared for presentation to key retail partners. Upcoming offerings include Mango Slices, Dragon Fruit, Apple Chips, Chickpeas and a range of Fruit Snack Mixes and Multi-packs—each designed to expand the Company’s footprint in the better-for-you category. These products reflect BranchOut’s ability to deliver high-quality, differentiated snacks that meet growing consumer demand for nutritious, on-the-go options.





“We’re seeing real momentum behind multiple items within the warehouse club channel, which is exactly what we aimed to achieve with our GentleDry™ technology and snack innovation strategy,” said Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Food. “Clubs are responding to strong velocity, and our ability to deliver consistent performance is establishing a foundation for long-term growth across multiple high-potential categories.”

BranchOut is positioned to fulfill growing demand while continuing to launch new products and expand into adjacent retail channels. The Company expects to leverage this recent success to deepen its partnership with key retailers and introduce a broader set of better-for-you snacks nationwide in 2026.

Looking Ahead, Growth Plan for 2026 and Beyond

Looking ahead to 2026, BranchOut expects to sustain its rapid YoY growth with the launch of a new branded line of snack packs designed for kids and school lunches. This line is targeted for placement in the produce departments of mainstream grocery retailers—strategically bypassing traditional national distributors and slotting fees to secure improved margins and stronger visibility on the store perimeter. The line will directly compete with incumbent China-sourced freeze-dried brands by delivering superior quality and value. BranchOut believes this as a $20–30 million opportunity within the grocery channel alone.

The multipack format also presents a significant opportunity with the nation’s largest warehouse club. These products would be merchandised in a second department, effectively doubling BranchOut’s addressable opportunity while leveraging the proven sales performance of its existing items in the original set. The retailer has already expressed interest in the multipack line, with meetings scheduled in the coming months.

In parallel, the Company is developing a breakthrough product line outside of the fruit and vegetable category that leverages its GentleDry™ technology to deliver unique consumer value—details to be announced soon.

While BranchOut’s Peru facility is currently operating at a fraction of its theoretical capacity, the high-capex GentleDry™ dehydration lines are fully installed and operational. The Company has identified bottlenecks in front-end preprocessing, and targeted investments in vertical integration and additional CAPEX will resolve these constraints—unlocking the full potential of the existing GentleDry™ infrastructure.

To support its broad-based growth initiatives, BranchOut is raising a limited amount of capital through a $3M ATM program. The proceeds will be directed toward key areas that drive scalability and long-term value creation, including strategic sales and marketing hires, expanded broker partnerships, new product development, and targeted operational enhancements. These investments are designed to accelerate execution across both retail and ingredient channels, strengthen customer relationships, and support the continued momentum of BranchOut’s rapid growth trajectory.

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food is a leading international food technology company, specializing in the production of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products through its proprietary GentleDry Technology. This next-generation dehydration method preserves up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh produce, offering superior quality and taste. Protected by over 17 patents, BranchOut’s technology enables it to stand out as a trusted brand, ingredient and a private-label supplier. For more information, visit www.branchoutfood.com or follow us on social media here .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “position,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of BranchOut Food, Inc., (the Company) strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For more information:

ir@branchoutfood.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8eb7ffe-a197-4a14-a49f-5b0db6c02820

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb2f2bf7-9dc1-4e76-89e4-2f089a127e0d