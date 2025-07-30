North America Office Furniture Market Analysis Report 2025 | Production, Consumption, Imports and Exports 2019-2026

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Office Furniture Market in North America - The United States, Canada, and Mexico" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Market Research Report offers an extensive analysis, through historical trends, future developments, tracking the North American office furniture industry's strategic turning points.

The study examines how the office furniture market in North America has evolved in recent years through:

Basic data (production, consumption, imports and exports) for the time series 2019 to 2024, for the area and by country

Office furniture market forecasts up to 2026, for the area and by country

Competitive landscape analysis: information and performance of major players

An analysis of the distribution system by country

Product trends: from hybrid workspaces and rising demand for height-adjustable desks to the growing role of acoustic solutions and phone booths.

SCOPE AND STRUCTURE OF THE REPORT

An Executive Summary offering a first, extensive picture of the sector opens the report. The content is then structured into seven comprehensive chapters, combining quantitative analysis, maps, tables and graphs.

1. Scenario: Structure, Evolution, and Office Furniture Market Forecasts in North America

An overview of the office furniture sector in North America, including production, consumption, and international trade data. The section features five-year trends (2019-2024) and two-year market forecasts (2025-2026), introducing the leading office furniture companies in North America and their market shares.

2. Business Performance by Country: the US, Canada, and Mexico

Each country is analysed in depth with:

Office furniture market performance

Key economic and demographic indicators

Non-residential construction trends and outlook

3. International Trade: Imports and Exports of Office Furniture in North America

This chapter explores import and export flows of office furniture, by product segment and destination/origin country. Trade balances are provided for each market and the major categories.

4. Product Segmentation

A detailed breakdown of office furniture in North America by type:

Office seating (task chairs, executive, soft, stackable)

Operative and executive desks

Height-adjustable tables (HAT)

Cabinets and filing systems

Partitions, acoustic solutions, and phone booths

Furniture for communal and meeting areas

5. Distribution Channels

Office furniture distribution system in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S., including performance by channel type (independent or exclusive dealers, national office products chains, direct sales -including the Government/GSA-, wholesale, e-commerce / online business), and state-level office furniture consumption in the United States.

6. Competition: Company Market Shares by Product

This section includes information and sales estimates of selected top office furniture manufacturers by segment: seating, desking, executive furniture, partitions, acoustic pods, and booths. It also presents foreign companies operating or exporting to the region.

7. Competition: Company Market Shares by Country

A country-specific view of leading players, highlighting their market presence, estimated turnover, and competitive position in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.

Overall, 75 North American companies and 50 international companies operating in the region are considered in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

METHODOLOGY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: A comprehensive outlook on the office furniture industry in North America

1. SCENARIO

1.1 Market evolution and figures by country

Office furniture consumption in North America and prices

Production, consumption, international trade and openness of the office furniture market

1.2 Leading companies in North America and their market shares

Market concentration

Market share estimates of the top 30 companies

1.3 Manufacturing presence

Employment in the Office Industry

1.4 Forecasts for 2025 and 2026

2. BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

For the US, Canada and Mexico:

Office furniture sector performance: basic data 2019-2024

Economic indicators and Macroeconomic trends

Employment and occupation

Population

Construction

3. INTERNATIONAL TRADE

For the US, Canada, and Mexico:

Trade balance, 2019-2024

Exports

Exports of office furniture, 2019-2024

Exports of office furniture by destination and by segment

Exports of office seating by country and by geographical area

Exports of office furniture (excluding seating) by country and by geographical area

Imports

Imports of office furniture, 2019-2024

Imports of office furniture by area of origin and by segment

Imports of office seating by country and by geographical area

Imports of office furniture (excluding seating) by country and by geographical area

4. PRODUCTS

4.1 Product segments

Market breakdown by segment, 2019-2024

Office seating: Breakdown by kind and by coverings

Office desking & Height-Adjustable Tables (HAT). Incidence of HAT and mechanism

4.2 Partitions, acoustic products, and Phone Booths/Pods

5. DISTRIBUTION

Distribution channels in the US, Canada, and Mexico

Sales of office furniture by state (US)

6. COMPANY MARKET SHARES BY PRODUCT

6.1 Total sales of Office furniture by major manufacturers

Estimated sales of office seating by major manufacturers in

Seating

Office desking

Executive furniture

Office filing and storage

Furniture for communal areas

Partitions, acoustic and other products

Phone Booths/Pods

Foreign companies active in North America

7. COMPANY MARKET SHARES BY COUNTRY

Total sales by major manufacturers in the United States, Canada and Mexico

APPENDIX 1: TRADE FAIRS, MAGAZINES AND ASSOCIATIONS

APPENDIX 2: LIST OF MENTIONED COMPANIES

Companies Featured

9 to 5 Seating

Allseating Corporation

Arcadia+Encore

Artopex

Bernhardt

Bestar Inc

Creaciones Industriales

Fellowes

Gebesa

Global Furniture Group

Groupe Lacasse

Hat Collective

Haworth

HNI Corporation

Humanscale

Indiana Furniture

Jasper Group JSI

Keilhauer

KI

MillerKnoll

Office Master

OFS-Room

Productos Metalicos Steele

SitOnIt Seating

SnapCab

Steelcase

Teknion Group

Vari

Watson

