Navient posts second quarter 2025 financial results

HERNDON, Va., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) today posted its 2025 second quarter financial results. Complete financial results are available on the company’s website at Navient.com/investors. The materials will also be available on a Form 8-K on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Navient will hold a live audio webcast today, July 30, 2025, at 8 a.m. ET, hosted by David Yowan, president and CEO, and Joe Fisher, CFO.

Analysts and investors who wish to ask questions are requested to pre-register at Navient.com/investors at least 15 minutes ahead of start time to receive their personal dial-in access details. Others who wish to join in listen-only mode do not need to pre-register and may simply visit Navient.com/investors to access the webcast.

Supplemental financial information and presentation slides used during the call will be available no later than the start time. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event’s conclusion.

