StocktiX Set to Expand Global Financial Services, Empowering SMEs with End-to-End Capital Market Solutions

COLORADO CITY, Colo., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the latest progress, StocktiX set to expand global financial services to over 60 countries and regions worldwide, empowering SMEs with end-to-end capital market solutions. As a global perspective, a reliable service provider, the company is emerging as a solid bridge for countless businesses to achieve success in capital markets, helping them overcome obstacles and realize long-term value growth. Not only has it helped clients preserve and grow their assets, but it has also propelled many SMEs to breakthroughs in capital markets. As an innovative financial services firm, StocktiX is committed to delivering end-to-end support from venture capital (VC) to market value management, encompassing investment advisory, stock trading, financing assistance, and more. Its global footprint and resource integration capabilities set it apart in the fiercely competitive financial industry, earning widespread recognition.

In addition, StocktiX's business segments are comprehensive and precisely tailored to address SMEs' pain points and market demands. Key offerings include venture capital (VC), investment advisory, stock trading, M&A and IPO guidance, financing support, and enterprise market value management. As an investment advisor, StocktiX crafts customized strategies for businesses and individual clients, providing scientific real-time market analysis, thorough risk assessments, and dynamic portfolio optimization recommendations—even leveraging its resources to develop high-profit bespoke products—to help clients achieve asset preservation and growth amid volatile markets.

In M&A and IPO services, the company assists with in-depth capital operations and structural adjustments, promoting rapid business expansion, resource integration, and capital market listings through mergers and restructurings, thereby significantly boosting overall market competitiveness. Additionally, market value management stands out as another core strength, employing multi-channel, multi-strategy enhancement plans to optimize financial structures, build investor confidence, and forge close partnerships with numerous enterprises and banking institutions, ultimately maximizing company value and delivering win-win outcomes for investors. These services form an integrated ecosystem rather than isolated offerings, ensuring seamless connectivity from early-stage financing to later-stage management.

"StocktiX is dedicated to becoming a trusted long-term partner in capital markets," says Caleb Scott. "Through professional, patient, and efficient collaborative support, we help SMEs achieve stable growth in financing, advisory, M&A listings, and market value management, creating real and enduring value. This isn't just business—it's a mission to energize the global economy."

Furthermore, StocktiX's rise exemplifies the innovative vitality and inclusivity of U.S. financial services but also offers efficient, reliable capital market solutions for SMEs worldwide. In the digital age, StocktiX is leading industry trends, empowering more businesses to rise from challenges.

StocktiX's core strengths lie in its global presence, premium resource integration, and technology-driven innovation. The company strategically partners with numerous international investment institutions, gaining first-hand access to high-quality target enterprise information, including stable projects in IPO preparation, restructuring, or major M&A deals. This enables StocktiX's core investors to participate in early-stage investments, yielding substantial returns in a relatively short time—far surpassing traditional channels.

Caleb Scott, StocktiX's founder and CEO, is the core driving force and visionary behind the company's success. Born in 1966 in Madrid, Spain, Mr. Scott brings over 30 years of experience in cross-border capital operations. Early in his career, he delved deeply into Europe's retail supply chain and regional investment sectors, building a strong foundation in financial analysis, structured financing, and market insights. He excels at uncovering hidden value in niche markets and non-mainstream assets, driving business growth from small to large and weak to strong through flexible and efficient capital pathways. Starting in the 1990s, Scott held operational and financial leadership roles in European companies, spearheading cost controls, cash flow optimization, and supply chain financing designs.

From 2006 to 2018, he led strategic and capital operations at Grupo Renta, overseeing multiple M&A negotiations, corporate restructurings, and equity optimization projects, paving the way for SMEs' pre-IPO preparations. After completing Harvard Business School's Executive Leadership Program in 2011, Scott's global vision expanded further. In 2020, he officially launched StocktiX in Colorado, U.S., embarking on a new chapter of entrepreneurship in America by blending European expertise with American innovation. His leadership philosophy emphasizes long-termism, value creation, and team collaboration, focusing on fostering an innovative culture and rapid learning mechanisms. This not only powers StocktiX's internal efficiency but also ensures clients receive sustainable and stable returns.

