Infectious Disease Treatment Market Report 2025-2030 | Long-acting Injectables, Self-testing Kits, and Combination Therapies Fueling Growth

The global market for infectious disease treatments is expected to grow from $72.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $101 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.



Despite advances in healthcare, infectious diseases continue to have a devastating impact on public health. In any given year, billions of people worldwide contract infectious diseases. Based on information provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined are responsible for half of the deaths stemming from infectious diseases, with Africa and Southeast Asia bearing the most significant burden.



Leading companies working in the domain of infectious diseases include Abbott, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corp., Gilead Sciences, Sanofi, GSK plc, Pfizer, CSL, Merck and Co. Inc., and Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.



Market Dynamics



The infectious disease treatment market is driven by global health challenges and advances in medical science. Infectious diseases such as HIV, hepatitis, TB, and influenza continue to pose significant health threats worldwide. The growing challenge of drug resistance highlights critical gaps in current treatment, reinforcing the need for continuous investment and innovation in this space. Factors such as increased global travel, urbanization, and climate change contribute to the spread of infectious diseases. Aging populations and the accompanying chronic health conditions also contribute to increased vulnerability to infectious diseases.



Emerging Trends



Long-acting injectables and antivirals are emerging as transformative innovations in the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases, addressing challenges like poor adherence and frequent dosing. Self-testing kits are rapidly gaining traction, offering individuals convenient, private, and timely diagnostic options. Interest in multiplex PCR testing has increased in the past few years. Combination therapies are increasingly used to combat resistance and improve outcomes.



Report Scope



This report offers an analysis of the global market for infectious disease therapeutics, vaccines, and diagnostics. The infectious diseases covered in the report include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, seasonal influenza (including influenza A and B), hepatitis B, hepatitis C, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection, tuberculosis (TB), herpes simplex virus (HSV) infection, malaria, rotavirus infection, and viral hemorrhagic fevers such as yellow fever, dengue, Lassa fever, Ebola fever, and Zika fever.



The report's estimates of the infectious disease market include global revenue ($ millions) for the base year of 2024, estimates for 2025, and data for the forecast period of 2026 through 2030. The report focuses on the major trends, challenges and opportunities in the market and vendor landscape. It also covers the new products, acquisitions, and collaborations related to the market. The report also analyzes environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments.



The report concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape, which provides a ranking by market share of leading companies in the market. There is also a section of profiles of the leading companies.



Outside the scope of the report are vector/mosquito control approaches, strategies and products, drugs used for symptomatic treatment and not for the elimination of the virus from the host, and details on suppliers of generics and non-branded generics. Also excluded are markets for hospital-based diagnosis that are not carried out by kits (for example, malaria slide smear-based tests), as well as discussion of the spread of vector-borne infection (such as malaria) via blood transfusion.



The report includes:

53 data tables and 69 additional tables

A review of the global market for infectious disease treatments in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data from 2022-2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Evaluation and forecast of the overall market size in terms of dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis based on product type, disease type, and geographic region

An evaluation of the market potential for infectious disease treatments, opportunities and gaps, estimating current and future demand

Discussion of new drugs and innovations in chemical compounds, vaccines and biologicals and diagnostic kits that are recently launched or in development

Review of key patent grants and new technologies related to innovations in infectious disease treatments

Identification of challenges and discussion of how to overcome these to be able to reach commercialization potential, and ESG trends of the market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Profiles of the leading companies, including Gilead Sciences Inc., GSK plc., Sanofi, Merck & Co. Inc., and Abbott

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $72.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $101 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics

Emerging Trends

Analysis by Segment

Analysis by Region

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Infectious Diseases

Management of Infectious Diseases

Antimicrobial Resistance

Disease Overviews

Human Immunodeficiency Virus

Influenza

Hepatitis

Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Tuberculosis

Herpes Simplex Virus

Malaria

Rotavirus

Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers-Yellow Fever

Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers-Dengue

Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers-Lassa Fever

Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers-Ebola Fever

Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers-Zika Virus

Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Pharmaceutical Industry

Global Economic Growth

Demographic Trends

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate to High)

Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate to Low)

Threat of New Entrants (Moderate to Low)

Threat of Substitutes (Low)

Level of Competitiveness (High)

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Resistance to Drugs

Global Efforts to Combat Infectious Diseases

Technological Advances

Climate Change

International Travel

Market Restraints

Loss of Exclusivity and Genericization

Pricing Pressures

Lack of Awareness and Underdiagnosis

Market Trends

Long-Acting Injectable Medicines

Self-Testing Kits

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Aspects

U.S.

European Union

Japan

Regulatory Aspects of Infectious Disease Diagnostics

U.S.

EU

Japan

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Multiplex Pcr Syndromic Testing

Ngs and Genetic Medicine

Pipeline Analysis

Takeaways

Novel Therapeutic Agents in Phase 3 Development

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Infectious Disease Treatment Market, by Product

Therapeutics

Vaccines

Diagnostics

Global Infectious Disease Treatment Market, by Disease

HIV/Aids

Influenza

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis C

Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Tuberculosis

Herpes Simplex Virus

Malaria

Rotavirus

Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers

Geographic Breakdown

Global Infectious Disease Treatment Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South America

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market Shares

Infectious Disease Vaccines Market Share Analysis

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Ranking

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Infectious Disease Treatment Industry: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

ESG Issues Specific to the Infectious Disease Treatment Market

Global Health Access and Equity

R&D for Neglected and Emerging Infectious Diseases

Antimicrobial Stewardship

Collaborations with Public Health Bodies

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix

Methodology

Sources

Abbreviations

