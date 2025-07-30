U.S. and Canada Annual Research Service | 970+ Industry Profiles, City/County Localized Industry Data, and 3,400+ Local Economic Profiles

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vertical IQ Annual Research Subscription: 970+ Industries Profiled Across the U.S. and Canada" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As a leader in industry-specific research, the publisher presents a focused, actionable, and relevant platform of industry reports, local economic reports, curated news, and financial comparisons designed to educate, support, and enable sales and customer service professionals to quickly become "industry experts" and to drive better conversations and outcomes with their clientele.

What's included in the Vertical IQ platform?

970+ Industry Profiles (Covering over 97% of the US economy and Canada)

City/County Localized Industry Data

3,400+ Local Economic Profiles

13 Chapters per Profile

Sort and Target

Industry News

Role-based Prep Sheets

Credit and Risk Brief

SalesKit

Quarterly Email Alerts

Mobile App Access

Resource Center

Platform Benefits

Become Your Clients' Most Valuable Resource: Your clients need strategic insight about their industries - and the industries they sell to. Understand their business environment so that you become an indispensable member of their team.

Timely and Time-Saving Content: We've done the research for you. Provide timely, strategic insight specific to your client's industry - without spending a ton of research time.

Shareable Content: This is content clients want, so delight them by sharing it! Deliver financial comparisons and detailed local economic data.

This is content clients want, so delight them by sharing it! Deliver financial comparisons and detailed local economic data. Support Your Recommendations: Validate industry trends for valuations, litigation support, audits, and more.

How Will The Platform Help Me?

Prep for client meetings by understanding your client's industry

Assess competitive best practices to help your clients business

Provide clients and prospects with intelligence on the industries they sell to

Validate industry trends and events for sales presentations, strategic analysis, valuation, litigation support, audit, consulting, and many other services

Help clients make strategic planning decisions, such as which new markets to enter

Build industry-specific campaigns, collateral, and content

Improve your marketing with industry-specific insight and content

See for yourself why more than 60,000 users trust the publisher for their industry research and call preparation needs. Their easy-to-digest industry insights save call preparation time and help differentiate you from the competition. Build valuable, lasting relationships by having smarter conversations.

