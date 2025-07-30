Sight Sciences Announces the Results of a Cost-Utility Analysis Demonstrating Cost Savings and Greater Health Utility with the TearCare® System Compared to Cyclosporine 0.05% for Treating Meibomian Gland Disease-Associated Dry Eye Disease

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT) (Sight Sciences or the Company), an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative technology intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives, today announced the results of a cost-utility analysis (CUA) assessing the cost-effectiveness of the TearCare® System compared to cyclosporine 0.05% (CsA) for the treatment of moderate to severe meibomian gland disease (MGD) associated dry eye disease (DED). The analysis, published ahead of print in Expert Review of Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research, demonstrated that TearCare is not only associated with greater health utility over time but also resulted in significant cost savings compared to CsA, offering a more efficient and patient-centric approach to treating this common ocular disease.

The analysis, conducted from a US healthcare payer perspective using a 1-year time horizon, revealed that TearCare resulted in lower per-patient annual costs ($4,916) and higher quality-adjusted life years (QALYs; 0.76) compared to CsA ($5,819 and 0.74 QALYs, respectively). This translated to per-patient annual cost savings of $903 and an incremental benefit of 0.014 QALYs.

“This cost-utility analysis confirms what many of us in clinical practice have observed,” said Nathan Lighthizer, OD, FAAO, lead investigator of the study and Professor and Dean for the NSU Oklahoma College of Optometry. “TearCare not only improves patient outcomes but also represents a more economically sustainable approach to managing MGD-associated dry eye disease. The demonstrated cost savings of over $900 per patient per year are significant in our current healthcare environment."

Key Findings:

Assuming two procedures over a 1-year time horizon, TearCare demonstrated a cost-saving advantage over CsA, reducing per-patient costs by $903 annually.

Patients receiving TearCare experienced an incremental QALY gain of 0.014, compared to those on CsA.

Scenario analyses confirmed the robustness of the results, showing that even when adjusting assumptions—such as the proportion of patients improving to a milder disease state—TearCare consistently delivered cost savings and greater QALY gains over CsA.



Paul Badawi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sight Sciences added, “We are excited to see such compelling evidence that highlights both the clinical and cost benefits of TearCare. Our body of clinical data and health economic support for TearCare continues to grow, and this latest analysis builds upon the foundation we have already established. As we work to drive reimbursed patient access to interventional dry eye therapies like TearCare on behalf of patients and the eyecare providers who care for them, robust clinical and health economic support is a core component of our strategy, and milestones such as these represent progress towards delivering this innovative technology to patients in need.”

Authors and affiliations:

Lighthizer N1, Schwertz BK2, Chester T3, Longo R4, Riley P4, Mody L4, Patel C4

1NSU Oklahoma College of Optometry, Tahlequah, OK, USA

2Dry Eye Center of Alabama, Birmingham, AL, USA

3Cleveland Eye Clinic, Brecksville, OH, USA

4AESARA, Inc., Chapel Hill, NC, USA

Paper Reference:

Lighthizer, N., Schwertz, B. K., Chester, T., Longo, R., Riley, P., Mody, L., & Patel, C. (2025). TearCare system versus cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion for the treatment of moderate-to-severe meibomian gland disease associated dry eye disease in the United States: a cost-utility analysis. Expert Review of Pharmacoeconomics & Outcomes Research. https://doi.org/10.1080/14737167.2025.2537850

