RBL Launches TruPartner Score™: Raising the Bar for Authenticity in Tech Partner Marketing

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Round Barn Labs (RBL), a leader in affiliate and influencer marketing for tech brands like Future Fitness, Atlassian, Grammarly, Wyze, Remote, and Meta Quest, unveils TruPartner Score™—a proprietary algorithm that empowers brands to build high-performing, trusted partnerships.

The Problem: Finding partners is easier than ever, but building real trust and authenticity remains elusive. Traditional affiliate marketing often falls short in fostering genuine connections, resulting in wasted spend and missed opportunities.

The Solution: TruPartner Score™ leverages RBL’s 11 years of data, multiple tools, and AI (yes, we have been vibe coding too) to match brands with partners, affiliates, and influencers who truly align with their values and audience—the result: better outcomes, higher performance, and partnerships built on trust.

What is it?

>10k partners in the RBL Partner database

Track followers, traffic, engagement, contact info, & revenue

Use AI for intelligent website content analysis & smarter partner matching

Tap into >20 data points per partner & multiple demographic and audience measures

Updated weekly

Improve your brand's exposure in ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and other Answer Engines

What Sets TruPartner Score™ Apart?

Content Relevance: Matches quality content based on alignment with a brand’s customer personas and messaging.



Matches quality content based on alignment with a brand’s customer personas and messaging. Engagement Quality: Measures historical, authentic audience interactions and likelihood of a positive match.



Measures historical, authentic audience interactions and likelihood of a positive match. Performance History: Considers past collaboration success with similar brands, revenue, and engagement.



Considers past collaboration success with similar brands, revenue, and engagement. AEO Visibility: Gain exposure in AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and LLMs like Chat GPT, Gemini, Google AIO, Copilot, Perplexity, and more

Gain exposure in AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and LLMs like Chat GPT, Gemini, Google AIO, Copilot, Perplexity, and more Authenticity & Trust: Prioritizes genuine, valuable connections.

Prioritizes genuine, valuable connections. 30% increase: During our internal pilot, we observed the following using TruPartner Score™: faster identification of relevant partner-brand matches, 30% increase in recruited partners, 20% increase in revenue over a similar period without TruPartner Score™.

Why It Matters

Brands: Boost credibility, drive conversions, and reduce risk by partnering with trusted voices.



Boost credibility, drive conversions, and reduce risk by partnering with trusted voices. Influencers: Grow reputation and unlock long-term, meaningful collaborations.



Grow reputation and unlock long-term, meaningful collaborations. Consumers: Receive authentic recommendations they can trust.



What Industry Leaders Say

"RBL’s TruPartner Score™ is a thoughtful and effective way to improve one of the harder parts of influencer marketing - finding trusted, authentic partners with high relevance and quality for a brand. Their data-driven approach combines the best of human taste, performance history, and revenue potential. They think similarly to us on this topic. It's not just about reach; it's about genuine connections that drive results." - Vinod Varma, CEO, Creator Co.

“In today’s evolving landscape of search and discovery, trust isn’t optional - it’s everything. Consumers increasingly rely on credible voices to guide their decisions, and brands that fail to prioritize trust pay the price in both visibility and reputation. RBL’s TruPartner Score™ is a smart leap forward. By weaving authenticity and data-driven validation into partner marketing, they’re not just improving performance, they’re future-proofing how brands get discovered and earn consumer confidence.” - Jordan Koene, CEO, Previsible.

“Round Barn Labs (RBL) is a key contributor to the Performance Marketing Association (PMA) and is involved in both our Measurements Council and Influencer Council. In addition to the Always Be Testing podcast and the RBL Flywheel newsletter, it makes sense that they are rolling out a more data-driven approach to matching partners and brands, thereby building trust and authenticity.” - Tricia Meyer, Executive Director, Performance Marketing Association PMA.

“Tye DeGrange continues to provide unique ways to improve affiliate marketing for tech brands. TruPartner Score™ is yet another example.”

— Brook Schaaf, FMTC

"TruPartner Score™ ensures that every partnership is a genuine match, fostering trust and authenticity for brands and their customers. It brings revenue, results, and authenticity to the challenge of matching great brands with quality partners." — Tye DeGrange, CEO, Round Barn Labs.

Market Insights

The study shows that affiliate marketing spending increased by 49.8% from $9.1 billion in 2021 to $13.62 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.42%—twice the pace of the broader e-commerce market. (PMA study)

Influencer marketing is projected to hit $480 billion in 2025.

Seventy percent of people trust recommendations from individuals over those from brands.

Most brands are seeking more authentic and trusted partners, rather than a set-it-and-forget-it approach to affiliate and influencer recruitment.

Ready to build trust and drive results?

FAQ

What is TruPartner Score™?

TruPartner Score™ is RBL’s proprietary algorithm that matches brands with the most authentic and effective partners, affiliates, and influencers.

How does TruPartner Score™ benefit my brand?

It increases conversions, reduces risk, and saves time by ensuring every partnership is built on trust and relevance.

Who is a good fit for TruPartner Score™?

Technology Brands in Consumer and B2B SaaS generating over $30 Million in revenue per year and are looking to add or scale affiliate and influencer marketing to acquire customers more efficiently, increase Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), and diversify from an overdependence on Meta, Google, and LinkedIn ads.

Can influencers benefit from TruPartner Score™?

Yes! Influencers matched through TruPartner Score™ build credibility and unlock more meaningful, long-term brand relationships.

Is TruPartner Score™ available now?

Yes. Contact RBL to learn how to integrate TruPartner™ into your next campaign. It is available for RBL clients to utilize and secure authentic, trusted, and highly relevant partner matches for their affiliate and influencer marketing programs.

Is the tool publicly available?

Not yet. It's an internal tool for Round Barn Labs to make matchmaking even more trusted, authentic, and high ROI than it is now. We plan to roll out the tool at some point in the future; however, it is currently available for internal use only.



About RBL

Round Barn Labs (RBL) is a trusted partner for tech brands seeking to maximize affiliate and influencer marketing results through data-driven strategies and authentic connections.

References: Forrester Research, 2023; Influencer Marketing Hub, 2024, Performance Marketing Association Survey July 2025.