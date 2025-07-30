ScottsMiracle-Gro Drives EBITDA and EPS Growth in Third Quarter; Gross Margin Improvement and Increase in U.S. Consumer Net Sales Fuel Gains

Company reaffirms full-year non-GAAP fiscal 2025 guidance

U.S. Consumer net sales increased 1 percent and POS units increased 6 percent in fiscal third quarter

GAAP gross margin rate of 31.8 percent and non-GAAP adjusted gross margin rate of 32.1 percent in third quarter improved by 230 and 290 basis points over prior year, respectively

GAAP earnings of $2.54 per share and non-GAAP adjusted earnings of $2.59 per share in third quarter improved by $0.26 and $0.28 per share over prior year, respectively

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA in third quarter improved $19.3 million over prior year

Leverage for the quarter of 4.15x reflected an improvement of over 1.3x as compared to the same period last year





MARYSVILLE, Ohio, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the world’s leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products as well as a leader in indoor and hydroponic growing products, today announced its results for the third quarter ended June 28, 2025.

“We delivered significant improvements in the financial metrics that are central to our fiscal ’25 plans, further putting us on the path to achieving our full-year guidance,” said Jim Hagedorn, chairman and chief executive officer. “Early in our fourth quarter, consumer POS remains steady, giving us momentum as we extend the lawn and garden season into the fall.

“Our work to transform our company is progressing as well. We are shifting from inward initiatives aimed at cost savings and efficiencies to outward efforts that will enable us to attract new and younger consumers into our category in more powerful ways.”

Mark Scheiwer, chief financial officer and chief accounting officer, added, “Our fiscal third quarter was grounded in continued strong engagement by both our retail partners and consumers. We expect this level of engagement to continue through the fall, bolstering our confidence in our fiscal 2025 commitments centered on improving our overall profitability and strengthening our balance sheet. As we look to the future, we are building on our foundation for growth in fiscal 2026 and beyond.”

Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results

For the quarter ended June 28, 2025, U.S. Consumer sales increased 1 percent, to $1.03 billion from $1.02 billion in the same period last year. Total company sales decreased 1 percent to $1.19 billion in the fiscal third quarter from $1.20 billion in the same period last year.

GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted gross margin rates for the quarter were 31.8 percent and 32.1 percent, respectively. These compared to 29.5 percent and 29.2 percent, in the prior year. The improvements were attributable to improved mix driven by the non-recurrence of lower-margin fiscal 2024 sales of bulk raw materials and AeroGarden products and increased sales of higher-margin branded fertilizer and soils products, as well as lower material, manufacturing and distribution costs.

The Company reported GAAP net income for the quarter of $149.1 million, or $2.54 per diluted share, compared with $132.1 million, or $2.28 per diluted share, in the same quarter a year ago. Non-GAAP adjusted net income for the quarter, which excludes impairment, restructuring and other non-recurring items, was $151.5 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, compared with $133.8 million, or $2.31 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $256.1 million compared to $236.8 million a year ago. The improvement was driven by the Company’s gross margin improvement and higher U.S. Consumer net sales.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

The Company reaffirms the full-year non-GAAP fiscal 2025 guidance provided in early June. Highlights include:

U.S. Consumer net sales low single-digit growth (excluding non-repeat sales for AeroGarden and bulk raw material sales)

Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin of approximately 30 percent

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $570 million to $590 million

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share of at least $3.50

Free cash flow of approximately $250 million





Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 9 a.m. ET Today, July 30, 2025

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world’s largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company LLC, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, which address activities, events and developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to, information regarding the future economic performance and financial condition of the Company, the plans and objectives of the Company’s management, and the Company’s assumptions regarding such performance and plans are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified as statements that include phrases such as “guidance,” “outlook,” “projected,” “believe,” “target,” “predict,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “strategy,” “may,” “goal,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “foresee,” “likely,” “will,” “should” or other similar words or phrases. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to:

An economic downturn and economic uncertainty may adversely affect demand for the Company’s products;

The Company’s operations, financial condition or reputation may be impaired if its information or operational technology systems fail to perform adequately or if it is the subject of a data breach or cyber-attack;

The highly competitive nature of the Company’s markets could adversely affect its ability to maintain or grow revenues;

In the event of a disaster, the Company’s disaster recovery and business continuity plans may fail, which could adversely interrupt its operations;

Climate change and unfavorable weather conditions could adversely impact financial results;

The Company may not successfully develop new product lines and products or improve existing product lines and products;

The Company’s indebtedness could limit its flexibility and adversely affect its financial condition;

If the Company underestimates or overestimates demand for its products and does not maintain appropriate inventory levels, its net sales and/or working capital could be negatively impacted;

Disruptions in availability or increases in the prices of raw materials, fuel or transportation costs could adversely affect the Company’s results of operations;

The Company’s business is subject to risks associated with sourcing and manufacturing outside of the U.S. and risks from tariffs and/or international trade wars;

A significant interruption in the operation of the Company’s or its suppliers’ facilities could impact the Company’s capacity to produce products and service its customers, which could adversely affect the Company’s revenues and earnings;

Acquisitions, other strategic alliances and investments could result in operating difficulties, dilution and other harmful consequences that may adversely impact the Company’s business and results of operations;

Compliance with environmental and other public health regulations or changes in such regulations or regulatory enforcement priorities could increase the Company’s costs of doing business or limit its ability to market all of its products;

Because of the concentration of the Company’s sales to a small number of retail customers, the loss of one or more of, or significant reduction in orders from, its top customers, or a material reduction in the inventory of the Company’s products that they carry, could adversely affect the Company’s financial results;

If the perception of the Company’s brands or organizational reputation are damaged, its consumers, distributors and retailers may react negatively, which could materially and adversely affect the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations; and

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. beneficially owns approximately 23% of the Company’s common shares and can significantly influence decisions that require the approval of shareholders.





Additional detailed information concerning a number of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained in this release is readily available in the Company’s publicly filed quarterly, annual and other reports. The Company disclaims any obligation to update developments of these risk factors or to announce publicly any revision to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release, or to make corrections to reflect future events or developments.

THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Footnotes June 28,

2025 June 29,

2024 %

Change June 28,

2025 June 29,

2024 %

Change Net sales $ 1,188.0 $ 1,202.2 (1 )% $ 3,025.8 $ 3,138.0 (4 )% Cost of sales 806.3 850.6 1,989.0 2,191.4 Cost of sales—impairment, restructuring and other 3.7 (2.5 ) 16.1 66.6 Gross margin 378.0 354.1 7 % 1,020.7 880.0 16 % % of sales 31.8 % 29.5 % 33.7 % 28.0 % Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 153.4 147.9 4 % 466.5 441.4 6 % Impairment, restructuring and other 2.4 (0.8 ) 29.6 (5.9 ) Other expense, net 7.2 6.9 15.9 19.6 Income from operations 215.0 200.1 7 % 508.7 424.9 20 % % of sales 18.1 % 16.6 % 16.8 % 13.5 % Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates (25.3 ) (23.0 ) (9.5 ) 6.5 Interest expense 31.8 38.8 102.0 125.6 Other non-operating expense, net 1.2 1.3 3.9 4.2 Income before income taxes 207.3 183.0 13 % 412.3 288.6 43 % Income tax expense 58.2 50.9 115.2 79.5 Net income $ 149.1 $ 132.1 13 % $ 297.1 $ 209.1 42 % Basic net income per common share (1) $ 2.58 $ 2.33 11 % $ 5.17 $ 3.69 40 % Diluted net income per common share (2) $ 2.54 $ 2.28 11 % $ 5.07 $ 3.64 39 % Common shares used in basic net income per share calculation 57.7 56.8 2 % 57.5 56.7 1 % Common shares and potential common shares used in diluted net income per share calculation 58.6 58.0 1 % 58.6 57.5 2 % Non-GAAP results: Adjusted net income (3 $ 151.5 $ 133.8 13 % $ 332.7 $ 263.5 26 % Adjusted diluted net income per common share (2) (3) $ 2.59 $ 2.31 12 % $ 5.68 $ 4.58 24 % Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 256.1 $ 236.8 8 % $ 662.7 $ 607.4 9 % Note: See accompanying footnotes.







THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY

Segment Results

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



The Company divides its operations into three reportable segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne and Other. U.S. Consumer consists of the Company’s consumer lawn and garden business in the United States. Hawthorne consists of the Company’s indoor and hydroponic gardening business. Other primarily consists of the Company’s consumer lawn and garden business in Canada. This identification of reportable segments is consistent with how the segments report to and are managed by the chief operating decision maker of the Company. In addition, Corporate consists of general and administrative expenses and certain other income and expense items not allocated to the business segments.



The performance of each reportable segment is evaluated based on several factors, including income (loss) before income taxes, amortization, impairment, restructuring and other charges (“Segment Profit (Loss)”), which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Senior management uses Segment Profit (Loss) to evaluate segment performance because they believe this measure is indicative of performance trends and the overall earnings potential of each segment.



The following tables present financial information for the Company’s reportable segments for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 28,

2025 June 29,

2024 %

Change June 28,

2025 June 29,

2024 %

Change Net Sales: U.S. Consumer $ 1,030.2 $ 1,017.5 1 % $ 2,682.6 $ 2,704.0 (1 )% Hawthorne 31.2 67.7 (54 )% 115.9 214.2 (46 )% Other 126.6 117.0 8 % 227.3 219.8 3 % Consolidated $ 1,188.0 $ 1,202.2 (1 )% $ 3,025.8 $ 3,138.0 (4 )% Segment Profit (Loss) (Non-GAAP): U.S. Consumer $ 235.5 $ 210.3 12 % $ 638.1 $ 580.5 10 % Hawthorne — 3.8 (100 )% 0.7 (9.2 ) 108 % Other 16.8 11.7 44 % 22.7 13.0 75 % Total Segment Profit (Non-GAAP) 252.3 225.8 12 % 661.5 584.3 13 % Corporate (28.0 ) (25.1 ) (97.6 ) (86.8 ) Intangible asset amortization (3.2 ) (3.9 ) (9.4 ) (11.8 ) Impairment, restructuring and other (6.1 ) 3.3 (45.8 ) (60.8 ) Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates 25.3 23.0 9.5 (6.5 ) Interest expense (31.8 ) (38.8 ) (102.0 ) (125.6 ) Other non-operating expense, net (1.2 ) (1.3 ) (3.9 ) (4.2 ) Income before income taxes (GAAP) $ 207.3 $ 183.0 13 % $ 412.3 $ 288.6 43 %





THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



June 28,

2025

June 29,

2024

September 30,

2024

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51.1 $ 279.9 $ 71.6 Accounts receivable, net 573.8 504.6 176.8 Inventories 544.3 606.8 587.5 Prepaid and other current assets 114.1 147.1 144.5 Total current assets 1,283.3 1,538.4 980.4 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 65.9 106.8 45.2 Property, plant and equipment, net 609.4 599.0 609.5 Goodwill 243.9 243.9 243.9 Intangible assets, net 409.6 424.9 418.8 Other assets 478.5 576.3 574.1 Total assets $ 3,090.6 $ 3,489.3 $ 2,871.9 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Current portion of debt $ 52.1 $ 52.9 $ 52.6 Accounts payable 261.7 316.7 254.7 Other current liabilities 484.8 484.8 443.0 Total current liabilities 798.6 854.4 750.3 Long-term debt 2,136.2 2,436.4 2,174.2 Other liabilities 326.7 344.7 338.0 Total liabilities 3,261.5 3,635.5 3,262.5 Equity (deficit) (170.9 ) (146.2 ) (390.6 ) Total liabilities and equity (deficit) $ 3,090.6 $ 3,489.3 $ 2,871.9





THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosure Items (3)

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 28, 2025 Three Months Ended June 29, 2024 As

Reported

(GAAP) Impairment,

Restructuring

and Other Adjusted

(Non-

GAAP) As

Reported

(GAAP) Impairment,

Restructuring

and Other Adjusted

(Non-

GAAP) Gross margin $ 378.0 $ (3.7 ) $ 381.7 $ 354.1 $ 2.5 $ 351.6 Gross margin as a % of sales 31.8 % 32.1 % 29.5 % 29.2 % Income from operations 215.0 (6.1 ) 221.2 200.1 3.3 196.8 Income from operations as a % of sales 18.1 % 18.6 % 16.6 % 16.4 % Income before income taxes 207.3 (6.1 ) 213.4 183.0 3.3 179.6 Income tax expense 58.2 (3.7 ) 61.9 50.9 5.1 45.8 Net income 149.1 (2.5 ) 151.5 132.1 (1.8 ) 133.8 Diluted net income per common share 2.54 (0.04 ) 2.59 2.28 (0.03 ) 2.31





Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA(3): Three Months Ended June 28, 2025 Three Months Ended June 29, 2024 Net income (GAAP) $ 149.1 $ 132.1 Income tax expense 58.2 50.9 Interest expense 31.8 38.8 Depreciation 15.5 16.4 Amortization 3.2 3.9 Impairment, restructuring and other charges (recoveries) 6.1 (3.3 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates (25.3 ) (23.0 ) Interest income — (0.1 ) Share-based compensation 17.5 21.1 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 256.1 $ 236.8 Note: See accompanying footnotes. The sum of the components may not equal due to rounding.





Nine Months Ended June 28, 2025 Nine Months Ended June 29, 2024 As

Reported

(GAAP) Impairment,

Restructuring

and Other Adjusted

(Non-

GAAP) As

Reported

(GAAP) Impairment,

Restructuring

and Other Adjusted

(Non-

GAAP) Gross margin $ 1,020.7 $ (16.1 ) $ 1,036.8 $ 880.0 $ (66.6 ) $ 946.6 Gross margin as a % of sales 33.7 % 34.3 % 28.0 % 30.2 % Income from operations 508.7 (45.8 ) 554.5 424.9 (60.8 ) 485.6 Income from operations as a % of sales 16.8 % 18.3 % 13.5 % 15.5 % Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates 9.5 — 9.5 (6.5 ) (10.4 ) 3.9 Income before income taxes 412.3 (45.8 ) 458.1 288.6 (71.2 ) 359.8 Income tax expense 115.2 (10.1 ) 125.4 79.5 (16.8 ) 96.3 Net income 297.1 (35.6 ) 332.7 209.1 (54.4 ) 263.5 Diluted net income per common share 5.07 (0.61 ) 5.68 3.64 (0.95 ) 4.58





Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA(3): Nine Months Ended June 28, 2025 Nine Months Ended June 29, 2024 Net income (GAAP) $ 297.1 $ 209.1 Income tax expense 115.2 79.5 Interest expense 102.0 125.6 Depreciation 47.1 48.8 Amortization 9.4 11.8 Impairment, restructuring and other charges 45.8 60.8 Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates (9.5 ) 6.5 Interest income — (0.4 ) Share-based compensation 55.6 65.7 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 662.7 $ 607.4 Note: See accompanying footnotes. The sum of the components may not equal due to rounding.



