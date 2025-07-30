Western Communities Foundation Annual Report Highlights Record-Breaking Year of Community Impact

HIGH RIVER, Alberta, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Western Communities Foundation (WCF), the charitable arm of Western Financial Group, has released its 2024 Annual Giving Report, showcasing a landmark year of giving, volunteerism, and community resilience across Canada.

In 2024, WCF donated $699,244 to over 160 organizations, supported 37 community infrastructure projects and three Indigenous grants, and raised $311,883 through employee-led fundraising efforts. These milestones reflect Western’s enduring commitment to creating safe, inclusive spaces where Canadians and our wider communities can thrive.

“In tough times, one message was clear: when care drives our actions and purpose leads the way, there is no limit to the positive changes we can make,” said Grant Ostir, Western Financial Group CEO and WCF President.

Highlights from the report include:

#100kForGivingTuesday: In partnership with CanadaHelps, WCF granted $100,000 to ten Canadian charities nominated by the public, amplifying grassroots efforts in health, education, environment, and mental wellness.

National Walk: the 2024 Walk saw 87% employee participation and donated $100,200 for over 100 local charities.

Disaster Relief: WCF donated $20,000 to support wildfire recovery in Jasper, Alberta, alongside free crisis counselling for evacuees.

Indigenous Support: Over $23,000 was invested in Indigenous-led projects and student bursaries, advancing reconciliation and youth empowerment.

WCF extends its deepest thanks to all 2024 sponsors and donors, including: Wawanesa , Optiom Inc., SGI Canada, Intact Insurance, Definity, Greenshield, Peace Hills Insurance, BMS, Portage Mutual Insurance, Applied Systems, Aviva Canada, Northbridge Insurance, Red Planet Software, among many others.

“As we look ahead, we carry forward the momentum of the past year, guided by our unwavering commitment as Canada’s insurance broker to helping our customers and communities manage risks and ensure the protection of what is important to them,” said Nancy Green-Bolton, Western Financial Group’s COO and WCF Board Chair.

To learn more about the WCF, visit westerngives.ca; to read the full report, visit: https://westernfinancialgroup.ca/images/2024-WCF-AnnualReport.pdf

Western Financial Group Communities Foundation

Founded in 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation serves to give back to the communities where Western employees live and work and play, and foster employee pride and engagement. The Foundation's core donation programs include community Infrastructure Grants, the Western Inspirational Awards for graduating high school students, and the Matching Grants Program. Since its inception, the Western Communities Foundation has granted more than $9 million to support local communities. Visit westerngives.ca for more information.

