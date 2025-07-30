Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025; Declares Cash Dividend of $0.01 Per Common Share for the Second Quarter 2025

ATHENS, Greece, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $4.5 million and net income attributable to common stockholders of $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2025. This compares to a net loss of $2.8 million and a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. Earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025 were $0.03 basic and diluted, compared to loss per share of $0.04 basic and diluted in the same quarter of 2024.

Time charter revenues were $54.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $56.0 million for the same quarter of 2024. The decrease in time charter revenues, compared to the same quarter last year, was due to decreased ownership days and was partly offset by increased average charter rates.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, amounted to $7.5 million and net income attributable to common stockholders amounted to $4.7 million. This compares to a net loss of $0.7 million and a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $3.6 million for the same period in 2024. Time charter revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2025, were $109.6 million, compared to $113.6 million for the same period in 2024. Earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were $0.04 basic and diluted, compared to a loss per share of $0.03 basic and diluted for the same period in 2024.

Dividend Declaration

The Company has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.01 per share, based on the Company’s results of operations during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The cash dividend will be payable on September 11, 2025, to all common shareholders of record as of August 21, 2025. As of July 29, 2025, the Company has 115,775,463 common shares issued and outstanding and there were 16,211,330 outstanding warrants.

Fleet Employment (As of July 29, 2025)
          
 VESSEL SISTER SHIPS*GROSS RATE (USD PER DAY)COM**CHARTERERSDELIVERY DATE TO CHARTERERS***REDELIVERY DATE TO OWNERS****NOTES
 BUILT DWT 
9 Ultramax Bulk Carriers
1DSI Phoenix A16,5005.00%Bulk Trading SA6/May/20243/Aug/20251
 2017 60,456  13,5004.75%Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.3/Aug/20251/Oct/2026 - 30/Nov/20262
2DSI Pollux A14,0004.75%Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.28/Dec/202320/Aug/2025 - 20/Oct/2025 
 2015 60,446      
3DSI Pyxis A13,1005.00%Stone Shipping Ltd.8/Nov/202420/Feb/2026 - 20/Apr/2026 
 2018 60,362       
4DSI Polaris A15,4005.00%Stone Shipping Ltd.20/Jul/20241/Jul/2025 
 2018 60,404 12,2504.75%Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.1/Jul/202521/Jul/2026 - 21/Sep/2026 
5DSI Pegasus A15,2504.75%Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.5/Sep/202425/Jul/20253
 2015 60,508       
6DSI Aquarius B13,3005.00%Bunge SA, Geneva6/Dec/20246/Oct/2025 - 21/Dec/2025 
 2016 60,309       
7DSI Aquila B12,2505.00%Western Bulk Carriers AS21/Jan/20251/Aug/2025 - 5/Sep/20254
 2015 60,309       
8DSI Altair B15,7505.00%Propel Shipping Pte. Ltd.28/Sep/20241/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/2025 
 2016 60,309       
9DSI Andromeda B14,0004.75%Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.28/Mar/202515/Nov/2025-15/Jan/20265
 2016 60,309      
6 Panamax Bulk Carriers
10LETO  12,2754.75%Cargill International SA, Geneva4/Apr/202516/Jul/2026 - 16/Sep/20266
 2010 81,297      
11SELINA C10,5005.00%Raffles Shipping International Pte. Ltd.17/Oct/202414/Apr/20257
 2010 75,700  6,5005.00%Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd.13/May/202512/Jul/20258
12MAERA C8,4005.00%China Resource Chartering Limited15/Dec/202420/Sep/2025-20/Nov/2025 
 2013 75,403       
13ISMENE  12,6505.00%Paralos Shipping Pte., Ltd.13/Sep/202324/Apr/2025 
 2013 77,901  11,0005.00%China Resource Chartering Pte. Ltd.24/Apr/202520/Mar/2026 - 20/May/2026 
14CRYSTALIA D13,9005.00%Louis Dreyfus Company Freight Asia Pte. Ltd.4/May/20244/Feb/2026 - 4/Jun/2026 
 2014 77,525       
15ATALANDI D14,6004.75%Cargill International SA, Geneva20/Jul/20248/Jun/2025 
 2014 77,529  10,1005.00%Stone Shipping Ltd.8/Jun/202515/Jun/2026 - 15/Aug/20269
6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers
16MAIA E11,6005.00%Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd.9/Dec/20241/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/2025 
 2009 82,193       
17MYRSINI E13,0004.75%Cargill International SA, Geneva26/Feb/20251/Jan/2026 - 28/Feb/2026 
 2010 82,117       
18MEDUSA E13,0004.75%Cargill International SA, Geneva16/Mar/202515/May/2026 - 15/Jul/2026 
 2010 82,194       
19MYRTO E12,0005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo23/Dec/20241/Mar/2026 - 15/May/2026 
 2013 82,131       
20ASTARTE  14,0005.00%Paralos Shipping Pte. Ltd.19/Aug/20242/Aug/20251
 2013 81,513  12,5005.00%Propel Shipping Pte. Ltd.2/Aug/202516/Aug/2026 - 16/Oct/20262
21LEONIDAS P. C.  17,0005.00%Ming Wah International Shipping Company Limited22/Feb/202420/Aug/2025 - 20/Sep/20254
 2011 82,165       
4 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers
22AMPHITRITE F12,1005.00%Cobelfret S.A., Luxembourg8/Jan/20251/Jan/2026 - 15/Mar/202610
 2012 98,697       
23POLYMNIA F17,5005.00%Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd.8/Jun/20241/Aug/2025 - 30/Aug/20254
 2012 98,704       
24ELECTRA G14,0004.75%Aquavita International S.A.3/Jun/202415/Oct/2025 - 31/Dec/2025 
 2013 87,150       
25PHAIDRA G12,0004.75%Aquavita International S.A.12/Oct/202431/May/2025 
 2013 87,146  9,7505.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore31/May/20251/Jan/2026 - 28/Feb/2026 
8 Capesize Bulk Carriers
26SEMIRIO H16,6505.00%Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong11/Feb/202515/Feb/2026 - 15/Apr/2026 
 2007 174,261       
27NEW YORK H17,6005.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore11/Jan/202515/Jan/2026 - 30/Mar/202611,12
 2010 177,773       
28SEATTLE I17,5005.00%Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong1/Oct/20231/Aug/2025 - 30/Sep/20254
 2011 179,362       
29P. S. PALIOS I27,1505.00%Bohai Shipping (HEBEI) Co., Ltd.7/May/20241/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/2025 
 2013 179,134       
30G. P. ZAFIRAKIS J26,8005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo16/Sep/202416/Aug/2026 - 16/Nov/2026 
 2014 179,492      
31SANTA BARBARA J22,0005.00%Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.27/Dec/202420/Oct/2025 - 20/Dec/202513
 2015 179,426       
32NEW ORLEANS  20,0005.00%Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.7/Dec/202315/Aug/2025 - 31/Oct/202513,14
 2015 180,960       
33FLORIDA  25,9005.00%Bunge S.A., Geneva29/Mar/202229/Jan/2027 - 29/May/20275
 2022 182,063       
4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers
34LOS ANGELES K28,7005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo20/Jul/20241/Oct/2025 - 15/Dec/2025 
 2012 206,104       
35PHILADELPHIA K22,5005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo4/Feb/202429/May/2025 
 2012 206,040  21,5005.00%Refined Success Limited29/May/20259/Jun/2026 - 8/Aug/2026 
36SAN FRANCISCO L26,0005.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore1/Mar/202525/Oct/2026 - 25/Dec/2026 
 2017 208,006       
37NEWPORT NEWS L20,0005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo20/Sep/202316/Jun/2025 
 2017 208,021 25,0005.00%Bohai Ocean Shipping (Singapore) Holding Pte. Ltd.16/Jun/20251/Sep/2026 - 31/Oct/2026
          
* Each dry bulk carrier is a “sister ship”, or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter.
** Total commission percentage paid to third parties.
*** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company.
**** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty.
 
1Estimated redelivery date from the charterers.
2Estimated delivery date to the charterers.
3Currently without an active charterparty. Vessel on scheduled drydocking.
4Based on latest information.
5Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years.
6Vessel on scheduled drydocking from March 9, 2025 until April 4, 2025.
7Vessel on scheduled drydocking from April 14, 2025 until May 13, 2025.
8Vessel was sold and delivered to her new Owners on July 15, 2025.
9The charter rate was US$9,000 per day for the first thirty-five (35) days of the charter period.
10The charter rate was US$8,750 per day for the first fifty (50) days of the charter period.
11The charter rate was US$6,300 per day for the first trip of the charter period.
12Vessel off hire for drydocking from February 23, 2025 until April 7, 2025.
13Bareboat chartered-in for a period of eight years.
14Vessel off-hire for about 11.45 days.


Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited)      
   Three months ended June 30,  Six months ended June 30,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
             
STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA (in thousands of US Dollars)
 Time charter revenues$54,688 $56,000 $109,625 $113,648
 Voyage expenses 3,114  3,145  6,064  6,413
 Vessel operating expenses 20,012  21,269  39,962  42,133
 Net income/(loss) 4,542  (2,764)  7,539  (706)
 Net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders 3,100  (4,206)  4,655  (3,590)
FLEET DATA  
 Average number of vessels 37.0  39.0  37.4  39.4
 Number of vessels 37.0  39.0  37.0  39.0
 Weighted average age of vessels 11.7  10.9  11.7  10.9
 Ownership days 3,367  3,549  6,768  7,162
 Available days 3,329  3,499  6,632  7,112
 Operating days 3,312  3,496  6,602  7,078
 Fleet utilization 99.5%  99.9%  99.5%  99.5%
AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS  
 Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1)$15,492 $15,106 $15,615 $15,078
 Daily vessel operating expenses (2)$5,944 $5,993 $5,905 $5,883
             

Non-GAAP Measures

(1)        Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE, is defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our available days during the period. Our method of computing TCE rate may not necessarily be comparable to TCE rates of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. TCE is a non-GAAP measure, and management believes it is useful to investors because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts. TCE is used by management to assess and compare the vessels’ profitability.

(2)       Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com, and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company’s website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers), and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers), and providing the Replay ID number 13754872.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, tariff policies and other trade restrictions, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(See financial tables attached)

DIANA SHIPPING INC.
FINANCIAL TABLES
Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data
             
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
 
   Three months ended June 30,  Six months ended June 30,
   2025  2024  2025  2024
REVENUES:           
 Time charter revenues$54,688  $56,000  $109,625  $113,648 
OPERATING EXPENSES           
 Voyage expenses 3,114   3,145   6,064   6,413 
 Vessel operating expenses 20,012   21,269   39,962   42,133 
 Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 11,596   11,004   22,839   22,106 
 General and administrative expenses 8,944   8,197   17,133   16,729 
 Management fees to a related party 303   333   636   666 
 Gain on sale of vessels (4)  -   (1,500)  (1,572)
 Other operating (income)/loss 299   (104)  460   (389)
 Operating income, total$10,424  $12,156  $24,031  $27,562 
             
OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE)           
 Interest expense and finance costs (10,812)  (11,594)  (21,890)  (23,650)
 Interest and other income 1,915   2,041   3,778   3,776 
 Gain/(loss) on derivative instruments (67)  23   (227)  361 
 Gain/(loss) on related party investments 3,540   (3,467)  2,482   (1,351)
 Loss on equity securities (403)     (403)  (400)
 Gain/ (loss) on warrants 474   (2,090)  515   (6,773)
 Gain(loss) from equity method investments (529)  167   (747)  (231)
 Total other expenses, net$(5,882) $(14,920) $(16,492) $(28,268)
             
Net income/(loss)$4,542  $(2,764) $7,539  $(706)
Dividends on series B preferred shares (1,442)  (1,442)  (2,884)  (2,884)
             
Net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders 3,100   (4,206)  4,655   (3,590)
             
Earnings/(loss) per common share, basic and diluted$0.03  $(0.04) $0.04  $(0.03)
             
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 110,664,067   115,236,048   110,095,604   112,818,414 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 110,664,067   115,236,048   110,095,604   112,818,414 
             
   Three months ended June 30,  Six months ended June 30,
   2025  2024  2025  2024
             
Net Income/(loss)$4,542  $(2,764) $7,539  $(706)
Currency translation adjustment 3,208   -   3,208   - 
Comprehensive Income/(loss)$7,750  $(2,764) $10,747  $(706)


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA   
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)   
       
   June 30, 2025  December 31, 2024*
ASSETS (unaudited)   
       
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and time deposits$149,598** $207,166**
Investments in equity securities 24,353  -
Other current assets 28,803  18,443
Fixed assets 844,658  880,145
Investments in related parties and equity method investments 64,196  47,240
Other noncurrent assets 19,607  18,024
 Total assets $1,131,215 $1,171,018
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
       
Long-term debt and finance liabilities, net of deferred financing costs$610,207 $637,525
Other liabilities 28,166  28,436
Total stockholders' equity 492,842  505,057
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,131,215 $1,171,018
       
*The balance sheet data has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.
**Includes time deposits of $66 million and $64 million as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.


OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)      
       
  Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,
  2025  2024  2025  2024
            
Net cash provided by operating activities$8,623  $11,218  $25,835  $49,183 
Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (39,877)  7,425   (29,333)  (13,624)
Net cash used in financing activities$(16,801) $(20,576) $(56,570) $(37,110)


Corporate Contact:
Ioannis Zafirakis
Director, Co-Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Treasurer
and Secretary
Telephone: + 30-210-9470100
Email: izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com
Website: www.dianashippinginc.com
X: @Dianaship

Investor Relations/Media Contact:
Nicolas Bornozis / Daniela Guerrero
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540
New York, N.Y. 10169
Tel.: (212) 661-7566
Email: diana@capitallink.com


