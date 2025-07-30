Change Management for UK In-house Lawyers Training Course | Overcome Resistance and Transform Organizational Culture (ONLINE EVENT: October 9, 2025)

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Change Management for In-house Lawyers Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This highly focused course will provide the latest best practice tools, knowledge and techniques that lawyers should have alongside their legal knowledge and skills.This course is also relevant to other business leaders and executives who need to manage change necessary for 21stCentury innovative.

At its core, 'change management' is about how to proactively use specific tools and techniques, to transition employees and teams, or an entire organisation, to a desired future state with the minimal of disruption and resistance, managing the change and minimising the resistance to organisational change, using structured approaches based on years of research.

Change is hard and humans are naturally resistant to it, so most organisations continue to struggle with effectively implementing it successfully and efficiently.

Benefits of attending

By attending this course you will:

Learn how to manage change efficiently

how to manage change efficiently Understand the methods needed to implement change successfully

the methods needed to implement change successfully Get to grips with overcoming resistance and changing culture

with overcoming resistance and changing culture Improve your skills of persuasion and communication

your skills of persuasion and communication Gain insights into how to measure the effectiveness of change

insights into how to measure the effectiveness of change Recognise the importance of rewards and recognition in change management

Certifications:

CPD : 6 hours for your records

: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course is especially relevant to:

In-house and private practice lawyers

Heads of legal departments

Commercial and business development managers

Board members, company directors and senior executives

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Background, research and theory

Lewin's 3 step unfreeze, change, refreeze process

Kotter's 8 step process for change

Kubler-Ross change curve

Chip and Dan Heath's 3 rules for change (see-feel-change)

Recent survey results

Overcoming resistance: persuasion and compulsion

Culture - norms and behaviours

Motivations for change

Imparting information, changing behaviours and improving performance

Communication and engagement

Understanding the needs of colleagues, clients and other stakeholders

Assessing and responding to stakeholder needs

Communications planning

Aligning to corporate objectives

Measurement, rewards and recognition

Metrics to understand the effectiveness of changes

Creating "before and after" success stories

Formal and informal incentives, gaming

Final questions

Speakers:



Helene Russell

The Knowledge Business



Founder of The Knowledge Business, is a UK solicitor (non-practising) and specialist in Knowledge, Learning and Innovation. After 8 years in practice, primarily in clinical negligence litigation defence, she has worked as a self-employed knowledge management consultant for 13 years. Hélène specialises in practical tools to improve the efficiency and profitability of real-life law firms.



Hélène has extensive experience in business strategy, project management and teaching leadership skills. She runs a popular 'KM Strategy + coaching' course in UK and has written short form and lengthy strategies for a variety of law firms, as well, of course, as writing her own business's strategy. Hélène has spoken at various events, including Ark's KM Legal, Lexpo-18, for UWE, St Andrew's University, BLS and Allice, and chaired international conferences.



She runs a global online KM training and networking group and is a core committee member organising the annual UK Knowledge Mobilisation Conference and Chair of CILIP's Knowledge and Information Management Special Interest Group. Hélène has an executive MBA with distinction (which included a strategy module), and she is the sole author of two textbooks, contributor to five of Ark's multi-author books and is currently contracted to Facet Publishing to write a handbook on KM Strategy.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2u19zd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.