Change Management for UK In-house Lawyers Training Course | Overcome Resistance and Transform Organizational Culture (ONLINE EVENT: October 9, 2025)

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Change Management for In-house Lawyers Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This highly focused course will provide the latest best practice tools, knowledge and techniques that lawyers should have alongside their legal knowledge and skills.This course is also relevant to other business leaders and executives who need to manage change necessary for 21stCentury innovative.
At its core, 'change management' is about how to proactively use specific tools and techniques, to transition employees and teams, or an entire organisation, to a desired future state with the minimal of disruption and resistance, managing the change and minimising the resistance to organisational change, using structured approaches based on years of research.
Change is hard and humans are naturally resistant to it, so most organisations continue to struggle with effectively implementing it successfully and efficiently.
Benefits of attending
By attending this course you will:
- Learn how to manage change efficiently
- Understand the methods needed to implement change successfully
- Get to grips with overcoming resistance and changing culture
- Improve your skills of persuasion and communication
- Gain insights into how to measure the effectiveness of change
- Recognise the importance of rewards and recognition in change management
Certifications:
- CPD: 6 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
This course is especially relevant to:
- In-house and private practice lawyers
- Heads of legal departments
- Commercial and business development managers
- Board members, company directors and senior executives
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Background, research and theory
- Lewin's 3 step unfreeze, change, refreeze process
- Kotter's 8 step process for change
- Kubler-Ross change curve
- Chip and Dan Heath's 3 rules for change (see-feel-change)
- Recent survey results
Overcoming resistance: persuasion and compulsion
- Culture - norms and behaviours
- Motivations for change
- Imparting information, changing behaviours and improving performance
Communication and engagement
- Understanding the needs of colleagues, clients and other stakeholders
- Assessing and responding to stakeholder needs
- Communications planning
- Aligning to corporate objectives
Measurement, rewards and recognition
- Metrics to understand the effectiveness of changes
- Creating "before and after" success stories
- Formal and informal incentives, gaming
Final questions
Speakers:
Helene Russell
The Knowledge Business
Founder of The Knowledge Business, is a UK solicitor (non-practising) and specialist in Knowledge, Learning and Innovation. After 8 years in practice, primarily in clinical negligence litigation defence, she has worked as a self-employed knowledge management consultant for 13 years. Hélène specialises in practical tools to improve the efficiency and profitability of real-life law firms.
Hélène has extensive experience in business strategy, project management and teaching leadership skills. She runs a popular 'KM Strategy + coaching' course in UK and has written short form and lengthy strategies for a variety of law firms, as well, of course, as writing her own business's strategy. Hélène has spoken at various events, including Ark's KM Legal, Lexpo-18, for UWE, St Andrew's University, BLS and Allice, and chaired international conferences.
She runs a global online KM training and networking group and is a core committee member organising the annual UK Knowledge Mobilisation Conference and Chair of CILIP's Knowledge and Information Management Special Interest Group. Hélène has an executive MBA with distinction (which included a strategy module), and she is the sole author of two textbooks, contributor to five of Ark's multi-author books and is currently contracted to Facet Publishing to write a handbook on KM Strategy.
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2u19zd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.