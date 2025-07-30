Sensei Biotherapeutics to Present Clinical Data from the Phase 1 Dose Expansion Cohort of Solnerstotug at the ESMO Congress 2025

BOSTON, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer patients, announced today that clinical data from the dose expansion cohort of the Phase 1/2 trial of solnerstotug alone and in combination with Libtayo® (cemiplimab), Regeneron’s PD-1 inhibitor, will be presented in a mini oral session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025, being held October 17-21, 2025 in Berlin, Germany.

Presentation Details:

Title: Results from a Phase 1 expansion cohort of solnerstotug (pH-selective anti-VISTA antibody) combined with cemiplimab in patients with advanced solid tumors resistant to prior PD-(L)1 therapy

Presenter: Dr. Kyriakos Papadopoulos, Co-Director of Clinical Research at START, San Antonio

Abstract Number: 3933

Presentation Date & Time: Friday, October 17, 2025 from 2:00 – 3:30 CEST

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SNSE) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Through its TMAb™ (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, Sensei develops conditionally active therapeutics designed to disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment to unleash T cells against tumors. Sensei’s lead product candidate is solnerstotug, a conditionally active antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com, and follow the company on X @SenseiBio and LinkedIn.

