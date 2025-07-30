First National Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter 2025 Earnings

 | Source: First National Corporation First National Corporation

STRASBURG, Va., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $5.05 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.56. Excluding acquisition-related items, adjusted earnings(1) (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2025 were $5.1 million and adjusted basic and diluted earnings(1) per common share were $0.57.

“We are extremely pleased with our performance in the second quarter as we begin to realize the value of our recently completed acquisition of the Touchstone franchise. Earnings improved over the prior quarter and the previous year due to net interest margin expansion and our improved efficiency as a combined company. While growth was muted due to higher than average loan payoff volumes and our focus on managing deposit pricing, this discipline delivered on improved earnings, strong liquidity and capital growth,” said Scott Harvard, President and Chief Executive Officer of First National. 

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2025

  • Earnings per share of $0.56 per share, up 211% from the previous period and up 44% from one year prior
  • Return on average assets of 1.00% compared to 0.32% in the previous period and 0.68% one year prior
  • Return on average equity of 11.85% compared to 3.85% in the previous period and 8.31% one year prior
  • Net interest margin fully taxable equivalent ("FTE")(1) of 3.95%, up 16.2% from 3.40% one year prior
  • Efficiency ratio(1) improved to 65.11% from 75.44% in the previous period and 70.64% one year prior
  • Net loans held for investment of $1.428 billion, up 46.1% from one year prior
  • Total deposits of $1.803 billion, up 42.5% from one year prior
  • Noninterest bearing deposits of $541.2 million, up 36.1% from one year prior
  • Noninterest bearing deposits comprised 30% of total deposits at June 30, 2025

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the second quarter of 2025, the Company’s net interest margin (FTE)(1) was 3.95%, up from 3.77% for the first quarter of 2025 and up from 3.40% in the second quarter of 2024. The Company’s net interest margin (FTE)(1) for the second quarter of 2025 includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net accretion income related to acquisition accounting was $907 thousand, or an 18-basis point incremental increase to the net interest margin for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the net amortization expense of $36 thousand or a 1-basis point incremental decrease to the net interest margin for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The impact of accretion and amortization for the periods presented are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):

  Loan
Accretion
(Amortization)		  Deposit Accretion  Borrowings (Amortization)  Total 
For the quarter ended March 31, 2025 $(194) $443  $(285) $(36)
For the quarter ended June 30, 2025  930   163   (186)  907 
                 

Earning asset yields for the second quarter of 2025 increased 17 basis points to 5.35% compared to the first quarter of 2025, driven primarily by the $1.1 million increase in accretion on purchased loans. Loan accretion increased in the second quarter after several large loans with purchase accounting premiums were paid off in the first quarter, resulting in the accelerated amortization of those premiums. Deposit accretion decreased from the prior quarter consistent with the accelerated accretion schedule of acquired deposits. For the second quarter of 2025, net interest income was $18.5 million, an increase of $1.0 million from $17.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 due to increases in loan yields and net accretion income combined with a $15.9 million decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income increased $278 thousand to $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $3.6 million in the prior quarter. Non-interest income increased 7.7% in the second quarter primarily due to increases in ATM and check card income as well as brokered mortgage fees. 

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense decreased $3.1 million to $15.2 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $18.3 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a $1.8 million decrease in pre-tax merger-related expenses, $656 thousand decrease in salaries and employee benefit expenses, $448 thousand decrease in other operating expenses, and $258 thousand decrease in data processes expense. The decrease in salaries and benefits reflects reduced expenses related to incentives, stock compensation expense, and other salary and benefits. The decrease in other operating expenses is driven by $294 thousand of fraud losses recognized in the first quarter and a reduction in internet banking expenses of $296 thousand. In the first quarter of 2025 the Bank was operating two core banking systems which added to our expense structure. The conversion to one system occurred in February of 2025, which was a driver of reduced operating expenses in the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted operating noninterest expense(1), which excludes merger-related costs ($92 thousand in the second quarter of 2025 and $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2025) and amortization of intangible assets ($441 thousand in the second quarter of 2025 and $442 thousand in the first quarter of 2025), decreased $1.3 million to $14.7 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $16.0 million in the prior quarter, due to decreases in salary and employee benefits expense, fraud losses, data processing, and internet banking expenses.

BALANCE SHEET

At June 30, 2025, total assets were $2.041 billion, an increase of $8.1 million or 0.4% from March 31, 2025, and an increase of $583.9 million or 40.1% from June 30, 2024. Total assets were consistent with the prior quarter and the increase from the prior year was primarily driven by growth in loans held for investment ("LHFI") (net of deferred fees and costs), primarily due to the Touchstone acquisition.

At June 30, 2025, LHFI net of allowance totaled $1.428 billion, a decrease of $7.6 million from $1.436 billion or 0.5% at March 31, 2025, and an increase of $450.8 million or 46.1% from June 30, 2024. LHFI was consistent with the prior quarter and increased from the prior year primarily due to the Touchstone acquisition, as well as organic loan growth. Higher than average loan payoffs more than offset positive net production growth in the second quarter of 2025.

At June 30, 2025, total investments were $299.6 million, an increase of $25.9 million or 9.5% from March 31, 2025, and an increase of $29.2 million or 10.8% from June 30, 2024. Available for sale ("AFS") securities totaled $187.6 million at June 30, 2025, and $161.0 million at March 31, 2025, and $144.8 million at June 30, 2024. The increases compared to the prior quarter was driven by securities purchases and a $3.1 million improvement in unrealized losses. Total net unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were $18.9 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $20.1 million at March 31, 2025, and $21.9 million at June 30, 2024. Held to maturity securities are carried at amortized cost and totaled $106.4 million at June 30, 2025, $108.3 million at March 31, 2025, and $123.5 million at June 30, 2024.

At June 30, 2025, total deposits were $1.803 billion, a decrease of $21.8 million or 1.2% from the prior quarter, and an increase of $537.4 million or 42.5% from June 30, 2024. The decreases in deposit balances from the prior quarter is primarily due to a decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits and the increase from prior year is primarily due to the addition of the Touchstone acquired deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased slightly and time deposits decreased slightly in the second quarter of 2025.

There were $25.0 million in other borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank on June 30, 2025 compared to no borrowings on March 31, 2025. Other borrowings totaled $50.0 million on June 30, 2024, and were comprised of funds borrowed from the Federal Reserve Bank through their Bank Term Funding Program which were repaid during the fourth quarter of 2024.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity sources available to the Bank, including interest-bearing deposits in banks, unpledged securities available for sale, at fair value, unpledged securities held-to-maturity, at par, eligible to be pledged, and available lines of credit totaled $633.7 million on June 30, 2025, $800.2 million on March 31, 2025, and $533.3 million on June 30, 2024.

The Bank maintains liquidity to fund loan growth and to meet potential demand from deposit customers, including potential volatile deposits. The estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $545.7 million on June 30, 2025, $549.3 million on March 31, 2025, and $419.4 million on June 30, 2024. Excluding municipal deposits, the estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $451.9 million on June 30, 2025, $458.7 million on March 31, 2025, and $324.5 million on June 30, 2024.

ASSET QUALITY

Nonperforming Assets

Management classifies non-performing assets ("NPAs") as non-accrual loans and other real estate owned ("OREO"). NPAs as a percentage of total assets increased to 0.33% on June 30, 2025, compared to 0.24% on March 31, 2025, and decreased from 0.59% on June 30, 2024.

NPAs increased by $1.9 million to $6.8 million on June 30, 2025, compared to $4.9 million on March 31, 2025, and $8.5 million on June 30, 2024. 

Past Due Loans

There were no loans past due over 90 days or more and still accruing interest on June 30, 2025, consistent with $0 on March 31, 2025, and $0 on June 30, 2024. Loans past-due 30-89 days and still accruing interest decreased to $3.2 million, or 0.22% of total loans on June 30, 2025, compared to $5.0 million, or 0.35% of total loans on March 31, 2025, and $2.4 million, or 0.24%, of total loans on June 30, 2024.

Net Charge-offs

Net charge-offs totaled $448 thousand in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, and $482 thousand in the second quarter of 2024.

Allowance and Provision for Credit Losses

The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $15.2 million, or 1.05% of total loans on June 30, 2025, compared to $14.7 million, or 1.02% of total loans on March 31, 2025, and $12.6 million, or 1.27% of total loans on June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses to NPAs decreased to 223.45% on June 30, 2025 compared to 302.94% on March 31, 2025, but increased from 146.84% on June 30, 2024. 

The Company recorded a $911 thousand provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a $832 thousand provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025. The second quarter provision was comprised of a $900 thousand provision for credit losses on loans, a $1 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments and a $10 thousand provision for credit losses on held-to-maturity securities. The increase in provision for credit losses is primarily due to the calculated specific reserves on individually analyzed loans that were increased during the quarter in tandem with an increase in the total amount of loan balances individually analyzed for impairment.

CAPITAL

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.155 per common share, compared to $0.155 in the first quarter of 2025 and $0.15 in the second quarter of 2024.

The following table provides capital ratios and values for the periods ended:

First National Corporation (3)Jun 30, 2025  Mar 31, 2025  Jun 30, 2024 
Total capital ratio (2) 14.89% 14.58% 15.58%
Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 12.37% 12.07% 13.85%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 11.74% 11.44% 12.97%
Leverage ratio (2) 8.99% 8.78% 9.88%
Common equity to total assets 8.51% 8.30% 8.23%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.73% 7.50% 8.03%
Tangible book value per share (1)$17.40 $16.81 $18.59 
          
First BankJun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Jun 30, 2024 
Total capital ratio (2) 12.89% 12.44% 14.13%
Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 11.81% 11.39% 12.88%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 11.81% 11.39% 12.88%
Leverage ratio (2) 8.56% 8.28% 9.17%
Common equity to total assets 8.45% 8.15% 7.99%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.68% 7.35% 7.79%
          

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, three loan production offices, a customer service center in a retirement community, and thirty-three bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the south-central regions of Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, the Richmond MSA, and in northern North Carolina. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which owns an interest in an entity that provides title insurance services.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include adjusted operating net income, adjusted operating non-interest expense, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, pre-provision pre-tax earnings, adjusted pre-provision pre-tax earnings, fully taxable equivalent interest income, the net interest margin, the efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to tangible assets.

The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” and “projects,” as well as similar expression. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For details on factors that could affect expectations, future events, or results, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in First National’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

CONTACTS

Scott C. Harvard Brad E. Schwartz
President and CEO Executive Vice President and CFO
(540) 465-9121 (540) 465-9121
sharvard@fbvirginia.com bschwartz@fbvirginia.com
   
   

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Performance Summary
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
  Jun 30,
2025		  Mar 31,
2025		  Jun 30,
2024		  Jun 30,
2025		  Jun 30,
2024		 
Income Statement                    
Interest and dividend income                    
Interest and fees on loans $21,594  $20,637  $14,004  $42,231  $27,488 
Interest on deposits in banks  1,891   1,671   1,579   3,562   2,867 
Interest on federal funds sold     40      40    
Taxable interest on securities  1,313   1,314   1,134   2,627   2,358 
Tax-exempt interest on securities  298   300   306   598   611 
Dividends  69   60   32   129   65 
Total interest and dividend income $25,165  $24,022  $17,055  $49,187  $33,389 
Interest expense                    
Interest on deposits $6,080  $6,038  $4,820  $12,118  $9,591 
Interest on subordinated debt  468   467   69   935   138 
Interest on junior subordinated debt  66   66   66   132   134 
Interest on other borrowings  3      606   3   1,182 
Total interest expense $6,617  $6,571  $5,561  $13,188  $11,045 
Net interest income $18,548  $17,451  $11,494  $35,999  $22,344 
Provision for credit losses  911   832   400   1,743   1,400 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses $17,637  $16,619  $11,094  $34,256  $20,944 
Noninterest income                    
Service charges on deposit accounts $1,020  $1,013  $612  $2,033  $1,266 
ATM and check card fees  1,128   996   809   2,124   1,579 
Wealth management fees  867   898   879   1,765   1,762 
Fees for other customer services  230   258   178   488   373 
Brokered mortgage fees  183   110   32   293   70 
Income from bank owned life insurance  231   246   149   477   300 
Net gain on subdebt payoff  80         80    
Other operating income  150   90   27   240   1,383 
Total noninterest income $3,889  $3,611  $2,686  $7,500  $6,733 
Noninterest expense                    
Salaries and employee benefits $8,033  $8,689  $5,839  $16,722  $11,710 
Occupancy  944   1,069   548   2,013   1,083 
Equipment  1,057   1,025   691   2,082   1,282 
Marketing  286   220   273   506   468 
Supplies  198   217   115   415   231 
Legal and professional fees  593   522   1,124   1,115   1,576 
ATM and check card expense  537   439   368   976   729 
FDIC assessment  315   414   203   729   380 
Bank franchise tax  348   317   261   665   523 
Data processing expense  504   762   163   1,266   409 
Amortization expense  441   442   5   883   9 
Other real estate owned expense (income), net  (3)  (8)     (11)   
Net loss on disposal of premises and equipment  7         7   49 
Merger expense  92   1,940      2,032    
Other operating expense  1,839   2,287   1,069   4,126   2,097 
Total noninterest expense $15,191  $18,335  $10,659  $33,526  $20,546 
Income before income taxes $6,335  $1,895  $3,121  $8,230  $7,131 
Income tax expense  1,284   297   679   1,581   1,480 
Net income $5,051  $1,598  $2,442  $6,649  $5,651 
                     
                     

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

  As of or For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
  Jun 30,
2025		  Mar 31,
2025		  Jun 30,
2024		  Jun 30,
2025		  Jun 30,
2024		 
Common Share and Per Common Share Data                    
Earnings (loss) per common share, basic $0.56  $0.18  $0.39  $0.74  $0.90 
Adjusted earnings (loss) per common share, basic (1) $0.57  $0.35   0.48  $0.92  $0.99 
Weighted average shares, basic  8,987,179   8,979,527   6,278,113   8,983,374   6,273,952 
Earnings (loss) per common share, diluted $0.56  $0.18  $0.39  $0.74  $0.90 
Adjusted earnings (loss) per common share, diluted (1) $0.57  $0.35   0.48  $0.92  $0.99 
Weighted average shares, diluted  9,001,972   9,005,923   6,289,405   9,003,969   6,285,970 
Shares outstanding at period end  8,989,138   8,986,696   6,280,406   8,989,138   6,280,406 
Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $17.40  $16.81  $18.59  $17.40  $18.59 
Cash dividends declared $0.155  $0.155  $0.15  $0.31  $0.30 
                     
Key Performance Ratios                    
Return on average assets (4)  1.00%  0.32%  0.68%  0.66%  0.79%
Adjusted return on average assets (1)(4)  1.02%  0.63%  0.84%  0.83%  0.86%
Return on average equity (4)  11.85%  3.85%  8.31%  7.90%  9.68%
Adjusted return on average equity (1)(4)  12.05%  7.61%  10.23%  11.19%  10.65%
Net interest margin (4)  3.93%  3.75%  3.37%  3.84%  3.30%
Net interest margin fully tax-equivalent (1)(4)  3.95%  3.77%  3.40%  3.86%  3.31%
Efficiency ratio (1)  65.11%  75.44%  70.64%  70.01%  68.09%
                     
Average Balances                    
Average assets $2,019,344  $2,016,958  $1,448,478  $2,020,425  $1,438,219 
Average earning assets  1,893,133   1,888,428   1,370,072   1,890,749   1,362,687 
Average noninterest deposits to total average deposits  29.88%  29.01%  31.44%  29.49%  30.70%
Average shareholders’ equity $170,920  $168,245   118,255  $169,713   117,388 
                     
Asset Quality                    
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming assets  223.45%  302.94%  146.84%  223.45%  146.84%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans  1.05%  1.02%  1.27%  1.05%  1.27%
Nonperforming assets to period end loans  0.47%  0.34%  0.86%  0.47%  0.86%
Loan charge-offs $535  $2,490  $521  $3,025  $934 
Loan recoveries  87   89   39   176   90 
Net charge-offs  448   2,401   482   2,849   844 
Non-accrual loans  6,796   4,864   8,549   6,796   8,549 
Other real estate owned, net               
Nonperforming assets  6,796   4,864   8,549   6,796   8,549 
Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing  3,190   5,021   2,399   3,190   2,399 
Loans over 90 days past due, accruing               
                     
Capital Ratios (5)                    
Total capital $189,115  $182,563  $147,500  $189,115  $147,500 
Tier 1 capital  173,240   167,150   134,451   173,240   134,451 
Common equity Tier 1 capital  173,240   167,150   134,451   173,240   134,451 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)  12.89%  12.44%  14.13%  12.89%  14.13%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)  11.81%  11.39%  12.88%  11.81%  12.88%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)  11.81%  11.39%  12.88%  11.81%  12.88%
Leverage ratio (2)  8.56%  8.28%  9.17%  8.56%  9.17%
                     
                     

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Performance Summary
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  For the Period Ended 
  Jun 30,
2025		  Mar 31,
2025		  Dec 31,
2024		  Sep 30,
2024		  Jun 30,
2024		 
Balance Sheet                    
Cash and due from banks $34,435  $27,432  $24,916  $18,197  $16,729 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks  159,880   178,600   137,958   108,319   118,906 
Cash and cash equivalents $194,315  $206,032  $162,874  $126,516  $135,635 
Securities available for sale, at fair value  187,579   160,976   163,847   146,013   144,816 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses)  106,430   108,292   109,741   121,425   123,497 
Restricted securities, at cost  5,624   4,436   3,741   2,112   2,112 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses  1,428,251   1,435,895   1,450,604   982,016   977,423 
Other real estate owned, net        53   56    
Premises and equipment, net  34,530   34,609   34,824   22,960   22,205 
Accrued interest receivable  6,143   6,126   6,020   4,794   4,916 
Bank owned life insurance  38,367   38,136   37,873   24,992   24,802 
Goodwill  3,030   3,030   3,030   3,030   3,030 
Core deposit intangibles, net  14,102   14,544   14,986   104   108 
Other assets  23,070   21,270   22,688   16,698   18,984 
Total assets $2,041,441  $2,033,346  $2,010,281  $1,450,716  $1,457,528 
                     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $541,204  $540,387  $520,153  $383,400  $397,770 
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits  900,658   922,197   924,880   663,925   665,208 
Time deposits  361,304   362,392   358,745   205,930   202,818 
Total deposits $1,803,166  $1,824,976  $1,803,778  $1,253,255  $1,265,796 
Other borrowings  25,000         50,000   50,000 
Subordinated debt, net  21,148   21,461   21,176   4,999   4,998 
Junior subordinated debt  9,279   9,279   9,279   9,279   9,279 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  9,316   8,955   9,517   8,068   7,564 
Total liabilities $1,867,909  $1,864,671  $1,843,750  $1,325,601  $1,337,637 
                     
Common stock  11,236   11,233   11,218   7,871   7,851 
Surplus  77,578   77,354   77,058   33,409   33,116 
Retained earnings  100,810   97,152   96,947   99,270   97,966 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net  (16,092)  (17,064)  (18,692)  (15,435)  (19,042)
Total shareholders’ equity $173,532  $168,675  $166,531  $125,115  $119,891 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $2,041,441  $2,033,346  $2,010,281  $1,450,716  $1,457,528 
                     
Loan Data                    
Real estate loans:                    
Construction and land development $78,169  $81,596  $84,480  $61,446  $60,919 
Secured by farmland  12,514   12,314   14,133   9,099   8,911 
Secured by 1-4 family residential  544,577   550,183   547,576   351,004   346,976 
Other real estate loans  667,550   653,367   658,029   440,648   440,857 
Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate)  790   858   940   633   349 
Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)  119,910   131,539   140,393   114,190   115,951 
Consumer installment loans  8,113   8,034   7,582   5,396   5,068 
Deposit overdrafts  454   486   450   253   365 
All other loans  11,360   12,253   13,421   12,051   10,580 
Total loans $1,443,437  $1,450,630  $1,467,004  $994,720  $989,976 
Allowance for credit losses  (15,186)  (14,735)  (16,400)  (12,704)  (12,553)
Loans, net $1,428,251  $1,435,895  $1,450,604  $982,016  $977,423 
                     
                     

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Average Balances, Yields and Rates Paid
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 Three Months Ended 
 June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  June 30, 2024 
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/ Expense		 Yield/
Rate (7)		  Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/ Expense		 Yield/
Rate (7)		  Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/ Expense		 Yield/
Rate (7)		 
Assets                             
Securities:                             
Taxable$220,100 $1,313  2.39% $219,815 $1,314  2.42% $216,079 $1,134  2.11%
Tax-exempt 50,871  377  2.98%  51,935  380  2.97%  53,162  387  2.93%
Restricted 4,449  70  6.27%  4,171  60  5.78%  2,112  32  6.18%
Total securities$275,420 $1,760  2.56% $275,921 $1,754  2.58% $271,353 $1,553  2.30%
Loans:                             
Taxable$1,441,800 $21,551  6.00% $1,454,653 $20,575  5.74% $980,226 $13,959  5.73%
Tax-exempt 4,095  54  5.26%  4,798  79  6.62%  1,730  57  13.32%
Total loans$1,445,895 $21,605  5.99% $1,459,451 $20,654  5.74% $981,956 $14,016  5.74%
Federal funds sold 1    0.00%  3,527  39  4.53%  1    0.00%
Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions 171,817  1,891  4.41%  149,529  1,671  4.55%  116,762  1,579  5.44%
Total earning assets$1,893,133 $25,256  5.35% $1,888,428 $24,118  5.18% $1,370,072 $17,148  5.03%
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (14,888)        (16,620)        (12,588)      
Total non-earning assets 141,099         145,150         90,995       
Total assets$2,019,344        $2,016,958        $1,448,479       
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                             
Interest bearing deposits:                             
Checking$364,686 $1,208  1.33% $369,023 $1,232  1.35% $225,967 $1,133  2.02%
Regular savings 212,433  191  0.36%  212,594  175  0.33%  143,588  40  0.11%
Money market accounts 329,273  1,869  2.28%  339,306  1,962  2.34%  293,137  2,005  2.75%
Time deposits 361,571  2,812  3.12%  363,301  2,669  2.98%  200,756  1,642  3.29%
Total interest-bearing deposits$1,267,963 $6,080  1.92% $1,284,224 $6,038  1.91% $863,448 $4,820  2.24%
Federal funds purchased 2    0.00%  1    0.00%  2    0.00%
Subordinated debt 21,304  468  8.80%  21,247  467  8.91%  4,998  69  5.57%
Junior subordinated debt 9,279  66  2.86%  9,279  66  2.88%  9,279  66  2.88%
Other borrowings 275  3  4.63%      0.00%  50,000  606  4.88%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$1,298,823 $6,617  2.04% $1,314,751 $6,571  2.03% $927,727 $5,561  2.41%
Non-interest bearing liabilities                             
Demand deposits 540,377         524,908         396,014       
Other liabilities 9,224         9,054         6,483       
Total liabilities$1,848,424        $1,848,713        $1,330,224       
Shareholders’ equity 170,920         168,245         118,255       
Total liabilities and Shareholders’ equity$2,019,344        $2,016,958        $1,448,479       
Net interest income (1)   $18,639        $17,547        $11,587    
Interest rate spread (1)       3.31%        3.15%        2.62%
Cost of funds       1.44%        1.45%        1.69%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets       1.40%        1.41%        1.63%
Net interest margin FTE (1)       3.95%        3.77%        3.40%
                              
                              

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Average Balances, Yields and Rates Paid
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 Six Months Ended 
 June 30, 2025  June 30, 2024 
 Average
Balance		  Interest
Income/
Expense		  Yield /
Rate (7)		  Average
Balance		  Interest
Income/
Expense		  Yield /
Rate (7)		 
Assets                       
Securities:                       
Taxable$219,990  $2,627   2.41% $224,656  $2,358   2.11%
Tax-exempt 51,323   757   2.98%  53,634   773   2.90%
Restricted 4,311   129   6.04%  2,098   65   6.23%
Total securities$275,624  $3,513   2.57% $280,388  $3,196   2.29%
Loans:                       
Taxable$1,448,191  $42,127   5.87% $975,420  $27,443   5.66%
Tax-exempt 4,445   132   5.99%  865   57   13.32%
Total loans$1,452,636  $42,259   5.87% $976,285  $27,500   5.66%
Federal funds sold 1,755   39   4.53%  5      5.49%
Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions 160,734   3,562   4.47%  106,009   2,867   5.44%
Total earning assets$1,890,749  $49,373   5.27% $1,362,687  $33,563   4.95%
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (15,749)          (12,284)        
Total non-earning assets 145,425           87,816         
Total assets$2,020,425          $1,438,219         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                       
Interest bearing deposits:                       
Checking$366,843  $2,439   1.34% $254,248  $2,455   1.94%
Regular savings 212,513   366   0.35%  145,763   82   0.11%
Money market accounts 334,261   3,831   2.31%  267,797   3,847   2.89%
Time deposits 362,431   5,481   3.05%  198,910   3,207   3.24%
Total interest-bearing deposits$1,276,048  $12,117   1.91% $866,718  $9,591   2.23%
Federal funds purchased 1      0.00%  1      0.00%
Subordinated debt 22,500   935   8.38%  4,998   138   5.57%
Junior subordinated debt 9,279   132   2.87%  9,279   134   2.90%
Other borrowings 138   3   4.63%  50,000   1,182   4.75%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$1,307,966  $13,187   2.03% $930,996  $11,045   2.39%
Non-interest bearing liabilities                       
Demand deposits 533,596           383,956         
Other liabilities 9,150           5,879         
Total liabilities$1,850,712          $1,320,831         
Shareholders’ equity 169,713           117,388         
Total liabilities and Shareholders’ equity$2,020,425          $1,438,219         
Net interest income (1)    $36,186          $22,518     
Interest rate spread (1)         3.23%          2.55%
Cost of funds         1.44%          1.69%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets         1.41%          1.62%
Net interest margin FTE (1)         3.86%          3.31%
                        
                        

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
  Jun 30,
2025		  Mar 31,
2025		  Jun 30,
2024		  Jun 30,
2025		  Jun 30,
2024		 
Operating Net Income                    
Net income (GAAP) $5,051  $1,598  $2,442  $6,649  $5,651 
Add: Merger-related expenses  92   1,940   571   2,032   571 
Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment (5)  (10)  (381)  (5)  (391)  (5)
Adjusted operating net income (non-GAAP) $5,133  $3,157  $3,008  $8,290  $6,217 
                     
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic                    
Weighted average shares, basic  8,987,179   8,979,527   6,278,113   8,983,374   6,273,952 
Basic earnings per share (GAAP) $0.56  $0.18  $0.39  $0.74  $0.90 
Adjusted earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP) $0.57  $0.35  $0.48  $0.92  $0.99 
                     
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted                    
Weighted average shares, diluted  9,001,972   9,005,923   6,289,405   9,003,969   6,285,970 
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $0.56  $0.18  $0.39  $0.74  $0.90 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $0.57  $0.35  $0.48  $0.92  $0.99 
                     
Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Earnings                    
Net interest income $18,548  $17,451  $11,494  $35,999  $22,344 
Total noninterest income  3,889   3,611   2,686   7,500   6,733 
Net revenue $22,437  $21,062  $14,180  $43,499  $29,077 
Total noninterest expense  15,191   18,335   10,659   33,526   20,546 
Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings $7,246  $2,727  $3,521  $9,973  $8,531 
Add: Merger expenses  92   1,940   571   2,032   571 
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax, earnings $7,338  $4,667  $4,092  $12,005  $9,102 
                     
Adjusted Performance Ratios                    
Average assets $2,019,344  $2,016,958  $1,448,478  $2,020,425  $1,438,219 
Return on average assets (GAAP)  1.00%  0.32%  0.68%  0.66%  0.79%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)  1.02%  0.63%  0.84%  0.83%  0.86%
                     
Average shareholders’ equity $170,920  $168,245  $118,255  $169,713  $117,388 
Return on average equity (GAAP)  11.85%  3.85%  8.31%  7.90%  9.68%
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)  12.05%  7.61%  10.23%  11.19%  10.65%
                     
Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets (non-GAAP)  1.44%  0.54%  0.97%  0.99%  1.19%
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets (non-GAAP)  1.45%  0.93%  1.13%  1.19%  1.27%
                     
Adjusted Net Interest Margin                    
Net interest income $18,548  $17,451  $11,494  $35,999  $22,344 
Tax-equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP)  18,639   17,547   11,587   36,186   22,518 
Average earning assets  1,893,133   1,888,428   1,370,072   1,890,749   1,362,687 
Net interest margin  3.93%  3.75%  3.37%  3.84%  3.30%
Net interest margin fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP)  3.95%  3.77%  3.40%  3.86%  3.31%
                     
                     

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
  Jun 30,
2025		  Mar 31,
2025		  Jun 30,
2024		  Jun 30,
2025		  Jun 30,
2024		 
Efficiency Ratio                    
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $15,191  $18,335  $10,659  $33,526  $20,546 
Add: other real estate owned income, net  3   8      11    
Subtract: amortization of intangibles  (441)  (442)  (5)  (883)  (9)
Subtract: loss on disposal of premises and equipment, net  7         7   (49)
Subtract: merger expenses  (92)  (1,940)  (571)  (2,032)  (571)
Adjusted operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $14,668  $15,961  $10,083  $30,629  $19,917 
Tax-equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $18,639  $17,547  $11,587  $36,186  $22,518 
Total noninterest income (GAAP)  3,889   3,611   2,686   7,500   6,733 
Adjusted income for efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $22,528  $21,158  $14,273  $43,686  $29,251 
                     
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  65.11%  75.44%  70.64%  70.11%  68.09%
                     
                     

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
  Jun 30,
2025		  Mar 31,
2025		  Jun 30,
2024		  Jun 30,
2025		  Jun 30,
2024		 
Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income                    
GAAP measures:                    
Interest income – loans $21,594  $20,639  $14,004  $42,231  $27,488 
Interest income – investments and other  3,571   3,383   3,051   6,956   5,901 
Interest expense – deposits  (6,080)  (6,038)  (4,820)  (12,118)  (9,591)
Interest expense – federal funds purchased               
Interest expense – subordinated debt  (468)  (467)  (69)  (935)  (138)
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt  (66)  (66)  (66)  (132)  (134)
Interest expense – other borrowings  (3)     (606)  (3)  (1,182)
Net interest income $18,548  $17,451  $11,494  $35,999  $22,344 
Non-GAAP measures:                    
Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans (6) $12  $16  $12  $28  $12 
Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities (6)  79   80   81   159   162 
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $91  $96  $93  $187  $174 
Tax-equivalent net interest income $18,639  $17,547  $11,587  $36,186  $22,518 
                     
                     
Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Assets                    
Total assets (GAAP) $2,041,441  $2,033,346  $1,457,528  $2,041,441  $1,457,528 
Subtract: goodwill  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)
Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net  (14,102)  (14,544)  (108)  (14,102)  (108)
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $2,024,309  $2,015,772  $1,454,390  $2,024,309  $1,454,390 
                     
Total shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $173,532  $168,675  $119,891  $173,532  $119,891 
Subtract: goodwill  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)
Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net  (14,102)  (14,544)  (108)  (14,102)  (108)
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $156,400  $151,101  $116,753  $156,400  $116,753 
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)  7.73%  7.50%  8.03%  7.73%  8.03%
                     
                     
Tangible Book Value Per Share                    
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $156,400  $151,101  $116,753  $156,400  $116,753 
Common shares outstanding, ending  8,989,138   8,986,696   6,280,406   8,989,138   6,280,406 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $17.40  $16.81  $18.59  $17.40  $18.59 


(1)Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.
(2)All ratios at June 30, 2025 are estimates and subject to change pending the Bank's filing of its Call Report. All other periods are presented as filed.
(3)The Company is a small bank holding company under applicable regulations and guidance and is not subject to the minimum regulatory capital regulations for bank holding companies. The regulatory requirements that apply to bank holding companies that are subject to regulatory capital requirements are presented above, along with the Company's capital ratios as determined under those regulations.
(4)Ratios are annualized. 
(5)Capital ratios presented are for First Bank.
(6)The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. 
(7)Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.

Tags

EARNINGS RELEASE VIRGINIA FIRST BANK FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION FXNC STRASBURG EARNINGS

Recommended Reading