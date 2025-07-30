First National Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter 2025 Earnings

STRASBURG, Va., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $5.05 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.56. Excluding acquisition-related items, adjusted earnings(1) (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2025 were $5.1 million and adjusted basic and diluted earnings(1) per common share were $0.57.

“We are extremely pleased with our performance in the second quarter as we begin to realize the value of our recently completed acquisition of the Touchstone franchise. Earnings improved over the prior quarter and the previous year due to net interest margin expansion and our improved efficiency as a combined company. While growth was muted due to higher than average loan payoff volumes and our focus on managing deposit pricing, this discipline delivered on improved earnings, strong liquidity and capital growth,” said Scott Harvard, President and Chief Executive Officer of First National.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2025

Earnings per share of $0.56 per share, up 211% from the previous period and up 44% from one year prior

Return on average assets of 1.00% compared to 0.32% in the previous period and 0.68% one year prior

Return on average equity of 11.85% compared to 3.85% in the previous period and 8.31% one year prior

Net interest margin fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") (1) of 3.95%, up 16.2% from 3.40% one year prior

of 3.95%, up 16.2% from 3.40% one year prior Efficiency ratio (1) improved to 65.11% from 75.44% in the previous period and 70.64% one year prior

improved to 65.11% from 75.44% in the previous period and 70.64% one year prior Net loans held for investment of $1.428 billion, up 46.1% from one year prior

Total deposits of $1.803 billion, up 42.5% from one year prior

Noninterest bearing deposits of $541.2 million, up 36.1% from one year prior

Noninterest bearing deposits comprised 30% of total deposits at June 30, 2025





NET INTEREST INCOME

For the second quarter of 2025, the Company’s net interest margin (FTE)(1) was 3.95%, up from 3.77% for the first quarter of 2025 and up from 3.40% in the second quarter of 2024. The Company’s net interest margin (FTE)(1) for the second quarter of 2025 includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net accretion income related to acquisition accounting was $907 thousand, or an 18-basis point incremental increase to the net interest margin for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the net amortization expense of $36 thousand or a 1-basis point incremental decrease to the net interest margin for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The impact of accretion and amortization for the periods presented are reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):

Loan

Accretion

(Amortization) Deposit Accretion Borrowings (Amortization) Total For the quarter ended March 31, 2025 $ (194 ) $ 443 $ (285 ) $ (36 ) For the quarter ended June 30, 2025 930 163 (186 ) 907

Earning asset yields for the second quarter of 2025 increased 17 basis points to 5.35% compared to the first quarter of 2025, driven primarily by the $1.1 million increase in accretion on purchased loans. Loan accretion increased in the second quarter after several large loans with purchase accounting premiums were paid off in the first quarter, resulting in the accelerated amortization of those premiums. Deposit accretion decreased from the prior quarter consistent with the accelerated accretion schedule of acquired deposits. For the second quarter of 2025, net interest income was $18.5 million, an increase of $1.0 million from $17.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 due to increases in loan yields and net accretion income combined with a $15.9 million decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income increased $278 thousand to $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $3.6 million in the prior quarter. Non-interest income increased 7.7% in the second quarter primarily due to increases in ATM and check card income as well as brokered mortgage fees.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense decreased $3.1 million to $15.2 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $18.3 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by a $1.8 million decrease in pre-tax merger-related expenses, $656 thousand decrease in salaries and employee benefit expenses, $448 thousand decrease in other operating expenses, and $258 thousand decrease in data processes expense. The decrease in salaries and benefits reflects reduced expenses related to incentives, stock compensation expense, and other salary and benefits. The decrease in other operating expenses is driven by $294 thousand of fraud losses recognized in the first quarter and a reduction in internet banking expenses of $296 thousand. In the first quarter of 2025 the Bank was operating two core banking systems which added to our expense structure. The conversion to one system occurred in February of 2025, which was a driver of reduced operating expenses in the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted operating noninterest expense(1), which excludes merger-related costs ($92 thousand in the second quarter of 2025 and $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2025) and amortization of intangible assets ($441 thousand in the second quarter of 2025 and $442 thousand in the first quarter of 2025), decreased $1.3 million to $14.7 million for the second quarter of 2025 from $16.0 million in the prior quarter, due to decreases in salary and employee benefits expense, fraud losses, data processing, and internet banking expenses.

BALANCE SHEET

At June 30, 2025, total assets were $2.041 billion, an increase of $8.1 million or 0.4% from March 31, 2025, and an increase of $583.9 million or 40.1% from June 30, 2024. Total assets were consistent with the prior quarter and the increase from the prior year was primarily driven by growth in loans held for investment ("LHFI") (net of deferred fees and costs), primarily due to the Touchstone acquisition.

At June 30, 2025, LHFI net of allowance totaled $1.428 billion, a decrease of $7.6 million from $1.436 billion or 0.5% at March 31, 2025, and an increase of $450.8 million or 46.1% from June 30, 2024. LHFI was consistent with the prior quarter and increased from the prior year primarily due to the Touchstone acquisition, as well as organic loan growth. Higher than average loan payoffs more than offset positive net production growth in the second quarter of 2025.

At June 30, 2025, total investments were $299.6 million, an increase of $25.9 million or 9.5% from March 31, 2025, and an increase of $29.2 million or 10.8% from June 30, 2024. Available for sale ("AFS") securities totaled $187.6 million at June 30, 2025, and $161.0 million at March 31, 2025, and $144.8 million at June 30, 2024. The increases compared to the prior quarter was driven by securities purchases and a $3.1 million improvement in unrealized losses. Total net unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were $18.9 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $20.1 million at March 31, 2025, and $21.9 million at June 30, 2024. Held to maturity securities are carried at amortized cost and totaled $106.4 million at June 30, 2025, $108.3 million at March 31, 2025, and $123.5 million at June 30, 2024.

At June 30, 2025, total deposits were $1.803 billion, a decrease of $21.8 million or 1.2% from the prior quarter, and an increase of $537.4 million or 42.5% from June 30, 2024. The decreases in deposit balances from the prior quarter is primarily due to a decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits and the increase from prior year is primarily due to the addition of the Touchstone acquired deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased slightly and time deposits decreased slightly in the second quarter of 2025.

There were $25.0 million in other borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank on June 30, 2025 compared to no borrowings on March 31, 2025. Other borrowings totaled $50.0 million on June 30, 2024, and were comprised of funds borrowed from the Federal Reserve Bank through their Bank Term Funding Program which were repaid during the fourth quarter of 2024.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity sources available to the Bank, including interest-bearing deposits in banks, unpledged securities available for sale, at fair value, unpledged securities held-to-maturity, at par, eligible to be pledged, and available lines of credit totaled $633.7 million on June 30, 2025, $800.2 million on March 31, 2025, and $533.3 million on June 30, 2024.

The Bank maintains liquidity to fund loan growth and to meet potential demand from deposit customers, including potential volatile deposits. The estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $545.7 million on June 30, 2025, $549.3 million on March 31, 2025, and $419.4 million on June 30, 2024. Excluding municipal deposits, the estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $451.9 million on June 30, 2025, $458.7 million on March 31, 2025, and $324.5 million on June 30, 2024.

ASSET QUALITY

Nonperforming Assets

Management classifies non-performing assets ("NPAs") as non-accrual loans and other real estate owned ("OREO"). NPAs as a percentage of total assets increased to 0.33% on June 30, 2025, compared to 0.24% on March 31, 2025, and decreased from 0.59% on June 30, 2024.

NPAs increased by $1.9 million to $6.8 million on June 30, 2025, compared to $4.9 million on March 31, 2025, and $8.5 million on June 30, 2024.

Past Due Loans

There were no loans past due over 90 days or more and still accruing interest on June 30, 2025, consistent with $0 on March 31, 2025, and $0 on June 30, 2024. Loans past-due 30-89 days and still accruing interest decreased to $3.2 million, or 0.22% of total loans on June 30, 2025, compared to $5.0 million, or 0.35% of total loans on March 31, 2025, and $2.4 million, or 0.24%, of total loans on June 30, 2024.

Net Charge-offs

Net charge-offs totaled $448 thousand in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, and $482 thousand in the second quarter of 2024.

Allowance and Provision for Credit Losses

The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $15.2 million, or 1.05% of total loans on June 30, 2025, compared to $14.7 million, or 1.02% of total loans on March 31, 2025, and $12.6 million, or 1.27% of total loans on June 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses to NPAs decreased to 223.45% on June 30, 2025 compared to 302.94% on March 31, 2025, but increased from 146.84% on June 30, 2024.

The Company recorded a $911 thousand provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025, compared to a $832 thousand provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025. The second quarter provision was comprised of a $900 thousand provision for credit losses on loans, a $1 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments and a $10 thousand provision for credit losses on held-to-maturity securities. The increase in provision for credit losses is primarily due to the calculated specific reserves on individually analyzed loans that were increased during the quarter in tandem with an increase in the total amount of loan balances individually analyzed for impairment.

CAPITAL

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.155 per common share, compared to $0.155 in the first quarter of 2025 and $0.15 in the second quarter of 2024.

The following table provides capital ratios and values for the periods ended:

First National Corporation (3) Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Jun 30, 2024 Total capital ratio (2) 14.89 % 14.58 % 15.58 % Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 12.37 % 12.07 % 13.85 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 11.74 % 11.44 % 12.97 % Leverage ratio (2) 8.99 % 8.78 % 9.88 % Common equity to total assets 8.51 % 8.30 % 8.23 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.73 % 7.50 % 8.03 % Tangible book value per share (1) $ 17.40 $ 16.81 $ 18.59 First Bank Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Jun 30, 2024 Total capital ratio (2) 12.89 % 12.44 % 14.13 % Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 11.81 % 11.39 % 12.88 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 11.81 % 11.39 % 12.88 % Leverage ratio (2) 8.56 % 8.28 % 9.17 % Common equity to total assets 8.45 % 8.15 % 7.99 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.68 % 7.35 % 7.79 %

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, three loan production offices, a customer service center in a retirement community, and thirty-three bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the south-central regions of Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, the Richmond MSA, and in northern North Carolina. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which owns an interest in an entity that provides title insurance services.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include adjusted operating net income, adjusted operating non-interest expense, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, pre-provision pre-tax earnings, adjusted pre-provision pre-tax earnings, fully taxable equivalent interest income, the net interest margin, the efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to tangible assets.

The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” and “projects,” as well as similar expression. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For details on factors that could affect expectations, future events, or results, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in First National’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Performance Summary

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Income Statement Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 21,594 $ 20,637 $ 14,004 $ 42,231 $ 27,488 Interest on deposits in banks 1,891 1,671 1,579 3,562 2,867 Interest on federal funds sold — 40 — 40 — Taxable interest on securities 1,313 1,314 1,134 2,627 2,358 Tax-exempt interest on securities 298 300 306 598 611 Dividends 69 60 32 129 65 Total interest and dividend income $ 25,165 $ 24,022 $ 17,055 $ 49,187 $ 33,389 Interest expense Interest on deposits $ 6,080 $ 6,038 $ 4,820 $ 12,118 $ 9,591 Interest on subordinated debt 468 467 69 935 138 Interest on junior subordinated debt 66 66 66 132 134 Interest on other borrowings 3 — 606 3 1,182 Total interest expense $ 6,617 $ 6,571 $ 5,561 $ 13,188 $ 11,045 Net interest income $ 18,548 $ 17,451 $ 11,494 $ 35,999 $ 22,344 Provision for credit losses 911 832 400 1,743 1,400 Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 17,637 $ 16,619 $ 11,094 $ 34,256 $ 20,944 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 1,020 $ 1,013 $ 612 $ 2,033 $ 1,266 ATM and check card fees 1,128 996 809 2,124 1,579 Wealth management fees 867 898 879 1,765 1,762 Fees for other customer services 230 258 178 488 373 Brokered mortgage fees 183 110 32 293 70 Income from bank owned life insurance 231 246 149 477 300 Net gain on subdebt payoff 80 — — 80 — Other operating income 150 90 27 240 1,383 Total noninterest income $ 3,889 $ 3,611 $ 2,686 $ 7,500 $ 6,733 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 8,033 $ 8,689 $ 5,839 $ 16,722 $ 11,710 Occupancy 944 1,069 548 2,013 1,083 Equipment 1,057 1,025 691 2,082 1,282 Marketing 286 220 273 506 468 Supplies 198 217 115 415 231 Legal and professional fees 593 522 1,124 1,115 1,576 ATM and check card expense 537 439 368 976 729 FDIC assessment 315 414 203 729 380 Bank franchise tax 348 317 261 665 523 Data processing expense 504 762 163 1,266 409 Amortization expense 441 442 5 883 9 Other real estate owned expense (income), net (3 ) (8 ) — (11 ) — Net loss on disposal of premises and equipment 7 — — 7 49 Merger expense 92 1,940 — 2,032 — Other operating expense 1,839 2,287 1,069 4,126 2,097 Total noninterest expense $ 15,191 $ 18,335 $ 10,659 $ 33,526 $ 20,546 Income before income taxes $ 6,335 $ 1,895 $ 3,121 $ 8,230 $ 7,131 Income tax expense 1,284 297 679 1,581 1,480 Net income $ 5,051 $ 1,598 $ 2,442 $ 6,649 $ 5,651

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



As of or For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Common Share and Per Common Share Data Earnings (loss) per common share, basic $ 0.56 $ 0.18 $ 0.39 $ 0.74 $ 0.90 Adjusted earnings (loss) per common share, basic (1) $ 0.57 $ 0.35 0.48 $ 0.92 $ 0.99 Weighted average shares, basic 8,987,179 8,979,527 6,278,113 8,983,374 6,273,952 Earnings (loss) per common share, diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.18 $ 0.39 $ 0.74 $ 0.90 Adjusted earnings (loss) per common share, diluted (1) $ 0.57 $ 0.35 0.48 $ 0.92 $ 0.99 Weighted average shares, diluted 9,001,972 9,005,923 6,289,405 9,003,969 6,285,970 Shares outstanding at period end 8,989,138 8,986,696 6,280,406 8,989,138 6,280,406 Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $ 17.40 $ 16.81 $ 18.59 $ 17.40 $ 18.59 Cash dividends declared $ 0.155 $ 0.155 $ 0.15 $ 0.31 $ 0.30 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets (4) 1.00 % 0.32 % 0.68 % 0.66 % 0.79 % Adjusted return on average assets (1)(4) 1.02 % 0.63 % 0.84 % 0.83 % 0.86 % Return on average equity (4) 11.85 % 3.85 % 8.31 % 7.90 % 9.68 % Adjusted return on average equity (1)(4) 12.05 % 7.61 % 10.23 % 11.19 % 10.65 % Net interest margin (4) 3.93 % 3.75 % 3.37 % 3.84 % 3.30 % Net interest margin fully tax-equivalent (1)(4) 3.95 % 3.77 % 3.40 % 3.86 % 3.31 % Efficiency ratio (1) 65.11 % 75.44 % 70.64 % 70.01 % 68.09 % Average Balances Average assets $ 2,019,344 $ 2,016,958 $ 1,448,478 $ 2,020,425 $ 1,438,219 Average earning assets 1,893,133 1,888,428 1,370,072 1,890,749 1,362,687 Average noninterest deposits to total average deposits 29.88 % 29.01 % 31.44 % 29.49 % 30.70 % Average shareholders’ equity $ 170,920 $ 168,245 118,255 $ 169,713 117,388 Asset Quality Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming assets 223.45 % 302.94 % 146.84 % 223.45 % 146.84 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.05 % 1.02 % 1.27 % 1.05 % 1.27 % Nonperforming assets to period end loans 0.47 % 0.34 % 0.86 % 0.47 % 0.86 % Loan charge-offs $ 535 $ 2,490 $ 521 $ 3,025 $ 934 Loan recoveries 87 89 39 176 90 Net charge-offs 448 2,401 482 2,849 844 Non-accrual loans 6,796 4,864 8,549 6,796 8,549 Other real estate owned, net — — — — — Nonperforming assets 6,796 4,864 8,549 6,796 8,549 Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing 3,190 5,021 2,399 3,190 2,399 Loans over 90 days past due, accruing — — — — — Capital Ratios (5) Total capital $ 189,115 $ 182,563 $ 147,500 $ 189,115 $ 147,500 Tier 1 capital 173,240 167,150 134,451 173,240 134,451 Common equity Tier 1 capital 173,240 167,150 134,451 173,240 134,451 Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 12.89 % 12.44 % 14.13 % 12.89 % 14.13 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 11.81 % 11.39 % 12.88 % 11.81 % 12.88 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 11.81 % 11.39 % 12.88 % 11.81 % 12.88 % Leverage ratio (2) 8.56 % 8.28 % 9.17 % 8.56 % 9.17 %

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Performance Summary

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



For the Period Ended Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Balance Sheet Cash and due from banks $ 34,435 $ 27,432 $ 24,916 $ 18,197 $ 16,729 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 159,880 178,600 137,958 108,319 118,906 Cash and cash equivalents $ 194,315 $ 206,032 $ 162,874 $ 126,516 $ 135,635 Securities available for sale, at fair value 187,579 160,976 163,847 146,013 144,816 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses) 106,430 108,292 109,741 121,425 123,497 Restricted securities, at cost 5,624 4,436 3,741 2,112 2,112 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 1,428,251 1,435,895 1,450,604 982,016 977,423 Other real estate owned, net — — 53 56 — Premises and equipment, net 34,530 34,609 34,824 22,960 22,205 Accrued interest receivable 6,143 6,126 6,020 4,794 4,916 Bank owned life insurance 38,367 38,136 37,873 24,992 24,802 Goodwill 3,030 3,030 3,030 3,030 3,030 Core deposit intangibles, net 14,102 14,544 14,986 104 108 Other assets 23,070 21,270 22,688 16,698 18,984 Total assets $ 2,041,441 $ 2,033,346 $ 2,010,281 $ 1,450,716 $ 1,457,528 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 541,204 $ 540,387 $ 520,153 $ 383,400 $ 397,770 Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits 900,658 922,197 924,880 663,925 665,208 Time deposits 361,304 362,392 358,745 205,930 202,818 Total deposits $ 1,803,166 $ 1,824,976 $ 1,803,778 $ 1,253,255 $ 1,265,796 Other borrowings 25,000 — — 50,000 50,000 Subordinated debt, net 21,148 21,461 21,176 4,999 4,998 Junior subordinated debt 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 9,316 8,955 9,517 8,068 7,564 Total liabilities $ 1,867,909 $ 1,864,671 $ 1,843,750 $ 1,325,601 $ 1,337,637 Common stock 11,236 11,233 11,218 7,871 7,851 Surplus 77,578 77,354 77,058 33,409 33,116 Retained earnings 100,810 97,152 96,947 99,270 97,966 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net (16,092 ) (17,064 ) (18,692 ) (15,435 ) (19,042 ) Total shareholders’ equity $ 173,532 $ 168,675 $ 166,531 $ 125,115 $ 119,891 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,041,441 $ 2,033,346 $ 2,010,281 $ 1,450,716 $ 1,457,528 Loan Data Real estate loans: Construction and land development $ 78,169 $ 81,596 $ 84,480 $ 61,446 $ 60,919 Secured by farmland 12,514 12,314 14,133 9,099 8,911 Secured by 1-4 family residential 544,577 550,183 547,576 351,004 346,976 Other real estate loans 667,550 653,367 658,029 440,648 440,857 Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate) 790 858 940 633 349 Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate) 119,910 131,539 140,393 114,190 115,951 Consumer installment loans 8,113 8,034 7,582 5,396 5,068 Deposit overdrafts 454 486 450 253 365 All other loans 11,360 12,253 13,421 12,051 10,580 Total loans $ 1,443,437 $ 1,450,630 $ 1,467,004 $ 994,720 $ 989,976 Allowance for credit losses (15,186 ) (14,735 ) (16,400 ) (12,704 ) (12,553 ) Loans, net $ 1,428,251 $ 1,435,895 $ 1,450,604 $ 982,016 $ 977,423

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Average Balances, Yields and Rates Paid

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest

Income/ Expense Yield/

Rate (7) Average

Balance Interest

Income/ Expense Yield/

Rate (7) Average

Balance Interest

Income/ Expense Yield/

Rate (7) Assets Securities: Taxable $ 220,100 $ 1,313 2.39 % $ 219,815 $ 1,314 2.42 % $ 216,079 $ 1,134 2.11 % Tax-exempt 50,871 377 2.98 % 51,935 380 2.97 % 53,162 387 2.93 % Restricted 4,449 70 6.27 % 4,171 60 5.78 % 2,112 32 6.18 % Total securities $ 275,420 $ 1,760 2.56 % $ 275,921 $ 1,754 2.58 % $ 271,353 $ 1,553 2.30 % Loans: Taxable $ 1,441,800 $ 21,551 6.00 % $ 1,454,653 $ 20,575 5.74 % $ 980,226 $ 13,959 5.73 % Tax-exempt 4,095 54 5.26 % 4,798 79 6.62 % 1,730 57 13.32 % Total loans $ 1,445,895 $ 21,605 5.99 % $ 1,459,451 $ 20,654 5.74 % $ 981,956 $ 14,016 5.74 % Federal funds sold 1 — 0.00 % 3,527 39 4.53 % 1 — 0.00 % Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions 171,817 1,891 4.41 % 149,529 1,671 4.55 % 116,762 1,579 5.44 % Total earning assets $ 1,893,133 $ 25,256 5.35 % $ 1,888,428 $ 24,118 5.18 % $ 1,370,072 $ 17,148 5.03 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (14,888 ) (16,620 ) (12,588 ) Total non-earning assets 141,099 145,150 90,995 Total assets $ 2,019,344 $ 2,016,958 $ 1,448,479 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing deposits: Checking $ 364,686 $ 1,208 1.33 % $ 369,023 $ 1,232 1.35 % $ 225,967 $ 1,133 2.02 % Regular savings 212,433 191 0.36 % 212,594 175 0.33 % 143,588 40 0.11 % Money market accounts 329,273 1,869 2.28 % 339,306 1,962 2.34 % 293,137 2,005 2.75 % Time deposits 361,571 2,812 3.12 % 363,301 2,669 2.98 % 200,756 1,642 3.29 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 1,267,963 $ 6,080 1.92 % $ 1,284,224 $ 6,038 1.91 % $ 863,448 $ 4,820 2.24 % Federal funds purchased 2 — 0.00 % 1 — 0.00 % 2 — 0.00 % Subordinated debt 21,304 468 8.80 % 21,247 467 8.91 % 4,998 69 5.57 % Junior subordinated debt 9,279 66 2.86 % 9,279 66 2.88 % 9,279 66 2.88 % Other borrowings 275 3 4.63 % — — 0.00 % 50,000 606 4.88 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,298,823 $ 6,617 2.04 % $ 1,314,751 $ 6,571 2.03 % $ 927,727 $ 5,561 2.41 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 540,377 524,908 396,014 Other liabilities 9,224 9,054 6,483 Total liabilities $ 1,848,424 $ 1,848,713 $ 1,330,224 Shareholders’ equity 170,920 168,245 118,255 Total liabilities and Shareholders’ equity $ 2,019,344 $ 2,016,958 $ 1,448,479 Net interest income (1) $ 18,639 $ 17,547 $ 11,587 Interest rate spread (1) 3.31 % 3.15 % 2.62 % Cost of funds 1.44 % 1.45 % 1.69 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 1.40 % 1.41 % 1.63 % Net interest margin FTE (1) 3.95 % 3.77 % 3.40 %

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Average Balances, Yields and Rates Paid

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield /

Rate (7) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield /

Rate (7) Assets Securities: Taxable $ 219,990 $ 2,627 2.41 % $ 224,656 $ 2,358 2.11 % Tax-exempt 51,323 757 2.98 % 53,634 773 2.90 % Restricted 4,311 129 6.04 % 2,098 65 6.23 % Total securities $ 275,624 $ 3,513 2.57 % $ 280,388 $ 3,196 2.29 % Loans: Taxable $ 1,448,191 $ 42,127 5.87 % $ 975,420 $ 27,443 5.66 % Tax-exempt 4,445 132 5.99 % 865 57 13.32 % Total loans $ 1,452,636 $ 42,259 5.87 % $ 976,285 $ 27,500 5.66 % Federal funds sold 1,755 39 4.53 % 5 — 5.49 % Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions 160,734 3,562 4.47 % 106,009 2,867 5.44 % Total earning assets $ 1,890,749 $ 49,373 5.27 % $ 1,362,687 $ 33,563 4.95 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (15,749 ) (12,284 ) Total non-earning assets 145,425 87,816 Total assets $ 2,020,425 $ 1,438,219 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing deposits: Checking $ 366,843 $ 2,439 1.34 % $ 254,248 $ 2,455 1.94 % Regular savings 212,513 366 0.35 % 145,763 82 0.11 % Money market accounts 334,261 3,831 2.31 % 267,797 3,847 2.89 % Time deposits 362,431 5,481 3.05 % 198,910 3,207 3.24 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 1,276,048 $ 12,117 1.91 % $ 866,718 $ 9,591 2.23 % Federal funds purchased 1 — 0.00 % 1 — 0.00 % Subordinated debt 22,500 935 8.38 % 4,998 138 5.57 % Junior subordinated debt 9,279 132 2.87 % 9,279 134 2.90 % Other borrowings 138 3 4.63 % 50,000 1,182 4.75 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,307,966 $ 13,187 2.03 % $ 930,996 $ 11,045 2.39 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 533,596 383,956 Other liabilities 9,150 5,879 Total liabilities $ 1,850,712 $ 1,320,831 Shareholders’ equity 169,713 117,388 Total liabilities and Shareholders’ equity $ 2,020,425 $ 1,438,219 Net interest income (1) $ 36,186 $ 22,518 Interest rate spread (1) 3.23 % 2.55 % Cost of funds 1.44 % 1.69 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets 1.41 % 1.62 % Net interest margin FTE (1) 3.86 % 3.31 %

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Operating Net Income Net income (GAAP) $ 5,051 $ 1,598 $ 2,442 $ 6,649 $ 5,651 Add: Merger-related expenses 92 1,940 571 2,032 571 Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment (5) (10 ) (381 ) (5 ) (391 ) (5 ) Adjusted operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 5,133 $ 3,157 $ 3,008 $ 8,290 $ 6,217 Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic Weighted average shares, basic 8,987,179 8,979,527 6,278,113 8,983,374 6,273,952 Basic earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.56 $ 0.18 $ 0.39 $ 0.74 $ 0.90 Adjusted earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.57 $ 0.35 $ 0.48 $ 0.92 $ 0.99 Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted Weighted average shares, diluted 9,001,972 9,005,923 6,289,405 9,003,969 6,285,970 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.56 $ 0.18 $ 0.39 $ 0.74 $ 0.90 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.57 $ 0.35 $ 0.48 $ 0.92 $ 0.99 Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Earnings Net interest income $ 18,548 $ 17,451 $ 11,494 $ 35,999 $ 22,344 Total noninterest income 3,889 3,611 2,686 7,500 6,733 Net revenue $ 22,437 $ 21,062 $ 14,180 $ 43,499 $ 29,077 Total noninterest expense 15,191 18,335 10,659 33,526 20,546 Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings $ 7,246 $ 2,727 $ 3,521 $ 9,973 $ 8,531 Add: Merger expenses 92 1,940 571 2,032 571 Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax, earnings $ 7,338 $ 4,667 $ 4,092 $ 12,005 $ 9,102 Adjusted Performance Ratios Average assets $ 2,019,344 $ 2,016,958 $ 1,448,478 $ 2,020,425 $ 1,438,219 Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.00 % 0.32 % 0.68 % 0.66 % 0.79 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.02 % 0.63 % 0.84 % 0.83 % 0.86 % Average shareholders’ equity $ 170,920 $ 168,245 $ 118,255 $ 169,713 $ 117,388 Return on average equity (GAAP) 11.85 % 3.85 % 8.31 % 7.90 % 9.68 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 12.05 % 7.61 % 10.23 % 11.19 % 10.65 % Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.44 % 0.54 % 0.97 % 0.99 % 1.19 % Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.45 % 0.93 % 1.13 % 1.19 % 1.27 % Adjusted Net Interest Margin Net interest income $ 18,548 $ 17,451 $ 11,494 $ 35,999 $ 22,344 Tax-equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) 18,639 17,547 11,587 36,186 22,518 Average earning assets 1,893,133 1,888,428 1,370,072 1,890,749 1,362,687 Net interest margin 3.93 % 3.75 % 3.37 % 3.84 % 3.30 % Net interest margin fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.95 % 3.77 % 3.40 % 3.86 % 3.31 %

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Efficiency Ratio Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 15,191 $ 18,335 $ 10,659 $ 33,526 $ 20,546 Add: other real estate owned income, net 3 8 — 11 — Subtract: amortization of intangibles (441 ) (442 ) (5 ) (883 ) (9 ) Subtract: loss on disposal of premises and equipment, net 7 — — 7 (49 ) Subtract: merger expenses (92 ) (1,940 ) (571 ) (2,032 ) (571 ) Adjusted operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 14,668 $ 15,961 $ 10,083 $ 30,629 $ 19,917 Tax-equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 18,639 $ 17,547 $ 11,587 $ 36,186 $ 22,518 Total noninterest income (GAAP) 3,889 3,611 2,686 7,500 6,733 Adjusted income for efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 22,528 $ 21,158 $ 14,273 $ 43,686 $ 29,251 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 65.11 % 75.44 % 70.64 % 70.11 % 68.09 %

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2025 Mar 31,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2025 Jun 30,

2024 Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income GAAP measures: Interest income – loans $ 21,594 $ 20,639 $ 14,004 $ 42,231 $ 27,488 Interest income – investments and other 3,571 3,383 3,051 6,956 5,901 Interest expense – deposits (6,080 ) (6,038 ) (4,820 ) (12,118 ) (9,591 ) Interest expense – federal funds purchased — — — — — Interest expense – subordinated debt (468 ) (467 ) (69 ) (935 ) (138 ) Interest expense – junior subordinated debt (66 ) (66 ) (66 ) (132 ) (134 ) Interest expense – other borrowings (3 ) — (606 ) (3 ) (1,182 ) Net interest income $ 18,548 $ 17,451 $ 11,494 $ 35,999 $ 22,344 Non-GAAP measures: Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans (6) $ 12 $ 16 $ 12 $ 28 $ 12 Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities (6) 79 80 81 159 162 Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $ 91 $ 96 $ 93 $ 187 $ 174 Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 18,639 $ 17,547 $ 11,587 $ 36,186 $ 22,518 Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Assets Total assets (GAAP) $ 2,041,441 $ 2,033,346 $ 1,457,528 $ 2,041,441 $ 1,457,528 Subtract: goodwill (3,030 ) (3,030 ) (3,030 ) (3,030 ) (3,030 ) Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net (14,102 ) (14,544 ) (108 ) (14,102 ) (108 ) Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 2,024,309 $ 2,015,772 $ 1,454,390 $ 2,024,309 $ 1,454,390 Total shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 173,532 $ 168,675 $ 119,891 $ 173,532 $ 119,891 Subtract: goodwill (3,030 ) (3,030 ) (3,030 ) (3,030 ) (3,030 ) Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net (14,102 ) (14,544 ) (108 ) (14,102 ) (108 ) Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 156,400 $ 151,101 $ 116,753 $ 156,400 $ 116,753 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 7.73 % 7.50 % 8.03 % 7.73 % 8.03 % Tangible Book Value Per Share Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 156,400 $ 151,101 $ 116,753 $ 156,400 $ 116,753 Common shares outstanding, ending 8,989,138 8,986,696 6,280,406 8,989,138 6,280,406 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 17.40 $ 16.81 $ 18.59 $ 17.40 $ 18.59



