NextGen Digital Platforms Announces Plans to Expand AI Strategy through Integration with Bittensor Network

Vancouver, BC, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) (“NextGen” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its planned strategic integration with the Bittensor (TAO) ecosystem, a decentralized network designed for AI model training and machine intelligence validation. Subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company intends to deploy validator nodes, develop AI-focused subnets, and stake TAO tokens—broadening its involvement in and exposure to the artificial intelligence sector.

This initiative, if approved and implemented, is expected to build on the Company’s established hardware-as-a-service business (“Cloud AI Hosting”) and strengthen its positioning at the intersection of high-performance computing and decentralized infrastructure. The proposed integration of Bittensor operations—including validator deployment, subnet development, and token staking—represents a logical progression of the Company’s AI infrastructure strategy, with the potential to generate network-native rewards in the form of revenue and digital asset appreciation.

Bittensor is a decentralized blockchain protocol enabling open access to the training, validation, and coordination of AI models. Its operations are secured and incentivized by TAO, a fixed-supply digital asset. By joining the Bittensor network, NextGen will aim to expand its involvement in decentralized AI, with the potential to earn income from infrastructure services and staking activities, subject to network performance and other factors.

Strategic Highlights:

Validator Infrastructure Launch: NextGen plans to deploy branded AI validator nodes on the Bittensor network. These nodes are expected to contribute compute resources to decentralized AI systems and complement the Company’s existing Cloud AI Hosting platform.

Development of High-Utility Subnets: NextGen is evaluating the co-development of AI subnets focused on real-world applications such as data aggregation, natural language processing, and predictive analytics—which are expected to further embed its infrastructure within economically useful AI services.

Operational Allocation to TAO: The Company plans to accumulate and stake TAO tokens to support validator uptime and maintain access to the network. This aligns with the Company’s strategy of acquiring digital assets as productive infrastructure components rather than passive investments.

“Our proposed entry into the Bittensor ecosystem is a natural extension of our strategy—aligning infrastructure, capital, expertise, and digital assets with a leading decentralized AI network,” said Matthew Priebe, CEO of NextGen. “We view decentralized AI as an important advancement in blockchain innovation, with the potential to offer scalable, revenue-generating operations and provide exposure to one of the key trends in digital infrastructure.”

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE: NXT) is a publicly listed digital asset company focused on bridging traditional finance with decentralized Web3 technologies. The Company operates a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector and, subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, intends to develop a diversified portfolio of digital assets, blockchain infrastructure, and Web3-native strategies. Through its in-house platforms and regulated structure, NextGen seeks to democratize access to the digital economy and deliver long-term shareholder value. The Company also evaluates opportunities to acquire or develop complementary technology platforms in alignment with its core mission.

