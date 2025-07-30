Humanoid Global Appoints Dr. Yue Hu to Humanoid Technical Advisory Committee

Vancouver, BC, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCPK:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to announce that Dr. Yue Hu is the first to formally join its newly formed Technical Advisory Committee.

Dr. Hu will advise on technical strategy, research insights, and emerging trends in humanoid robotics. She is an internationally seasoned expert and currently serves as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering at the University of Waterloo, where she leads the Active and Interactive Robotics Lab. She also holds leadership roles within the IEEE Robotics and Automation Society (RAS), bringing deep expertise in social human-robot interaction, optimal control, and collaborative humanoid system design.

“Dr. Hu has led research in areas that will define the future of embodied AI, including torque-controlled bipedal robotics and multi-modal force-feedback systems,” said Joshua Mattetore, CEO of Humanoid Global. “She and the Technical Advisory Committee will help shape our investment strategy, assess technical risk, and guide partnerships across the global humanoid ecosystem.”

Humanoid Global aims to assemble top operators with proven experience in researching, building, and scaling humanoid systems, who are recognized leaders in mechatronics, cognitive AI, and real-world robotic deployment.

“Dr. Hu and the Advisory Team will significantly expand our reach, sharpen our technical lens, and position us for early access to breakthrough innovations across the humanoid value chain,” added Mattetore. “We believe this industry is on the verge of significant growth. Our goal is to zero in this market opportunity and capture value across its entire focused ecosystem with a targeted investment platform, providing access to a portfolio of companies that are often otherwise inaccessible to most investors.”

According to Goldman Sachs, the total addressable market for humanoid robots could reach $38 billion by 2035, with projected shipments of 1.4 million units over that period.

Humanoid Global’s Technical Advisory Committee is planned to compose of leading robotics experts who support technical due diligence on potential investments and advise on portfolio company performance. This includes identifying emerging research, setting R&D priorities, fostering academic partnerships, and aligning product development with the latest advancements in humanoid robotics.

“With declining costs in hardware and compute infrastructure, humanoids are becoming not just viable, but inevitable,” added Matettore. “These technologies could deliver profound benefits to society by addressing labor shortages, rising labor costs, and aging populations through scalable automation that drives efficiency and productivity.”

The advisory agreement has a term of twelve months. Either party has the right to terminate the advisory agreement at any time.

Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

The Company also announces that pursuant to its Stock Option and RSU Plans, it has granted a total of 50,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) and 25,000 restricted share units to Dr. Hu, subject to CSE approval. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.61 for a period of 5 years from the date of the grant. The Options will vest in equal tranches every quarter with full vesting in 4 quarters from the grant date. Each RSU entitles the recipient to receive one Share of the Company on vesting. The RSUs will vest immediately and expire on July 24, 2030.



Other Corporate Developments

