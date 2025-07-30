Bitcoin Swift Announces Stage 2 Presale and AI-Driven Governance Rollout Ahead of 2026 Ecosystem Launch

LUXEMBOURG, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) a next-generation decentralized financial protocol, has officially entered Stage 2 of its limited 64-day presale, offering early access to its programmable staking rewards and upcoming governance framework powered by artificial intelligence. The presale is scheduled to conclude on September 18, 2025, with Stage 3 pricing already confirmed to increase to $3 per token ahead of the protocol’s full deployment.

With blockchain technology evolving rapidly, Bitcoin Swift is positioning itself as an integrated financial infrastructure designed to support scalable, compliant, and intelligent Web3 applications. Its roadmap outlines an 18-month rollout plan, culminating in the launch of the BTC3 mainnet and ecosystem tools by Q4 2026.

A New Financial Architecture

Bitcoin Swift describes itself as a decentralized financial operating system centered around three principles: scalability, intelligence, and compliance. The protocol utilizes a hybrid consensus mechanism that combines Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake to balance decentralization with energy-efficient finality.

Key technical features include:

AI-powered smart contracts using reinforcement learning agents

using reinforcement learning agents Privacy-preserving identity architecture with zk-SNARK integration

with zk-SNARK integration On-chain and off-chain oracle support for real-time data processing

for real-time data processing Programmable staking and governance through its Proof-of-Yield (PoY) model

Stage 2 participants receive a projected 133% APY, with PoY rewards distributed at the end of each presale phase. Unlike conventional token sales, Bitcoin Swift’s system is designed to immediately activate utility and governance functions during the presale itself.

Upcoming Milestones and Deployment Timeline

BTC3’s roadmap spans five key phases from 2025 to 2026, each delivering progressive enhancements to protocol functionality and community access.

Q3–Q4 2025 : Token presale, Solana-based launch, and PoY reward distribution. Initial exchange integrations and global community onboarding campaigns are also in motion.

: Token presale, Solana-based launch, and PoY reward distribution. Initial exchange integrations and global community onboarding campaigns are also in motion. Q1 2026 : Launch of the AI Contract Engine with a public monitoring dashboard and early decentralized compute network integration.

: Launch of the AI Contract Engine with a public monitoring dashboard and early decentralized compute network integration. Q2 2026 : Deployment of a zk-ledger architecture enabling shielded DeFi tools and zkLogin capabilities for private Web3 authentication.

: Deployment of a zk-ledger architecture enabling shielded DeFi tools and zkLogin capabilities for private Web3 authentication. Q3 2026 : Release of full governance functionality, including quadratic voting, emergency council features, and AI-based proposal simulators.

: Release of full governance functionality, including quadratic voting, emergency council features, and AI-based proposal simulators. Q4 2026: BTC3 mainnet launch, deployment of the BTC3E stablecoin, institutional onboarding tools, and a bridge connecting Solana to BTC3’s native chain.



This rapid development cycle aims to give early participants access to working tools and evolving infrastructure rather than long waiting periods between token launch and protocol activity.

AI Contract Layer and Identity Stack

One of the protocol’s technical cornerstones is its AI-enabled contract layer, which embeds reinforcement learning agents into the logic of smart contracts. These agents are designed to adapt over time, optimize contract behavior based on usage data, and reduce the need for manual upgrades or re-deployment.

The identity architecture complements this with privacy-preserving compliance tools. Users can verify identity traits via zk-proofs without exposing sensitive data. Additional features include:

Decentralized identifiers (DIDs) for governance access

for governance access Selective disclosure and shielded transactions for confidential transfers

for confidential transfers Zero-knowledge audit trails for institutional reporting



With KYC verification in place and audits completed by both SolidProof and SpyWolf , BTC3 is drawing both trust and excitement across crypto communities.

Presale Details and Participation

The BTC3 token is currently priced at $2 during Stage 2, with Stage 3 set to increase to $3. The presale will conclude on September 18, 2025, followed by progressive token unlocks and ecosystem feature releases.

Holders of BTC3 during the presale not only gain access to protocol rewards through the PoY model but also participate in on-chain governance, with quadratic voting and simulation tools arriving in Q3 2026.

The short presale period, combined with the reward distribution at each stage, is designed to encourage participation from users and builders who want early access to a live infrastructure, not just speculative tokens.

Looking Ahead

With development advancing on schedule and community engagement growing through on-chain utility, Bitcoin Swift aims to deliver a functional and adaptive blockchain environment built for the next generation of decentralized applications.

For more details, visit: https://bitcoinswift.com

Contact:

Luc Schaus

support@bitcoinswift.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bitcoin Swift. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/745d931d-0791-4680-a416-f014062a5d74

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0dda4e09-fa4c-41fb-9ce8-bea47cfe53ed

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49edaf30-ea62-4eaa-93c1-6d124e9756a6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5da568f-c400-42d3-9ca6-d8709f92eb4b