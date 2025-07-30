8th Presale Stage of Ethereum-Based Meme Coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Sells Out





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum is real when the numbers do the talking. And right now, Little Pepe is speaking loud and clear. The Ethereum-based meme coin is officially wrapping up Stage 8 of its presale , selling over 9.72 billion tokens and bringing in more than $13.73 million—marking a 99.77% completion of the round. That says something. Especially in a market where meme coins often come and go like passing clouds. This one’s sticking around. Not just for the laughs, but for the roadmap, the real-world traction, and a growing army of believers behind the project.

Why This Ethereum Meme Coin Feels Different From the Pack

Let’s not pretend all meme coins are created equal. Some are just noise. Little Pepe , though? It’s been checking boxes people didn’t even know needed checking. From a zero-tax, EVM-compatible Layer 2 foundation to built-in sniper bot protection, the technical setup is no joke. The project isn’t running on vibes alone. It’s got a plan: staking, cross-chain tools, a meme launchpad in the pipeline, and Layer 2 upgrades that developers might actually want to use. That’s saying a lot in a meme market usually allergic to structure.

$13.73M Raised and Counting: What This Means for the LILPEPE Token Sale Momentum

LILPEPE presale Stage 8 isn’t just a number; it’s a message. Confidence is climbing. Nearly 9.72 billion tokens are sold. Over $13.73 million raised—with less than $38,340 left to hit the $13.775 million target. And what’s next? Stage 9 is about to begin. At a higher price point of $0.0018, it reflects the growing momentum behind the presale. That’s how real presales build. Bit by bit. Crowd by crowd. With every stage, demand rises, confidence deepens, and the journey pushes forward with purpose.

On top of that, the team is tossing in a $777,000 giveaway . Ten people will each receive $77,000 worth of tokens. That’s a serious nod to early backers. It’s not random hype either; you buy in, and you’re eligible. The system rewards actual participation, not just retweets and buzzwords. The project’s fair play approach is hard to ignore. It respects time and trust. And in return? It’s building something that might outlast the meme cycle.

Little Pepe Keeps It Real With Roadmap and Community Loyalty

This isn’t fast-cash crypto. Little Pepe's protocol is thinking longer term. There’s mention of DAO voting, NFTs, staking utilities, and features that suggest some actual use case behind the meme skin. And with listings confirmed for two centralized exchanges at launch, we believe the team isn’t just winging it. Data indicates they’re setting the stage for a broader reach. So yeah, Stage 8 is sold out. But in many ways, this thing’s just getting started.

For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Contact Details: COO- James Stephen Email: media@littlepepe.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Little Pepe. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26256a8d-9f74-44de-8b23-01bc0ad290e8