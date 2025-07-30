Dentist Nancy Amoia of Detailed Dental Care Provides Advice as Teeth Sensitivity Expert in HelloNation

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What causes teeth to be sensitive to hot or cold foods, and what can be done about it? That’s the question answered by Dr. Nancy Amoia of Detailed Dental Care in Massapequa Park, New York, in an expert feature published by HelloNation. In the article, Dr. Amoia explains that tooth sensitivity stems from a variety of sources, including worn enamel, gum recession, and microscopic cracks in teeth. These issues can expose the dentin layer of the tooth, which houses nerve endings that react to temperature changes.

The HelloNation feature highlights the importance of identifying the underlying cause of sensitivity before choosing a treatment approach. Dr. Amoia advises that some cases can be managed with sensitivity-specific toothpaste or fluoride treatments, while others may require dental bonding, sealants, or even gum grafts. Patients are also encouraged to avoid acidic foods and use soft-bristled brushes to protect enamel and minimize irritation.

Those experiencing persistent discomfort or who find themselves avoiding hot or cold beverages should consult a dental professional. As emphasized in the article, Tooth sensitivity is common, but it’s not something that should be ignored , according to Dr. Nancy Amoia of Detailed Dental Care.

