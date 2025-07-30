American Tungsten Announces Strategic Advancements in IMA Mine Rehabilitation and Exploration Program

Vancouver, BC, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Tungsten Corp. (CSE:TUNG) (OTCQB:DEMRF) (FSE:RK9) (“American Tungsten” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a corporate update on its ongoing efforts to rehabilitate the historic IMA Mine in Patterson, Idaho and advance its expanded drilling programme. This programme is a critical step toward unlocking long-term value and reinforcing the Company’s position to play a vital role in ore supply of tungsten in North America for defense, industrial and technology applications.

“As global demand for secure critical metals intensifies, American Tungsten continues to build strategic momentum, reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of North America's tungsten supply chain. The Company’s dual approach—revitalizing a historically rich asset while defining a maiden resource, positions American Tungsten at the forefront of sustainable resource advancement. Following several months of detailed environmental assessment, engineering design, and community engagement, American Tungsten is entering the next phase of its IMA Mine rehabilitation strategy. With a fully-funded programme, the Company has secured preliminary approval for its site remediation plan, which focuses on restoring the existing infrastructure to support future production goals,” said Ali Haji, CEO of American Tungsten Corp.

IMA Mine Project entering next phase of rehabilitation strategy

Please click here to view image



About the IMA Mine Project:

The IMA Mine is an advanced, readily permittable, past producing tungsten-molybdenum property situated in the Idaho porphyry belt and located on patented mining claims. American Tungsten has an immediate opportunity to advance strong identified molybdenum-bearing intrusion targets located below historic tungsten production area through step-out drilling program.

The IMA mine is a past-producing underground tungsten mine situated on 22 patented claims located in east central Idaho. Between 1945 and 1957, the property produced approximately 199,449 metric ton units of tungsten trioxide (WO3). It was subsequently explored for molybdenum and tungsten by various operators between 1960 and 2008.

The mine was last in production in 1957 with significant underground rehabilitation and development conducted on the zero level by Midwest Oil and Inspiration Development Co. in the 1960s and late 1970s, including development of new drifts around unstable areas and construction of underground drill stations. Current rehabilitation efforts aim to re-establish safe access to previously rehabilitated areas and underground drill stations.

American Tungsten has contracted Rockhead Consulting LLC to perform initial underground rehabilitation of the mine. Rockhead Consulting is an established underground mining contractor based in Sheridan, Montana, with over 40 years experience and an emphasis on safety and productivity. Rockhead provides a wide range of mine development services including engineering and construction of tunnels, declines, raises, shaft rehabilitation and de-watering projects of various sizes and complexity.

Key Strategic Priorities

IMA Mine Rehabilitation Underway:

Site remediation commenced, focused on restoration and long-term sustainability;

Work on the IMA project will begin with rehabilitation of the zero level drift to assess condition of underground infrastructure, establish access to underground drill stations on the zero level, and inform access to the upper D level for underground exploration drilling;

Continue assessment of existing portals in collaboration with mining engineers to determine rehabilitation needs; and

Finalize development plan and scope of work including necessary rehabilitation upgrades, confirmatory infill drilling, and metallurgical testing.

Define IMA Mine Resources:

Complete exploratory drilling to expand tungsten resources and assess underlying molybdenum porphyry system;

Over 6,000 feet of underground diamond drilling planned in Q3-2025 across geological targets to bolster American Tungsten’s long-term supply capabilities by enhancing resource definition;

Compile and validate historical information;

Define and finalize scope of work to complete a mineral resource estimate in Q3-2025; and

Digitize historical drilling records, assay data / production volumes, and construct digital geological models.

Foster and Secure Key Strategic & Financial Partnerships:

Continue discussions to secure key strategic partnerships and non-dilutive financing with the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Energy;

Expand shareholder base and introduce new long-term, growth-oriented capital partners to reinforce financial sustainability and future expansion; and

Received conditional approval for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, marking a significant advancement for the Company and reflecting its continued corporate growth and aligning with the strategic development of our tungsten asset.

ABOUT AMERICAN TUNGSTEN CORP.

American Tungsten Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on high-potential tungsten and magnetite assets in North America. The Company is advancing the Ima Mine Project in Idaho to commercial production, addressing critical metal scarcity in North America. The Company’s Ima Mine Project is a historic and high-quality underground tungsten past-producing property, where the Company holds an exclusive option to acquire full ownership (subject to a 2% royalty) and has expanded its land position with 113 additional federal claims covering nearly 2,000 acres.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “believes”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI-43-101”). Austin Zinsser, P.G., SME-RM, Vice President, Exploration for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.