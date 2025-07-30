ECARX Showcases its AI-Powered Automotive Solutions at WAIC 2025, Underscoring Global Leadership in Intelligent Mobility

SHANGHAI, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility technology provider, showcased its AI-driven intelligent cockpit and driving solutions at the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai. ECARX demonstrated how its cutting-edge Antora® series computing platform and latest AI-powered solutions are keeping global automakers at the forefront of technological advancement, underscoring its leadership in driving the era of software-defined vehicles.

ECARX’s Antora® series computing platform has become a benchmark for the seamless integration of intelligent cockpits, assisted driving and parking on a single, cost-effective platform. This level of integration—developed in compliance with ISO 26262 and meeting ASIL B functional safety requirements—sets new industry benchmarks for cost-effectiveness, safety, security, and performance.

Multiple flagship vehicles equipped with the Antora® computing platform, including Geely Galaxy and Lynk & Co models that are sold across more than 20 markets globally, were also on display, showcasing the unique value proposition it offers automakers seeking integrated, cost-effective solutions that can accelerate their time-to-market.

ECARX further reinforced its innovative leadership by unveiling its latest advancements in generative AI and multi-modal interaction. The Company’s in-vehicle AI large model application, ECARX AutoGPT, and the generative in-vehicle HMI system, ECARXperience, were highlighted as the backbone for next-generation smart vehicle experiences. Supported by ECARX’s robust hardware-software integration, these systems leverage AI agents to deliver context-aware, empathetic, and memory-capable in-vehicle interactions—redefining human-machine engagement.

Building on its established mass-production capabilities and extensive investment in R&D, ECARX continues to break through conventional boundaries—combining scalable architecture, AI-powered interaction, and regulatory compliance with leading functional safety standards. Integration of intelligent cockpits, advanced driver assistance, and AI positions ECARX as a driving force behind the global shift towards fully intelligent mobility.

Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented, “We demonstrated how AI foundation models and intelligent system integration are redefining what is possible in vehicles at WAIC 2025. By combining our industry-leading engineering expertise with cutting-edge AI, we are empowering automakers to accelerate their innovation roadmaps and deliver safer, smarter, more intuitive, and customized mobility experiences. As the industry transitions to software-defined vehicles, ECARX remains committed to relentless innovation, open collaboration, and building the AI-driven mobility ecosystem of the future.”

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,800 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany and Malaysia. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 8.7 million vehicles worldwide.

