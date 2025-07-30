Smith Comics Takes His Proven Educational Comic Book Series Into the Highly Competitive Animation Market

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The animation industry has just gained a proven heavyweight.

Robert J. Smith, MFA, a #1 worldwide ranked author and business authority, announced the development of an animated television series based on his successful “SHORT ATTENTION SPAN DAN” series, through Smith Comics, a Robert J. Smith Productions Company.

Smith brings a track record that sets him apart from typical content creators as he blends top-rated business acumen with acclaimed creative writing. Smith's multimedia background strengthens the animation venture.

He earned his Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing as Valedictorian at Full Sail University while finishing at the top of his class in Feature Film Writing “With Distinction” at UCLA. Smith earned Director's Awards for The Art of Visual Storytelling and Editing for Film, Games and Animation.

In addition to being a #1 International Best Selling Author, with “SALES GENIUS #1,” and his “INFLUENCE IN ACTION” series, he earned #1 worldwide rankings at Mutual of New York, AXA Equitable, and BankAtlantic.

His marketing innovation history includes comic book sales pieces like “THE ADVENTURES OF INSURANCEMAN” and “REAL ESTATE WOMAN.” This creative approach to business content demonstrates his mastery of character-driven marketing.

Character Development With Purpose

“SHORT ATTENTION SPAN DAN” originated from Smith's personal connection to blue-collar America.

The character draws inspiration from Smith's family background. His father, grandfather, and cousin all worked as ironworkers. In the first book installment, Dan saves orphans from a building collapse, establishing the everyman hero concept.

Elementary school students have embraced the character. Smith designed Dan as someone both children and adults can identify with.

The educational component leverages Smith's trademarked “WRITING WITH EASE” program. This positions the animated series beyond entertainment into the growing edutainment market that parents and educators increasingly demand.

Production Strategy

Smith collaborates with animators on the first short in the series. Freelancers who create MARVEL and DC Comics works illustrate the characters that Smith creates. Now, Smith is looking for animators to help create traditional 7-minute cartoon shorts, similar to those that we all grew up with.

Future episodes already in development include "THE GREAT HOUDAN," featuring Dan as a magician recreating Harry Houdini's escapes. Another planned episode, "WILD THING, YOU MOVE ME," showcases Dan working as a mover, demonstrating his strength.

The Broader Mission

The animated series supports Smith's larger educational goals.

Through Smith Profits, and his Junior Patriots charity, he aims to turn 1,000 patriotic students, teachers, coaches, and support staff into #1 Best Selling Authors in 2025. This number jumps to 10,000 in 2026.

“SHORT ATTENTION SPAN DAN” provides a vehicle for this mission. The character teaches Smith's innovative and engaging educational programs while entertaining audiences across age groups.

Future Development

Smith positions “SHORT ATTENTION SPAN DAN” as the foundation for expanded content creation.

His company serves American youths, while building authority and brand visibility for clients. The animated series demonstrates these principles in action while entertaining audiences.

The character represents today's everyman navigating various professions and challenges. This flexibility allows for unlimited episode concepts while maintaining the core educational mission.

Smith's track record of turning concepts into #1 rankings across multiple industries suggests strong potential for the animated series. His proven ability to create guaranteed results in publishing and media coverage extends naturally into animation development.

The “SHORT ATTENTION SPAN DAN” animated series launches Smith Comics into the billion-dollar animation market with a character designed for both entertainment and education. Smith's rare combination of creative background, business success, and educational mission positions the project for significant market impact.

“SHORT ATTENTION SPAN DAN has made so many children and teachers happy in American classrooms, that he deserves to be seen on televisions, across the world.” -Robert J. Smith, MFA

“SHORT ATTENTION SPAN DAN” is available on Amazon: https://us.amazon.com/SHORT-ATTENTION-SPAN-DAN-TROUBLE-ebook/dp/B07H3C9XF8?ref_=ast_author_dp

About Smith Profits and Smith Comics

Founded in 2010, Smith Profits operates from Winter Garden, Florida, specializing in business consulting, publishing, and public relations. The company provides GUARANTEED television coverage and #1 Best Selling Book services to CEOs, business owners and professionals, nationwide.

Robert J. Smith, MFA, has achieved #1 production rankings with multiple Fortune 500 Companies and maintains consistent top 1% worldwide rankings in the entertainment industry, after decades of consistent top 1% worldwide rankings in financial services. His international #1 Best Selling books have outranked major offerings by legends such as W. Edwards Deming, Edward Bernays, and Adam Smith.

About Junior Patriots

Junior Patriots provides mentorship and guidance to children and young adults, turning them into published authors. From there, the nonprofit puts its founder, Robert J. Smith, MFA’s experience of turning many adults into #1 Best Selling Authors, to use for youth and brings their writing in their specific “WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA!” edition, into a #1 Best Seller! Junior Patriots™ mission is to inspire, educate, and support America’s patriotic leaders of tomorrow.

For more information about Junior Patriots’ “WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA!” series, or to inquire about co-authorship opportunities in future publications, contact Robert J. Smith, MFA, directly through Smith Profits or Junior Patriots.

