Valitor Highlights Three-fold Increase with VLTR-559 in Sustained Potency and Durability over Aflibercept in Preclinical Ocular Wet AMD Models

-Data showcased in session titled “Spotlight on Drug Delivery” at the Ophthalmology Innovation Source (OIS) Retina 8th Annual Innovation Summit

-VLTR-559, a long-acting anti-VEGF therapy, could reduce dosing frequency for the treatment of wet AMD to twice-yearly, as compared to every eight to twelve weeks for standard-of-care anti-VEGFs

-Valitor plans to enter clinical testing of VLTR-559 in 2026

BERKELEY, Calif., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valitor, a biotechnology company engineering a new generation of ophthalmic medicines, today announced preclinical data from VLTR-559, its long-acting anti-VEGF biologic in development for durable wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) treatment, and its multivalent polymer (MVP) technology platform were presented at the OIS Retina Innovation Summit held in Long Beach, CA.

“In our most advanced testing to date, VLTR-559 showed impressive potency and prolonged ocular retention in preclinical models that have been shown to correlate with durable clinical efficacy,” said Wesley Jackson, Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer of Valitor. “We had previously shown our MVP technology can substantially prolong ocular tissue retention of retinal therapies that treat eye diseases. Today, we are presenting data to show that our drug candidate VLTR-559, which is based on our MVP technology, also maintains its high potency after administration, even after being retained in ocular tissues for months. These new data add to growing preclinical support to predict a six-month or longer dosing interval for the vast majority of wet AMD patients, which will have a meaningful impact compared to current anti-VEGF biologics that are typically dosed every 8-12 weeks. Reduced dosing frequency is especially attractive for patients who undergo multiple intraocular injections. Our goal with VLTR-559 and our growing pipeline of long-acting retinal medicines based on our MVP technology to reduce the dosing burden for patients, enable improved patient compliance, and to preserve long-term visual acuity for more patients.”

Valitor is advancing VLTR-559 through IND-enabling activities with the goal of initiating a Phase 1 clinical study next year. Additionally, through stealth partnerships, the company is pursuing broader potential of its MVP platform, which is based on its proprietary high molecular weight hyaluronic acid biopolymers with a wide array of large and small active pharmaceutical ingredients to create potent and long-acting drugs.

Oral OIS Presentation

Valitor’s presentation includes the results of new preclinical studies that have been completed so far in 2025. The presentation highlights pharmacokinetic data that continue to support a reliable 6-month dosing interval for Valitor’s lead product (VLTR-559), a long-acting anti-VEGF biologic therapy for the treatment of wet AMD. By measuring the potency of VLTR-559 recovered from PK study samples, the company demonstrated that the product candidate did not lose potency after being retained in ocular tissues, and there was no trend of changing potency over the duration of the study. Valitor also provided details about growing its pipeline of durable ophthalmic medicines based on the MVP platform through partnering activities.

About the MVP Technology

Valitor’s Multivalent Polymer (MVP) technology platform originated at U.C. Berkeley. The MVP platform is based on proprietary multivalent biopolymers that are coupled with bioactive molecules. The biopolymers and bioactive molecules are interchangeable, which enables Valitor to assemble novel macromolecular entities that are engineered to overcome a multitude of specific drug design challenges for their target indications. Unlike other methods of drug modification that are designed to modify individual drug properties, Valitor’s novel approach allows for independent control of multiple drug attributes, including pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic properties, improved target engagement/tissue localization, therapeutic durability, and improved safety. In research studies, Valitor’s novel compounds have shown 10-fold increases in potency, up to 5-fold increases in tissue retention, and excellent preclinical safety.

About Valitor

Valitor is conquering limitations of established drug targets by leveraging its multivalent biopolymer technology to maximize benefits for patients. The company is initially focused on developing long-acting molecules aimed at capturing several large markets in ophthalmology. Valitor’s lead product is a long-acting inhibitor of VEGF designed to reliably extend the duration of a single dose in humans to six months or more, which would offer a substantial benefit for the majority of patients that require dosing approximately every 8-12 weeks with the current market leaders. Valitor’s proprietary platform technology has been shown in preclinical models to safely enable intravitreal treatment with unprecedented target tissue durability and potency. For more information on the company, please visit its website at https://www.valitorbio.com/ or follow its LinkedIn page.

