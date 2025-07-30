Aventis Energy Announces Management Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aventis Energy (“Aventis” or the “Company”) (CSE:AVE | FRA:C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Mulberry, current Director of Aventis, as Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company and the appointment of Mr. John Eren as a Director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Michael Mulberry, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, who brings over 20 years of experience with mining exploration companies, commented, “I am honoured to take on the role of CEO at Aventis Energy. With a strong foundation, and a clear focus on advancing our portfolio, I look forward to working with the team to guide our exploration efforts and deliver long-term value for our shareholders. I’m confident in the team we have put together and look forward to collaborating with the team and our partners moving forward.”

Mr. Mulberry’s background includes several management positions such as President, CEO and Director of Roogold Inc. (2018-2022), and director and/or officer at Secova Metals Corp., Westkam Gold Corp. and World Organics Inc. Additionally, Mr. Mulberry has provided geo-technical services, project management, logistics and technical support to numerous mining exploration companies. Most recently, Mr. Mulberry was Founder, Director and President of FenexOro Gold Corp. (2017-2020) and Founder, Director, and Chief Financial Officer of Benjamin Hill Gold Corp.

Mr. Eren, the Company’s newest member of the Board of Directors, from 2020 to 2023 Eren served as VP Corporate Development at Gold Line Resources Ltd. which was acquired by Barsele Minerals Corp. (now First Nordic Metals Corp.). From 2016 to 2019, Mr. Eren served as a corporate development executive for Crystal Exploration Inc., the shell company that subsequently became Thesis Gold Inc. From 2004-2016, Mr. Eren also spent 12 years as a senior member of Universal Mineral Services team. The company founded four publicly listed junior mining resource companies and Mr. Eren was responsible for the development, implementation and execution of investor relations and corporate development strategies. Eren holds an HBA in Economics from Laurentian University.

Mandeep Parmar, former Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, commented, “I am proud to welcome Michael Mulberry as the new CEO of Aventis. The Company is at a transformative stage in its development, and Mr. Mulberry’s experience will be instrumental in advancing our promising projects. During my tenure as interim CEO, we achieved several key milestones, including the acquisition of the Corvo Project, the completion of a work program at the Corvo Project, and a significant strengthening of the Company’s balance sheet. I look forward to continuing to support Aventis in a consulting capacity.”

Mr. Parmar will resign from his position as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director of Aventis, effective immediately. Additionally, Ms. Kelly Pladson is resigning from the position of Corporate Secretary of Aventis, effective immediately. Aventis wishes to thank Mr. Parmar and Ms. Pladson for their dedication to the Company and extends its best wishes for their future endeavours.

Options Issuance

The Company has granted an aggregate of 500,000 stock options (the "Options”) to Michael Mulberry. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.55 per share for a period of three years. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

About Aventis Energy Inc.

Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Corvo Uranium & Sting Copper Project.

The Corvo Uranium property has historical drill holes intersected multiple intervals of uranium mineralization, notably along a strike length of 800 metres between historical drill holes TL-79-3 (0.116% U 3 O 8 over 1.05 m) and TL-79-5 (0.065% U 3 O 8 over 0.15 m)2. High-grade* Uranium at Surface with the Manhattan showing (1.19 to 5.98% U 3 O 8 ) and SMDI showing 2052 (0.137% U 3 O 8 and 2,300 ppm Th).

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and recently had results of 54.8m at 0.32% Cu starting at a depth of 27.0m, with higher-grade intervals including six samples (≥0.5m length) ranging from 0.96% to 5.43% Cu. High grade samples of 0.5m at 2.85% Cu and 0.5m at 1.92% Cu with an additional broader interval of 31.1m at 0.27% Cu.

