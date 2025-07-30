ZOIA Healthcare Acquires Lil’s Dietary to Expand Commitment to Rare Metabolic Disease Community

Boothwyn, PA., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZOIA Healthcare, Inc. (ZOIA), a Pentec Company, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Lil’S Low Carb Inc. (Lil’s Dietary), a boutique provider of medical and low-protein foods specializing in the needs of individuals with inborn errors of metabolism. With more than 20 years of dedicated service, Lil’s Dietary has earned a trusted reputation within the rare disease community for delivering high-quality, tailored nutritional solutions.

This acquisition marks an important step in ZOIA’s mission to support metabolic patients through expanded access to specialized medical nutrition. By integrating Lil’s Dietary into its portfolio, ZOIA deepens its commitment to rare disease care and strengthens its position as a leading provider of low-protein medical foods.

Lil’s Dietary founder, Marcie Harvey, will join ZOIA as part of the transition, ensuring continuity of care and ongoing support for the rare metabolic disease community. “My mission has always been to help every child feel normal through access to the nutrition they need—and that won’t change,” said Marcie Harvey, founder of Lil’s Dietary. “I’m excited to join ZOIA and continue supporting the rare metabolic disease community with the same care and commitment that has guided Lil’s from the beginning.”

“Lil’s Dietary has long been a respected name in the metabolic community, and we are honored to carry that legacy forward,” said Eric Mollman, President at Pentec Health, Inc. “This acquisition not only broadens ZOIA Healthcare’s portfolio of low-protein foods—meticulously crafted by Lil’s founder—but also enhances our distribution reach and reinforces our commitment to patients and partners in key public health programs.”

ZOIA remains committed to preserving the personalized service Lil’s Dietary has long provided. The acquisition expands ZOIA’s reach across several critical state-run and third-party distribution programs—serving patients in all 50 states—including the Illinois State Program, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the Tennessee Department of Health Children’s Special Services Program, and the Division of Specialized Care for Children in Chicago.

To support this growth, order fulfillment and distribution will transition to ZOIA Healthcare’s FDA-registered food facility in Vancouver, Washington. This 11,000-square-foot facility is purpose-built for safe, compliant, and efficient handling of specialized medical nutrition products.

Patients should continue placing their orders through existing channels, as ordering and fulfillment processes will remain unchanged during the transition. This transition is expected to be completed in August 2025.

Through this expansion, ZOIA Healthcare reinforces its long-term investment in rare disease nutrition and its goal to ensure consistent, specialized care for metabolic patients across the country.

About ZOIA Healthcare

ZOIA Healthcare, a Pentec Company, is dedicated to improving health outcomes for patients living with rare metabolic and nutritional conditions. Through personalized solutions, public health collaboration, and compassionate service, ZOIA delivers life-sustaining medical foods and low-protein nutrition products to support patients and their families nationwide. For additional information, please visit ZOIAHealthcare.org.

About Pentec Health

Pentec Health is a leader in specialty pharmacy, infusion services, and DME distribution, committed to solving and simplifying complex care challenges to better meet patient and provider needs. Accredited by the Joint Commission and the American Nurses Credentialing Center, with distinctions in Specialty Care Nurse Fellowship, Pentec Health delivers exceptional results through unique solutions, technical expertise, and clinical collaboration. Our proven delivery models reduce administrative burdens and help improve patient outcomes. Pentec Health serves more than 11,000 patients living with complex medical conditions, with care provided nationwide by over 350 clinicians. For additional information, please visit PentecHealth.com.