Leopardo Energy, Town of Speedway announce utility plant partnership

INDIANAPOLIS, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leopardo Energy, in partnership with the Town of Speedway, has announced a biogas treatment system that will capture methane gas and convert it into energy at the local Speedway utility plant located at 4251 W. Vermont Street. Generating both electricity and heat from a single fuel source, Combined Heat and Power (CHP) reduces energy waste, lowers utility costs, and enhances reliability.

"This project represents a smart investment in both our infrastructure and our future,” said Town Manager Grant Kleinhenz. “By implementing a Combined Heat and Power system at the wastewater plant, we’re taking a significant step toward energy independence, long-term cost savings, and environmental stewardship. It’s a forward-thinking solution that benefits both operations and the community we serve."

The biogas treatment system is anticipated to reduce 1.178 million pounds of carbon dioxide emissions over 20 years. Additionally, the power generated from the system can power up to 90 homes for one year, or 132 gasoline-powered vehicles for one year.

In addition to the environmental impact, the project will create approximately 45 new jobs in the Speedway area and is expected to leverage between $500,000 to $800,000 in tax credits. Construction of the project is anticipated to begin in August, and installation should take 12 weeks or less, making the project operational by the end of 2025 at the latest.



“This project is a great opportunity to give dual purpose to pre-existing plants for energy production,” said Leopardo Energy’s Director of Financial Operations, Heather Garay. “The savings created from the project will, in turn, pay for the project, so it’s a neutral cost.”

Leopardo won the project based on a proven track record in delivering turnkey energy infrastructure solutions that generate long-term savings for municipalities. Developers estimate a total guaranteed savings of more than $2.7 million over 20 years, and an estimated Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax incentive of $743,995, which allowed this project to not leverage any of the local Speedway tax dollars. Leopardo Energy guarantees savings over the course of the performance period, or it writes a check for the difference.

The project was approved by the Speedway Town Council 6-1 in November. Since then, Leopardo Energy has been working closely with the town manager and wastewater treatment superintendent to prepare for construction.

About Leopardo Energy

Leopardo is recognized as an industry leader in construction with the resources to build award-winning projects with innovative processes across every major sector. Founded in 1977, they’ve grown continuously and today employ hundreds of industry professionals in their offices and on job sites across the nation. Leopardo has worked with Fortune 100 companies and completed retail and office projects for many of the world’s most recognized brands like AMC, Grubhub and Radio Flyer. Their municipal portfolio includes village halls, fire departments and police stations.

Leopardo has never missed a guarantee and has delivered 120 percent of forecasted savings projections to date. For more information, visit Leopardo.com.

About the Town of Speedway

Established in 1926, the Town of Speedway is a blend of rich history, valued tradition and vibrant growth. Speedway is located in Marion County and is home to nearly 13,000 residents. The Town offers top-ranked schools, outstanding public safety, strong community and the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Speedway takes pride in being known for its low crime, strong traditions, unmatched racing history, community spirit and excellent schools.