US Signal Empowers Enterprises with New Infrastructure-as-a-Service Platform Leveraging the Industry Acclaimed InfiniBox™ SSA G4 Storage Solution

WALTHAM, Mass., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that US Signal Company, LLC ( US Signal ), a leading digital infrastructure provider and portfolio company of Igneo Infrastructure Partners, has deployed the next-generation InfiniBox™ SSA G4 all-flash solution as the storage backbone of its groundbreaking Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) product − OpenCloud.

As one of the only open-source cloud services solutions available in the United States today, US Signal’s OpenCloud implemented the InfiniBox SSA enterprise-class storage system on its new cloud services platform for its high performance, high capacity, 100% availability, ease of IT operations management, cyber resilience and flexibility in support of the critical data needs of enterprise customers. The award-winning InfiniBox SSA G4 gives US Signal the most powerful all-flash storage capabilities on the market today.

“US Signal’s OpenCloud is an Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform that revolutionizes the cloud hosting market by providing the performance, cost certainty, security, and flexible consumption that customers demand to run their critical enterprise workloads,” explained John White, Chief Operating Officer at US Signal. “Wherever you are in your cloud journey, organizations consistently see faster performance, lower costs, and improved outcomes with US Signal’s OpenCloud compared to other cloud platforms. One of the reasons US Signal can deliver these key benefits to our customers is by leveraging the power of Infinidat’s InfiniBox SSA G4.”

US Signal, which offers a wide array of managed, cloud, and professional services that benefit from its own robust, wholly owned and operated secure fiber network, requires industry-leading enterprise-grade storage to support the company’s strategy to deliver a true private cloud experience, free from limitations of traditional virtualization technologies.

“Infinidat is the storage backing our OpenCloud as a multi-tenant infrastructure-as-a-service,” said David Humes, VP of Product at US Signal. “The platform that our new OpenCloud offering is based on is much more cloud-like and flexible for customers than a traditional VMware virtualization-as-a-service in which a service provider provisions customers with a fixed quantity of resources, and they can’t go above that. With US Signal’s groundbreaking OpenCloud, we allow our customers to provision storage on the fly. Infinidat’s InfiniBox SSA G4 all-flash solution is perfect for it.”

When setting out to select a storage system for the core of its new cloud platform, US Signal established a high-end storage criterion for the highest performance, lowest latency, rugged reliability, flexible consumption models, cyber storage resilience, and cost effectiveness. They required an uncompromising enterprise storage solution that they could trust. Infinidat met the criteria better than any of the competition in the storage industry.

Infinidat exceeded several of US Signal’s critical metrics to achieve the goals for the OpenCloud solution. They found that not only did the InfiniBox SSA G4 deliver 2x better performance for their OpenCloud workloads, but it was half the cost per petabyte (PB) than the competition. Additionally, ease of management to reduce IT operational resources and reduce OPEX was essential for their OpenCloud offering. With Infinidat’s service-oriented automation and “set-it-and-forget-it” operational processes, US Signal can manage >27 petabytes (PB) of Infinidat storage with only two administrators.



“As an enterprise storage system, the InfiniBox SSA G4 is a breeze to work with. It’s exactly what we have come to expect from Infinidat,” said Daven Winans, VP of Engineering and Innovation at US Signal. “From the easy-to-use user interface to the proactive monitoring to the capacity management, the InfiniBox SSA is a winner. It has exceeded all our performance marks. We’re extremely happy with what the InfiniBox G4 can do.”

The new InfiniBox® G4 family adds a new level of performance, expanding beyond the already impressive benchmarks set by previous InfiniBox generations. The G4 is backed by Infinidat’s SLA-driven, enterprise-proven guarantees: performance, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience, and the enhanced data services built into InfuzeOS™, which is Infinidat’s software defined storage operating system.

“With Infinidat, we are confident that we have the highest-performing, highest available, highly reliable, and highest cyber resilient all-flash storage on the backend of OpenCloud, which is designed to transform our customers’ cloud experience,” White added.

With the addition of the InfiniBox SSA G4 for their OpenCloud solution to their existing deployments of third-generation InfiniBox systems that this top digital infrastructure provider is using to power its recovery-as-a-service product and Veeam backup service offerings, US Signal has over 27PB of Infinidat enterprise storage.

"US Signal exemplifies how an infrastructure-as-a-service and cloud service provider can fully leverage the high-performance storage capabilities and exceptional business value offered by Infinidat’s InfiniBox enterprise storage solutions," said Steve Sullivan, CRO at Infinidat. "Their OpenCloud product has positioned US Signal with a significant competitive edge in the U.S. market, providing enterprises with a compelling value proposition. Powered by InfiniBox systems that are trusted by 28% of Fortune 50 companies, US Signal’s innovative infrastructure-as-a-service platform stands as a testament to their forward-thinking approach, and we are proud to be their core storage provider and a key enabler of their continued success."

To read the case study about US Signal, click here .

About Infinidat

Infinidat provides enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services based on InfiniVerse®. This unique platform delivers outstanding IT operating benefits, support for modern workloads across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infinidat's cyber resilient-by-design infrastructure, consumption-based performance, 100% availability, and cyber security guaranteed SLAs align with enterprise IT and business priorities. Infinidat’s award-winning platform-native data services and acclaimed white glove service are continuously recommended by customers. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

