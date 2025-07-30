Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Presentation of Dose Expansion Phase 1/2 Clinical Data for its Nectin-4 Targeting ADC CRB-701 at the 2025 ESMO Annual Congress

NORWOOD, Mass., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP), a clinical-stage company focused on oncology and obesity, announced today that an abstract on updated clinical data from its Phase 1/2 clinical study conducted in the United States and Europe of CRB-701 (SYS6002) has been accepted for presentation as a poster at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025, to be held October 17-21, 2025 in Berlin, Germany.

The abstract, a Phase 1/2 study of the next-generation Nectin-4-targeting antibody–drug conjugate CRB-701 (SYS6002) in patients with urothelial and non-urothelial solid tumours by Perez et al, will be presented as a poster (# 967P) on Sunday, October 19 from 12:00-12:45 CEST.

The three-part Phase 1/2 study (NCT06265727) is evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of CRB-701 in participants with advanced solid tumors associated with high Nectin-4 expression. The Part A dose escalation of the study evaluated four predetermined doses (1.8 mg/kg, 2.7 mg/kg, 3.6 mg/kg and 4.5 mg/kg Q3W) and is being followed by Part B (dose optimization) and Part C (dose expansion). Dose optimization is on-going with dosing at 2.7 mg/kg and 3.6 mg/kg cohorts in HNSCC, cervical and mUC tumors. The Company expects to complete dose optimization and identify a recommended Phase 2 dose in the fourth quarter of 2025.

About CRB-701

CRB-701 (SYS6002) is a next-generation antibody-drug-conjugate (ADC) targeting Nectin-4, that contains a site-specific, cleavable linker and a homogenous drug antibody ratio of 2, using MMAE as the payload. Nectin-4 is a clinically validated, tumor-associated antigen in urothelial cancer.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on oncology and obesity and is committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well-understood biological pathways. Corbus’ pipeline includes CRB-701, a next-generation antibody drug conjugate that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload, CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFβ expressed on cancer cells, and CRB-913, a highly peripherally restricted CB1 receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com. Connect with us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

