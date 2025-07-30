Liberty Defense Selects K′(Prime) Technologies Inc. for Strategic Partnership and Increased Market Penetration in Canada

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (“Liberty” or the “Company”) ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FSE:E30), a leading technology provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic, non-exclusive distribution agreement with Calgary, Alberta-based K′(Prime) Technologies Inc. (K′(Prime)) to introduce HEXWAVE™ to the Canadian Aviation and Urban Security Market. K′(Prime) has over 20 years of experience in the sale, rental, and service of security equipment.

As part of the distribution agreement, K′(Prime) will add the HEXWAVETM walkthrough people screening system, which uses AI and machine learning to seamlessly detect weapons and other threats in real-time, to its diverse security equipment and services portfolio.

“We are excited to partner with Liberty Defense to bring HEXWAVETM technology to the Canadian aviation and urban security market,” said Marc Tomlinson, K′(Prime)’s President. “One of the primary reasons we partnered with Liberty Defense to sell the HEXWAVETM system is the company’s shared commitment to innovation, meaningful results, and customer satisfaction; all of which will greatly benefit Aviation and Urban Security across Canada. We are deeply honored to provide best-in-class security technology. The HEXWAVETM system was selected as the perfect complement to our existing imaging and security services program, and we believe that incorporating cutting-edge walkthrough screening technology to detect non-metallic and metallic threats to security will help existing and new customers stay ahead of tomorrow’s security risks.”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with K′(Prime), a respected leader in Canada’s security sector,” said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. “It was clear after a visit to our Wilmington facility that we have a shared vision of advancing next-generation detection technologies while improving the overall security experience. We’re proud that K′(Prime) selected the HEXWAVETM system to strengthen their aviation and urban security capabilities, especially in detecting emerging threats like non-metallic explosives and 3D-printed ghost guns. With K′(Prime)’s strong presence in aviation services across Canada, we look forward to expanding our market reach and driving meaningful revenue growth through this partnership.”

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FSE:E30) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty’s HEXWAVE system uses millimeter wave, advanced 3D imaging, and AI technologies that have been secured under exclusive license and developed proprietarily to automatically detect all types of concealed metallic and non-metallic weapons and other prohibited items. Liberty is also developing the next generation of aviation passenger screening with the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

About K′(Prime) Technologies Inc.

K′(Prime) Technologies Inc. (K′(Prime)) is a technology and scientific instrument services company, which brings value to the partners it represents by delivering quality services utilizing its vast network of technicians across Canada, enhancing sales, service coverage, and prioritizing customer satisfaction in all its activities. K′(Prime) has historically focused on laboratory, imaging, and commercial security instrumentation, supplies, and services. In 2022, K′(Prime) was awarded a five-year, $160 million contract with the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) to provide maintenance services for passenger screening (e.g., imaging) equipment at all Canadian airports. This expansion of the business has led to K′(Prime) delivering airport imaging equipment maintenance services for CATSA in every Canadian province and territory. This unique role positions K′(Prime) to support other businesses with similar maintenance and service requirements for imaging equipment and new technology.

