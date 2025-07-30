Safe Pro Group’s Drone-Powered Artificial Intelligence Technology Selected by the U.S. Army Futures Command for 2026 Exercise

AVENTURA, Fla., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (“Safe Pro” or the “Company”), a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered defense and security solutions, today announced that it has been selected by the U.S. Army to participate in the Army Futures Command’s (AFC) Concept Focused Warfighting Experiment (CFWE) Maneuver (CFWE-M) 2026 event being held at Fort Benning, Georgia in March through April 2026.

Army Futures Command, established in 2018, helps ensure the Army and its soldiers remain at the forefront of technological innovation and warfighting ability. The CFWE-M is a live and constructive simulation experiment held annually by the U.S. Army and serves as the primary venue for experimentation focusing on the small unit level. CFWE-M supports small unit modernization by providing Cross Function Teams (CFT), Centers of Excellence (CoE) capability developers, Science and Technology (S&T) community, and industry an opportunity to collaborate with the Army.

At CFWE, Safe Pro team members plan to conduct demonstrations of its patented, AI-powered computer vision technologies including its SpotlightAI™ AI-powered drone-based imagery analysis platform. The Company’s image analysis platform can detect and identify over 150 types of landmines and unexploded ordnance in a fraction of a second per image, rapidly delivering mission-critical, battlefield situational awareness. Safe Pro’s technology is built on more than 2.5 years of successful operations conducted in Ukraine where its real-world datasets include high-resolution drone imagery and GPS-tagged geospatial data encompassing over 1.66 million drone images analyzed to date, and 28,000+ threats identified across 6,705 hectares.

“We are honored to be selected to participate in this important Army event to demonstrate how our battle-tested AI technology enhances modern force protection. As drone warfare continues to evolve, we are well positioned to provide the warfighter with novel algorithms producing rapid, actionable intelligence on the battlefield,” said Dan Erdberg, chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro is utilizing its real-world dataset to develop new, real-time force protection solutions for soldiers by integrating its technology into the TAK software ecosystem, which includes the U.S. Army’s ATAK (Android Tactical Assault Kit) platform. Integration into ATAK can allow detections of small explosive threats instantly identified in drone-based imagery by the Company’s AI technology to be quickly shared across potentially hundreds of thousands of soldier-carried and vehicle-mounted, wireless-connected devices widely utilized by the U.S. Armed Forces.

For more information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X and Instagram .

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing leveraging commercially available “off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group’s scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “intends,” “potential,” “may,” “could,'' “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth under Item 1A. in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K and updated from time to time in the Company’s Form 10-Q filings and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

Brett@haydenir.com

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

media@safeprogroup.com